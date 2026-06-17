Members of the Shura Council bombarded the Insurance Authority with dozens of questions and proposals to improve performance and enhance effectiveness, particularly in coverage for the elderly, as they are the most in need of healthcare and medical attention.

The members expressed widespread criticism of some companies and institutions operating in the field of insurance coverage, demanding that they reduce insurance premiums, expand coverage, limit loopholes, and protect the rights of beneficiaries. The proposals directed by Shura members to the Insurance Authority included addressing the issues faced by the elderly, enabling them to obtain suitable coverage, tackling the problem of repeated approvals, simplifying the dispensing of medications for chronic diseases, and the necessity to expand options.

The observations made by the members were a result of complaints from beneficiaries regarding the obstacles they face when visiting hospitals, having to wait long periods for approvals, in addition to the high value and cost of insurance policies. The Shura members proposed facilitating the dispensing of three-month supplies of medications for chronic diseases, without tying it to additional procedures.

The Shura proposals came to support the comprehensive care provided by the relevant authorities in Saudi Arabia for the elderly, ensuring a dignified living for them in a family or institutional environment that considers their needs through home and community healthcare, and facilitating daily procedures and transactions. These are aspects that insurance companies must take into account when dealing with the elderly.