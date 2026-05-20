بمناسبة اليوم العالمي للموارد البشرية، نحتفي بالدور الكبير الذي تؤديه الكوادر البشرية في دعم مسيرة التحوّل المؤسسي، تقديراً لما يبذلونه من جهود تسهم في بناء بيئات عمل صحية ومنتجة ومستدامة، وتعد هذه المناسبة العالمية فرصة للاعتراف بالدور المحوري الذي يلعبه محترفو الموارد البشرية، بوصفهم خط الدفاع الأول عن العدالة التنظيمية والبيئة الصحية والتمكين المهني الحقيقي.
كما أن رؤية المملكة 2030، من أهم مستهدفاتها تنمية وتمكين الكوادر البشرية.
الموضوع الرسمي لهذا العام تحت شعار «تمكين الأفراد لقيادة التغيير»، والدور القيادي للموارد البشرية في قيادة التحولات الكبرى داخل المؤسسات ودمج أدوات الذكاء الاصطناعي بشكل يرتكز على الإنسان، أي التكنولوجيا لا تلغي الدور البشري، بل تعززه وتمنح الأفراد مساحة أكبر للإبداع والابتكار والقيادة.
إضافة إلى التحول الرقمي وتطوير المهارات والتعلم المستمر من أجل الاستعداد للتغيير.
ما نمر به من تحول اليوم ليس مجرد تغيير في الهيكل التنظيمي بل هو تحول في كيفية تقديمنا للخدمة، وكيفية تطوير أنفسنا بهدف تحقيق المستهدفات والمؤشرات، لأنها الركيزة الأساسية لنجاح أي منظمة، مع تعزيز ثقافة الأداء والابتكار.
كل الشكر لأبطال الموارد في يومهم المميز.. أنتم القلب النابض لأي منظمة ناجحة.
أخيراً.. رأس المال البشري هو استثمارنا الأهم.
* مدير الموارد البشرية في مؤسسة عكاظ
On the occasion of World Human Resources Day, we celebrate the significant role that human resources play in supporting the journey of institutional transformation, in recognition of their efforts that contribute to building healthy, productive, and sustainable work environments. This global occasion is an opportunity to acknowledge the pivotal role played by human resources professionals, as they are the first line of defense for organizational justice, a healthy environment, and true professional empowerment.
Moreover, the Kingdom's Vision 2030 aims to develop and empower human resources as one of its key objectives.
This year's official theme is "Empowering Individuals to Lead Change," highlighting the leadership role of human resources in driving major transformations within organizations and integrating artificial intelligence tools in a way that is human-centered, meaning that technology does not eliminate the human role but rather enhances it and provides individuals with greater space for creativity, innovation, and leadership.
In addition to digital transformation and skill development, continuous learning is essential for preparing for change.
The transformation we are experiencing today is not just a change in organizational structure; it is a transformation in how we deliver services and how we develop ourselves to achieve targets and indicators, as they are the fundamental pillars for the success of any organization, while enhancing a culture of performance and innovation.
Many thanks to the heroes of human resources on their special day.. you are the beating heart of any successful organization.
Finally.. human capital is our most important investment.
* HR Director at Okaz Organization