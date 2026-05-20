بمناسبة اليوم العالمي للموارد البشرية، نحتفي بالدور الكبير الذي تؤديه الكوادر البشرية في دعم مسيرة التحوّل المؤسسي، تقديراً لما يبذلونه من جهود تسهم في بناء بيئات عمل صحية ومنتجة ومستدامة، وتعد هذه المناسبة العالمية فرصة للاعتراف بالدور المحوري الذي يلعبه محترفو الموارد البشرية، بوصفهم خط الدفاع الأول عن العدالة التنظيمية والبيئة الصحية والتمكين المهني الحقيقي.

كما أن رؤية المملكة 2030، من أهم مستهدفاتها تنمية وتمكين الكوادر البشرية.

الموضوع الرسمي لهذا العام تحت شعار «تمكين الأفراد لقيادة التغيير»، والدور القيادي للموارد البشرية في قيادة التحولات الكبرى داخل المؤسسات ودمج أدوات الذكاء الاصطناعي بشكل يرتكز على الإنسان، أي التكنولوجيا لا تلغي الدور البشري، بل تعززه وتمنح الأفراد مساحة أكبر للإبداع والابتكار والقيادة.

إضافة إلى التحول الرقمي وتطوير المهارات والتعلم المستمر من أجل الاستعداد للتغيير.

ما نمر به من تحول اليوم ليس مجرد تغيير في الهيكل التنظيمي بل هو تحول في كيفية تقديمنا للخدمة، وكيفية تطوير أنفسنا بهدف تحقيق المستهدفات والمؤشرات، لأنها الركيزة الأساسية لنجاح أي منظمة، مع تعزيز ثقافة الأداء والابتكار.

كل الشكر لأبطال الموارد في يومهم المميز.. أنتم القلب النابض لأي منظمة ناجحة.

أخيراً.. رأس المال البشري هو استثمارنا الأهم.

* مدير الموارد البشرية في مؤسسة عكاظ