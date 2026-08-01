أعربت وزارة الخارجية عن خالص تعازي وصادق مواساة المملكة العربية السعودية، للجمهورية الجزائرية الديمقراطية الشعبية الشقيقة، جراء الحادثة المرورية التي وقعت بولاية بومرداس وتسببت في وفاة وإصابة عدد من الأشخاص.
وعبّرت المملكة عن تضامنها مع الجمهورية الجزائرية الشقيقة قيادة وشعباً في هذه الحادثة المفجعة، وتمنياتها للمصابين بالشفاء العاجل.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the sisterly People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, following the traffic accident that occurred in the state of Boumerdes, resulting in the death and injury of several individuals.
The Kingdom expressed its solidarity with the sisterly Republic of Algeria, both its leadership and people, in this tragic incident, and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.