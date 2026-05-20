It is known that the goal of automation and AI is to reduce production costs, but does applying them always lead to cost reduction? Yes, there are cases where their use leads to cost reduction, increased production efficiency, and reduced waste and defective products. However, there are cases where this is not achieved, particularly those in which AI and automation are used simply because they are a "trend" or "hype" in the market, "just go with the flow." So, why does your neighbor have a piano while you do not?

In the context of automation and AI, it is important not to forget the significance of reducing waste, costs, complexity, mistakes, and so on, in addition to the importance of defining what your goals are for this transformation. Will it solve a real problem you are facing?

If our production cost structure is based on "man-hours," it is certain that labor hours will decrease with the implementation of automation and AI, and consequently, production costs will be significantly reduced. There are also cases where automation and AI can be applied even if they do not lead to cost reduction, particularly in situations where workers are exposed to risks to their lives, safety, and health in the short and long term, such as lifting and transporting heavy loads or dealing with hazardous and harmful materials, among others. Here, we find that the safety of the worker is more important than the issue of costs, even if it results in a slight increase in costs for the sake of the employee's health and safety, which is priceless.

Automation and AI can be analyzed on several levels, whether at the level of countries, regions, or even cities and factories. They can also be analyzed at the sector level and the level of employment within them, intersecting with the skill level of the workers. Additionally, how adopting all of this affects the labor market structure and various key indicators within it. Countries differ in terms of labor costs and demographic composition, as well as the proportion of elderly people. Some countries currently suffer from a shortage of labor, while others face an oversupply of labor. So, can we say that automation will have positive results on the labor market structure and its social effects, especially the unemployment rate, in both cases?

Of course not, and a thousand noes. A country like Germany, which is experiencing a crisis due to the decline in the percentage of the German workforce, will find automation to be an excellent solution. However, China, on the contrary, which has a massive labor force, will see an overuse of automation and robots lead to the loss of many jobs currently held by many Chinese. Therefore, decision-makers must recognize the importance of balancing and reaching an equilibrium point between automation and unemployment so that these initiatives do not lead to negative results on the labor market structure and society.

Recently, I noticed a "scare and intimidation" regarding the surge of automation, robots, and AI. Given my proximity to the youth and university students, I found fear and uncertainty in their eyes about their future because of this surge. The truth is, I do not blame them, especially since social media is crowded with non-experts and uninformed individuals who spread inaccurate content, suggesting that this surge will lead to the extinction of their jobs and the obsolescence of their specializations. Young people live in a state of defeat, fear, and frustration because they see robots and AI as threats that will replace and eliminate their future jobs, leading them to view them as enemies, and they suffer from "development phobia" and everything related to automation, robots, and artificial intelligence.