طرحت وزارة البلديات والإسكان، مقترحات جديدة حول ضوابط قبول الهبات والتبرعات والتصرف بها، ضمن إطار شفاف يخضع للرقابة المالية والقانونية، للتأكد من أن أنشطة إدارة الهبات والتبرعات والتصرف بها تتماشى مع الأهداف الإستراتيجية.
وتمكن القواعد الوزارة من تسريع تنفيذ مشاريع ذات أثر تنموي بتمويل غير حكومي، والحفاظ على أموال المتبرعين وضمان صرفها في الأغراض المحددة ودعم مبادرات الإسكان التنموي والمشاركة المجتمعية وصيانة وتطوير المرافق البلدية.
وتضمن القواعد التأكد من أن الإرشادات التوجيهية لإدارة الهبات والتبرعات والتصرف بها تمت صياغتها وتوثيقها، وتقدم بمثابة مرجعية موحدة لجميع موظفي الوزارة، والتأكد من أن جميع العاملين في الوظائف ذات الصلة على وعي ودراية تامة بالإرشادات التوجيهية.
ويشمل نطاق تطبيق الضوابط وزارة البلديات والجهات التابعة، وإجراءات تلقي الهبات تكون حصراً من خلال ديوان الوزارة على حسابها المعتمد، ويستفاد من تلك الهبات والتبرعات حسب غرض المتبرع ضمن نطاق الوزارة أو الجهات التابعة لها.
ووفق القواعد، يجب أن تكون التبرعات المقدمة لصالح الوزارة أو الأمانات عينية، وفي حال تعذر ذلك تقبل نقداً بموجب شيك محرر باسم الوزارة، على أن يكون تلقي التبرعات بجميع أنواعها حصراً من خلال الوزارة، مع تزويد المتبرع بما يفيد الاستلام وفق الإجراءات المعتمدة.
واشترطت القواعد ألا يترتب على التبرع مخالفة للأنظمة والتعليمات أو منح وزارة البلديات أو الجهات التابعة لها معاملة تفضيلية أو تمييزية للمتبرع في ما يتعلق بالتعاقد أو إصدار التراخيص أو أي خدمة تتولى الوزارة تقديمها مهما كان نوعها، وألا يكون في التبرع تقديم ميزات مالية أو عينية لمنسوبي وزارة البلديات، كما اشترطت أن تتم الموافقة على التبرع من قبل الوزير أو من يفوضه.
ويجوز بعد موافقة الوزير إطلاق اسم المتبرع على المشروع المتبرع به، بشرط أن يكون التبرع مميزاً من حيث المساحة التي يقام عليها المشروع أو حجمه أو تكلفته، وله أهمية في خدمة المجتمع، وألا يتكرر الاسم في المكان الواحد.
ويوجه التبرع للغرض الذي خصصه المتبرع، وفي حال تحقق الغرض بوسيلة أخرى فللوزارة توجيه التبرع - أو الفائض منه - لغرض آخر بعد موافقة المتبرع.
The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing has proposed new regulations regarding the acceptance of donations and gifts and their management, within a transparent framework that is subject to financial and legal oversight, to ensure that the activities of managing donations and gifts align with strategic objectives.
The regulations enable the ministry to expedite the implementation of development-impact projects with non-governmental funding, while preserving the funds of donors and ensuring their allocation for specified purposes, supporting developmental housing initiatives, community participation, and the maintenance and development of municipal facilities.
The regulations ensure that the guidelines for managing donations and gifts are formulated and documented, serving as a unified reference for all ministry staff, and ensuring that all employees in related positions are fully aware and knowledgeable of the guidelines.
The scope of application of the regulations includes the Ministry of Municipalities and its affiliated entities, and the procedures for receiving donations are exclusively through the ministry's office to its designated account, with those donations and gifts being utilized according to the donor's purpose within the ministry or its affiliated entities.
According to the regulations, donations made for the benefit of the ministry or trusts must be in-kind, and if that is not possible, they may be accepted in cash by means of a check made out to the ministry, with all types of donations being received exclusively through the ministry, providing the donor with proof of receipt according to the approved procedures.
The regulations stipulate that the donation must not result in any violation of regulations and instructions or grant the Ministry of Municipalities or its affiliated entities preferential or discriminatory treatment to the donor regarding contracting, issuing licenses, or any service provided by the ministry, regardless of its nature, and that the donation must not offer financial or in-kind benefits to the employees of the Ministry of Municipalities. It is also required that the donation be approved by the minister or their delegate.
After the minister's approval, the name of the donor may be assigned to the donated project, provided that the donation is distinguished by the area on which the project is built, its size, or its cost, and has significance in serving the community, and that the name is not repeated in the same location.
The donation is directed to the purpose specified by the donor, and if the purpose is achieved by other means, the ministry may redirect the donation - or any surplus - to another purpose after obtaining the donor's approval.