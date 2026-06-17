أمطر أعضاء في مجلس الشورى هيئة التأمين بعشرات الأسئلة والمقترحات، لتطوير الأداء وتعزيز الفاعلية خصوصاً في التغطيات الخاصة بكبار السن، باعتبارهم الأكثر احتياجاً للرعاية الصحية والطبية.

ووجه الأعضاء انتقادات واسعة لبعض الشركات والمؤسسات العاملة في مجال التغطيات التأمينية، وطالبوها بخفض أقساط التأمين، والتوسع في التغطيات، والحد من الثغرات، وحماية حقوق المستفيدين. وشملت المقترحات، التي وجهها أعضاء في الشورى لهيئة التأمين، معالجة الإشكالات التي يواجهها المسنون، وتمكينهم من الحصول على التغطيات المناسبة، ومعالجة أمر الموافقات المتكررة، وعدم تعقيد صرف أدوية الأمراض المزمنة، وضرورة التوسّع في الخيارات.

وتأتي الملاحظات، التي أبداها الأعضاء، نتيجة شكاوى مستفيدين بشأن العقبات التي تواجههم عند مراجعة المستشفيات، واضطرارهم للبقاء فترات طويلة في انتظار الموافقات، فضلاً عن ارتفاع قيمة وكلفة الوثائق التأمينية. واقترح الشوريون تسهيل صرف أدوية ثلاثة أشهر للأمراض المزمنة، وعدم ربطها بالإجراءات الإضافية.

المقترحات الشورية جاءت لتدعم الرعاية الكاملة التي توفرها الجهات المعنية في السعودية لرعاية كبار السن، وتوفير العيش الكريم لهم في بيئة أسرية أو مؤسسية تراعي احتياجاتهم عبر الرعاية الصحية المنزلية والمجتمعية، وتيسير الإجراءات والمعاملات اليومية، وهي محاور يجب على شركات التأمين أن تضعها في الاعتبار عند التعامل مع كبار السن.