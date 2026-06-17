طرحت وزارة البلديات والإسكان، مقترحات جديدة حول ضوابط قبول الهبات والتبرعات والتصرف بها، ضمن إطار شفاف يخضع للرقابة المالية والقانونية، للتأكد من أن أنشطة إدارة الهبات والتبرعات والتصرف بها تتماشى مع الأهداف الإستراتيجية.

وتمكن القواعد الوزارة من تسريع تنفيذ مشاريع ذات أثر تنموي بتمويل غير حكومي، والحفاظ على أموال المتبرعين وضمان صرفها في الأغراض المحددة ودعم مبادرات الإسكان التنموي والمشاركة المجتمعية وصيانة وتطوير المرافق البلدية.

وتضمن القواعد التأكد من أن الإرشادات التوجيهية لإدارة الهبات والتبرعات والتصرف بها تمت صياغتها وتوثيقها، وتقدم بمثابة مرجعية موحدة لجميع موظفي الوزارة، والتأكد من أن جميع العاملين في الوظائف ذات الصلة على وعي ودراية تامة بالإرشادات التوجيهية.

ويشمل نطاق تطبيق الضوابط وزارة البلديات والجهات التابعة، وإجراءات تلقي الهبات تكون حصراً من خلال ديوان الوزارة على حسابها المعتمد، ويستفاد من تلك الهبات والتبرعات حسب غرض المتبرع ضمن نطاق الوزارة أو الجهات التابعة لها.

ووفق القواعد، يجب أن تكون التبرعات المقدمة لصالح الوزارة أو الأمانات عينية، وفي حال تعذر ذلك تقبل نقداً بموجب شيك محرر باسم الوزارة، على أن يكون تلقي التبرعات بجميع أنواعها حصراً من خلال الوزارة، مع تزويد المتبرع بما يفيد الاستلام وفق الإجراءات المعتمدة.

واشترطت القواعد ألا يترتب على التبرع مخالفة للأنظمة والتعليمات أو منح وزارة البلديات أو الجهات التابعة لها معاملة تفضيلية أو تمييزية للمتبرع في ما يتعلق بالتعاقد أو إصدار التراخيص أو أي خدمة تتولى الوزارة تقديمها مهما كان نوعها، وألا يكون في التبرع تقديم ميزات مالية أو عينية لمنسوبي وزارة البلديات، كما اشترطت أن تتم الموافقة على التبرع من قبل الوزير أو من يفوضه.

ويجوز بعد موافقة الوزير إطلاق اسم المتبرع على المشروع المتبرع به، بشرط أن يكون التبرع مميزاً من حيث المساحة التي يقام عليها المشروع أو حجمه أو تكلفته، وله أهمية في خدمة المجتمع، وألا يتكرر الاسم في المكان الواحد.

ويوجه التبرع للغرض الذي خصصه المتبرع، وفي حال تحقق الغرض بوسيلة أخرى فللوزارة توجيه التبرع - أو الفائض منه - لغرض آخر بعد موافقة المتبرع.