كشف المركز الوطني للتعليم الإلكتروني، مسودة سياسة الموارد التعليمية الرقمية لتنظيم حوكمة الموارد على المستوى الوطني وتعزيز التكامل بين الجهات الحكومية وأنظمتها التعليمية والتدريبية، بما يسهم في رفع كفاءة الاستفادة من الموارد المشتركة وتحقيق الاستخدام الأمثل لها.

وتهدف السياسة، وفقاً للمسودة، إلى ضمان جودة الموارد التعليمية الرقمية وملاءمتها لمخرجات التعلم المستهدفة، إضافة إلى تعزيز إتاحة الموارد ومشاركتها بين الجهات الحكومية لتحقيق الاستفادة الوطنية المثلى ورفع كفاءة الإنفاق والحد من ازدواجية الجهود.

وأكدت المسودة، أن حوكمة الموارد تعتمد على مجموعة من المبادئ، منها الاستفادة الوطنية المشتركة، والتكامل بين الأنظمة والمنصات التعليمية، وضمان جودة المحتوى وتحديثه المستمر، وتوافقه مع القيم الثقافية والاجتماعية للسعودية، وحماية حقوق الملكية الفكرية، وتمكين المستفيدين من الوصول إلى الموارد، وحماية البيانات والخصوصية، وضمان استدامة الموارد وتطويرها بما يواكب المستجدات، والالتزام بالسياسات والمعايير الوطنية.

وأشارت المسودة إلى مجموعة من الالتزامات التي يجب على الجهات اتباعها، منها اعتماد الموارد التعليمية الرقمية المشتركة كخيار أول عند ملاءمتها للاحتياج التعليمي، وإتاحة الموارد عبر المستودع المركزي وفق ضوابط المركز، والمساهمة في تطوير هذه الموارد حسب اختصاص كل جهة.

وألزمت المسودة، الجهات بعدم رفع أي مورد يتضمن بيانات شخصية أو مواد محمية بحقوق ملكية فكرية غير مرخصة إلا بموافقة، مع الالتزام بالمعايير الفنية والتشغيلية، ودعم التكامل مع المنصات الوطنية، والالتزام بشروط الرخص التعليمية لكل مورد.

وشددت المسودة، على ضرورة الحصول على موافقة المركز قبل تطوير أو شراء أي مورد تعليمي رقمي يدخل ضمن تصنيفاته، وتضمين البيانات الوصفية للموارد في المستودع المركزي، وتزويد المركز بالتقارير اللازمة لمتابعة الالتزام بأحكام السياسة.

استثناءات الاستخدام

بشأن الاستثناءات، أجازت المسودة للجهات طلب استثناء من استخدام مورد تعليمي رقمي مشترك في حالات يقدرها المركز، مثل وجود حاجات تعليمية لا يلبيها المورد المشترك، أو متطلبات تقنية غير متوافرة فيه، أو التزامات تعاقدية سابقة، أو متطلبات أمنية تستوجب عدم استخدام المورد المشترك، بشرط دعمها بقرارات من الجهات المختصة.