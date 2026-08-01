أعربت وزارة الخارجية عن خالص تعازي وصادق مواساة المملكة العربية السعودية، للجمهورية الجزائرية الديمقراطية الشعبية الشقيقة، جراء الحادثة المرورية التي وقعت بولاية بومرداس وتسببت في وفاة وإصابة عدد من الأشخاص.

وعبّرت المملكة عن تضامنها مع الجمهورية الجزائرية الشقيقة قيادة وشعباً في هذه الحادثة المفجعة، وتمنياتها للمصابين بالشفاء العاجل.