لم تعد الاستقالة تشمل كافة الموظفين، إذ اقتصرت فقط على الموظفين أصحاب العقود (محددة المدة)، وتشمل كافة الموظفين غير السعوديين، أو الموظفين السعوديين ممن لم يتجاوزوا 3 سنوات في المنشأة وكانت عقودهم تجدد سنوياً.
أما الموظفون أصحاب العقود (غير محددة المدة)، فأصبح بإمكانهم إنهاء العقود وفق المادة 75 من نظام العمل، باعتباره إنهاءً بالإرادة المنفردة مع الالتزام بالإشعار النظامي لمدة 30 يوماً.
ويستحق الموظف الخاضع لعقد (غير محدد المدة) عند قيامه بإنهاء العقد مكافأة نهاية الخدمة (كاملة) وفق المادة (84)، أما الموظف صاحب العقد (محدد المدة) في حال تقدم باستقالته فيستحق مكافأة نهاية الخدمة وفق المادة (85)، وتختلف بحسب سنوات خدمته.
The resignation no longer applies to all employees, as it is now limited only to employees with fixed-term contracts, including all non-Saudi employees, or Saudi employees who have not exceeded 3 years in the establishment and whose contracts are renewed annually.
As for employees with indefinite contracts, they can terminate their contracts according to Article 75 of the Labor Law, as it is considered a termination by unilateral will with a commitment to the statutory notice period of 30 days.
An employee subject to an indefinite contract is entitled to a full end-of-service gratuity upon terminating the contract according to Article 84, while an employee with a fixed-term contract who resigns is entitled to an end-of-service gratuity according to Article 85, which varies based on their years of service.