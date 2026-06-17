دخلت اللائحة التنفيذية لنظام الجمعيات والمؤسسات الأهلية، أمس (الثلاثاء)، حيز النفاذ، متضمنةً حزمة من التعديلات الهادفة إلى تعزيز الحوكمة والشفافية. ونظمت اللائحة إجراءات تأسيس الجمعيات والمؤسسات الأهلية وترخيصها وإدارة العضوية والجمعيات العمومية، إلى جانب تحديد صلاحيات مجالس الإدارة والأجهزة التنفيذية، وتعزيز متطلبات الإفصاح والرقابة المالية.

وأقرت اللائحة أن تكون مدة ترخيص الجمعيات خمس سنوات، مع وضع آليات واضحة لدراسة طلبات التأسيس والبت فيها، وتنظيم إجراءات العضوية وإدارة أعمال الجمعيات العمومية.

كما حددت عدد أعضاء مجلس الإدارة بما لا يقل عن خمسة أعضاء ولا يزيد على 13 عضواً، مع إلزام المجالس بعقد أربعة اجتماعات سنوياً على الأقل لمتابعة الأعمال والإشراف على الأداء.

وأتاحت اللائحة عقد الاجتماعات والتصويت واتخاذ القرارات عبر الوسائل التقنية، دعماً للتحول الرقمي وتيسيراً لمشاركة الأعضاء.

ومنحت الجمعيات والمؤسسات الأهلية مرونة أكبر في تنمية مواردها المالية واستثمار أصولها وفق الضوابط المنظمة، بما يعزز الاستدامة المالية ويدعم تنفيذ البرامج والمبادرات التنموية.

ويأتي نفاذ اللائحة ضمن جهود تطوير البيئة التنظيمية للقطاع غير الربحي ورفع مساهمته في التنمية الاقتصادية والاجتماعية بما يتوافق مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.