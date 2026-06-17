The National Center for E-Learning has revealed a draft policy for digital educational resources to regulate the governance of resources at the national level and enhance integration between government entities and their educational and training systems, which contributes to increasing the efficiency of utilizing shared resources and achieving optimal use of them.

The policy aims, according to the draft, to ensure the quality of digital educational resources and their suitability for the targeted learning outcomes, in addition to enhancing the availability and sharing of resources among government entities to achieve optimal national benefit, increase spending efficiency, and reduce duplication of efforts.

The draft emphasized that resource governance relies on a set of principles, including shared national benefit, integration between educational systems and platforms, ensuring content quality and continuous updating, compatibility with the cultural and social values of Saudi Arabia, protecting intellectual property rights, enabling beneficiaries to access resources, protecting data and privacy, ensuring the sustainability and development of resources in line with developments, and adhering to national policies and standards.

The draft pointed out a set of commitments that entities must follow, including adopting shared digital educational resources as the first option when suitable for educational needs, making resources available through the central repository according to the center's regulations, and contributing to the development of these resources according to each entity's specialization.

The draft obligated entities not to upload any resource that includes personal data or materials protected by unlicensed intellectual property rights without approval, while adhering to technical and operational standards, supporting integration with national platforms, and complying with the educational license conditions for each resource.

The draft stressed the necessity of obtaining the center's approval before developing or purchasing any digital educational resource that falls within its classifications, including metadata for the resources in the central repository, and providing the center with the necessary reports to monitor compliance with the provisions of the policy.

Exceptions to Use

Regarding exceptions, the draft allows entities to request an exemption from using a shared digital educational resource in cases deemed appropriate by the center, such as the existence of educational needs not met by the shared resource, or technical requirements not available in it, or prior contractual obligations, or security requirements that necessitate not using the shared resource, provided that they are supported by decisions from the relevant authorities.