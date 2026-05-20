On the occasion of World Human Resources Day, we celebrate the significant role that human resources play in supporting the journey of institutional transformation, in recognition of their efforts that contribute to building healthy, productive, and sustainable work environments. This global occasion is an opportunity to acknowledge the pivotal role played by human resources professionals, as they are the first line of defense for organizational justice, a healthy environment, and true professional empowerment.

Moreover, the Kingdom's Vision 2030 aims to develop and empower human resources as one of its key objectives.

This year's official theme is "Empowering Individuals to Lead Change," highlighting the leadership role of human resources in driving major transformations within organizations and integrating artificial intelligence tools in a way that is human-centered, meaning that technology does not eliminate the human role but rather enhances it and provides individuals with greater space for creativity, innovation, and leadership.

In addition to digital transformation and skill development, continuous learning is essential for preparing for change.

The transformation we are experiencing today is not just a change in organizational structure; it is a transformation in how we deliver services and how we develop ourselves to achieve targets and indicators, as they are the fundamental pillars for the success of any organization, while enhancing a culture of performance and innovation.

Many thanks to the heroes of human resources on their special day.. you are the beating heart of any successful organization.

Finally.. human capital is our most important investment.

* HR Director at Okaz Organization