طالب مجلس الشورى المؤسسة العامة للخطوط بمراجعة أسباب ارتفاع الشكاوى من خدمات الخطوط السعودية وطيران أديل، ودعا المجلس لتوفير الحلول المناسبة للحد منها. ورفع كفاءة استغلال السعة المقعدية لدى كلٍّ من السعودية وطيران أديل، بما يسهم في تعزيز الكفاءة التشغيلية وتحسين الاستفادة من الرحلات المتاحة.

وأكد المجلس، في جلسته العادية السابعة والثلاثين من أعمال السنة الثانية للدورة التاسعة المنعقدة برئاسة نائب رئيس المجلس الدكتور مشعل فهم السُّلمي، تعزيز الربط الجوي بين الوجهات، وزيادة حركة الركاب العابرين (الترانزيت)، بما يسهم في تحقيق مستهدفات المؤسسة التشغيلية.

ودعا المجلس الهيئة العامة لتنظيم الإعلام لبناء مؤشر لقياس أثر المحتوى الإعلامي على جودة الحياة، ودراسة ومعالجة الفجوات التنظيمية والتمويلية التي تحدّ من مشاركة المنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة في قطاع الإعلام.

وطالب وزارة الطاقة بموازنة النمو لقدرات الطاقة التقليدية والطاقة المتجدّدة مع تسريع الاستثمار في التخزين والشبكات؛ لضمان موثوقية وكفاءة الإمدادات، واستشراف الطلب المستقبلي على الكهرباء، لاستيعاب الأحمال عالية الكثافة لمراكز البيانات.

ودعا الهيئة السعودية للمياه لتعزيز جهودها في مجال الطلب على المياه عبر إطار وطني يجمع بين التوعية والتقنيات الذكية والتسعير المحفز.

فيما ناقش المجلس، التقرير السنوي لهيئة التأمين وأبدى أعضاء المجلس عدداً من الملحوظات والآراء بشأن ما تضمّنه التقرير السنوي لهيئة التأمين، وطالب عضو المجلس الدكتور عبدالله الوقداني، هيئة التأمين بمراجعة سياسة تحديد قيمة أقساط التأمين ضد الغير للمركبات يراعي سجل السائق بدلاً من طراز السيارة، وتخفيض قسط التأمين لمن يملك أكثر من سيارة وهو السائق الفعلي لها، وأن يغطي قسط التأمين السيارات المستأجرة إضافة للسيارة المملوكة، ودعا عضو المجلس المهندس خالد البريك، هيئة التأمين، إلى عمل دراسة لمراجعة وتطوير الأدوات التنظيمية والرقابية الحالية، لسوق التأمين للمركبات؛ لزيادة الشفافية وحفظ حقوق المستفيدين. وطالب عضو المجلس الدكتور حسن آل مصلوم، هيئة التأمين بالتنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة؛ لدراسة إنشاء سجل وطني موحد لمطالبات التأمين ضد الأخطاء الطبية. ودعا عضو المجلس الدكتور مفلح القحطاني، إلى تطوير سوق التأمين عبر هيئة التأمين بالتنسيق مع الجهات المعنية، لتحقيق التوازن والاستدامة، وتعزيز عدالة التسعير والمنافسة، واستحداث منتجات جديدة مثل التأمين الصحي للعائلة والطلبة وتأمين مجموعة المركبات، بما يرفع التغطية التأمينية ويحقق المنفعة للجميع.

وناقش المجلس التقرير السنوي لهيئة الإذاعة والتلفزيون، والتقرير السنوي لهيئة تنمية البحث والتطوير والابتكار، والتقرير السنوي للمؤسسة العامة للتدريب التقني والمهني، والتقرير السنوي لهيئة المحتوى المحلي والمشتريات الحكومية، والتقرير السنوي لمركز دعم اتخاذ القرار، وفي المناقشة طلبت اللجان منحها مزيداً من الوقت لدراسة ما طرحه الأعضاء من آراء ومقترحات والعودة بوجهة نظرها إلى المجلس في جلسة لاحقة.

اليحيا لهيئة التأمين: كبار السن أكثر الفئات احتياجاً

طالبت عضو المجلس الدكتورة ريمة اليحيا، هيئة التأمين بتعزيز حماية حقوق المؤمن لهم، ومقدمي الخدمات الصحية، ودراسة التحديات التي تواجه كبار السن في الحصول على التغطيات التأمينية المناسبة، ورفع مستوى الشفافية في إجراءات الموافقات والتعويضات، وأكدت أن نجاح القطاع لا يقاس بمؤشرات النمو والأداء المالي، بل بمدى انعكاس الجهود على حماية حقوق المستفيدين، وتعزيز العدالة والشفافية، وتوفير منتجات وخدمات تلبّي احتياجات مختلف شرائح المجتمع.

