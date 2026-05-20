The resignation no longer applies to all employees, as it is now limited only to employees with fixed-term contracts, including all non-Saudi employees, or Saudi employees who have not exceeded 3 years in the establishment and whose contracts are renewed annually.

As for employees with indefinite contracts, they can terminate their contracts according to Article 75 of the Labor Law, as it is considered a termination by unilateral will with a commitment to the statutory notice period of 30 days.

An employee subject to an indefinite contract is entitled to a full end-of-service gratuity upon terminating the contract according to Article 84, while an employee with a fixed-term contract who resigns is entitled to an end-of-service gratuity according to Article 85, which varies based on their years of service.