The executive regulations for the Associations and Non-Profit Institutions System came into effect yesterday (Tuesday), including a package of amendments aimed at enhancing governance and transparency. The regulations organized the procedures for establishing associations and non-profit institutions, licensing them, managing membership, and general assemblies, in addition to defining the powers of boards of directors and executive bodies, and enhancing disclosure and financial oversight requirements.

The regulations stipulated that the duration of the associations' licenses would be five years, with clear mechanisms for reviewing and deciding on establishment requests, as well as organizing membership procedures and managing the affairs of general assemblies.

It also specified that the number of board members should be no less than five and no more than 13, requiring boards to hold at least four meetings annually to follow up on operations and oversee performance.

The regulations allowed for meetings, voting, and decision-making to be conducted through technical means, supporting digital transformation and facilitating member participation.

Moreover, the regulations granted associations and non-profit institutions greater flexibility in developing their financial resources and investing their assets according to organized controls, thereby enhancing financial sustainability and supporting the implementation of developmental programs and initiatives.

The enforcement of the regulations is part of efforts to develop the regulatory environment for the non-profit sector and increase its contribution to economic and social development in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.