وأوضحت أن البعض من كبار السن، وهم الفئة الأكثر احتياجاً للرعاية الصحية، يواجهون تحديات في الحصول على تغطيات تأمينية مناسبة، سواء بسبب محدودية الخيارات المتاحة، أو ارتفاع تكلفة الوثائق التأمينية بصورة كبيرة، ما حرم بعضهم من الاستفادة من الحماية التأمينية في المرحلة العمرية التي تزداد فيها الاحتياجات الصحية. لافتةً إلى أنّ الفئة العمرية من سن 50 عاماً وما دون ذلك لا يحتاجون لاستخدام تأمينهم الصحي ولله الحمد وربما ينتهي العام ولم يستفيدوا منه، فالمسألة نسبة وتناسب. وقالت في مداخلتها، من الأهمية بمكان دراسة السبل الكفيلة بتعزيز وصول كبار السن إلى منتجات تأمينية مناسبة، بما يحقق التوازن بين الاعتبارات الاكتوارية والبعد الاجتماعي للتأمين، وما يتوافق مع

رؤية السعودية 2030 وتحسين جودة الحياة.

وأضافت: لا يزال بعض المؤمّن لهم يواجهون صعوبات في اعتماد وصرف الوصفات الطبية، خصوصاً للأدوية المخصصة للأمراض المزمنة أو المصروفة لفترات تمتد إلى ثلاثة أشهر، إذ تتطلب بعض الحالات إجراءات إضافية أو موافقات متكررة، رغم تمتع المستفيدين بتغطيات تأمينية مناسبة أو مرتفعة. وبعض الأحيان تكون الموافقة جزئية، ويكتشف المريض إثر المراجعة أن شركات التأمين تبرر عدم الموافقة؛ لأن الطبيب كتب «كود الدواء» بشكل خاطئ، وبالتالي يدفع المؤمن قيمة الدواء من جيبه الخاص. ولفتت إلى أن شركات تأمين صحي تحدد أسعار بعض الخدمات، ولا تغطي كامل الإجراء وإن مع وجود رصيد في بوليصة المراجع ومنها عيادات الأسنان. وعدّت مثل هذه الإجراءات سبباً في تأخير حصول المرضى على العلاج، وزيادة الأعباء على الممارسين الصحيين، بما يؤثر في استمرارية الرعاية الصحية وجودتها.

وذهبت إلى أن عدداً من المنشآت الصحية تشكو من تفاوت بين الموافقة المسبقة على تقديم الخدمة الطبية للمريض، وبين قيمة التعويض الفعلية التي تحصل عليها من شركة التأمين، إذ يتم أحياناً تعويض مقدم الخدمة بمبالغ أقل من القيمة المعتمدة أو المتفق عليها، وفق ما يسمى بالرفض المتأخر، بحيث تتم الموافقة أولاً، ويتم عمل الإجراء الطبي، ثم عقب الانتهاء ونهاية الشهر يتم رفض الإجراء فيتحمّلها المركز الطبي أو المستشفى. وترى أن هذه الممارسات ربما تؤثر في استدامة العلاقة التعاقدية بين شركات التأمين ومقدّمي الخدمات الصحية، وتتسبّب في خسائر للمنشأة الصحية التي ربما يحدها الوضع على الإغلاق رغم أنها رافد من روافد الخدمات الصحية الحكومية، وبقاؤها ضروري لاستدامة الخدمات الصحية في المملكة، مشيرةً إلى انعكاس آثار الممارسات السلبية على جودة الخدمات المقدمة للمؤمن لهم.

ودعت إلى تعزيز الشفافية والرقابة، وتحقيق التوازن بين مصالح المؤمن لهم وشركات التأمين ومقدمي الخدمات الصحية، لرفع كفاءة القطاع وتعزيز الثقة فيه، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات جودة الحياة والرعاية الصحية المستدامة، وعدت التأمين بجوهره ليس منتجاً مالياً فحسب، بل أداة للحماية والأمان، وتزداد أهميته كلما ازداد احتياج الإنسان إليه.

مدخلي للتدريب التقني: ادرسوا الفجوة بين المخرجات واحتياج سوق العمل

دعا عضو المجلس الدكتور عاصم مدخلي، المؤسسة العامة للتدريب التقني والمهني إلى دراسة الفجوة بين مخرجات التدريب واحتياجات سوق العمل، وربط نتائجها بتطوير أو استحداث البرامج التدريبية، موضحاً أنه في ضوء التسارع الملحوظ في التحولات الاقتصادية والتقنية بات من الضروري اعتماد آليات أكثر مرونه تطور البرامج التدريبية، لتحجيم التحديات والبدء بمعالجة أوسع نطاقاً وأكثر تركيزاً. وتطلع إلى أن يعمل مجلس إدارة المؤسسة على ما يعزز قدرة المؤسسة على الاستجابة المبكرة لمتطلبات القطاعات الناشئة، ويدعم اتخاذ القرار المبني على البيانات لتحقيق المستهدفات بكفاءة أعلى. ودعا إلى ضرورة مراعاة الخصائص الاقتصادية والاجتماعية للمناطق المختلفة، وأن يُفعّل التكامل مع وزارة الموارد البشرية، وصندوق تنمية الموارد البشرية، والجامعات وغيرها من الجهات الحكومية ذات العلاقة، ليشكل أداة مستمرة لتقويم سياسات القبول والتوسع والإنفاق على التدريب.