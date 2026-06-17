The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing has proposed new regulations regarding the acceptance of donations and gifts and their management, within a transparent framework that is subject to financial and legal oversight, to ensure that the activities of managing donations and gifts align with strategic objectives.

The regulations enable the ministry to expedite the implementation of development-impact projects with non-governmental funding, while preserving the funds of donors and ensuring their allocation for specified purposes, supporting developmental housing initiatives, community participation, and the maintenance and development of municipal facilities.

The regulations ensure that the guidelines for managing donations and gifts are formulated and documented, serving as a unified reference for all ministry staff, and ensuring that all employees in related positions are fully aware and knowledgeable of the guidelines.

The scope of application of the regulations includes the Ministry of Municipalities and its affiliated entities, and the procedures for receiving donations are exclusively through the ministry's office to its designated account, with those donations and gifts being utilized according to the donor's purpose within the ministry or its affiliated entities.

According to the regulations, donations made for the benefit of the ministry or trusts must be in-kind, and if that is not possible, they may be accepted in cash by means of a check made out to the ministry, with all types of donations being received exclusively through the ministry, providing the donor with proof of receipt according to the approved procedures.

The regulations stipulate that the donation must not result in any violation of regulations and instructions or grant the Ministry of Municipalities or its affiliated entities preferential or discriminatory treatment to the donor regarding contracting, issuing licenses, or any service provided by the ministry, regardless of its nature, and that the donation must not offer financial or in-kind benefits to the employees of the Ministry of Municipalities. It is also required that the donation be approved by the minister or their delegate.

After the minister's approval, the name of the donor may be assigned to the donated project, provided that the donation is distinguished by the area on which the project is built, its size, or its cost, and has significance in serving the community, and that the name is not repeated in the same location.

The donation is directed to the purpose specified by the donor, and if the purpose is achieved by other means, the ministry may redirect the donation - or any surplus - to another purpose after obtaining the donor's approval.