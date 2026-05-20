لم تعد الاستقالة تشمل كافة الموظفين، إذ اقتصرت فقط على الموظفين أصحاب العقود (محددة المدة)، وتشمل كافة الموظفين غير السعوديين، أو الموظفين السعوديين ممن لم يتجاوزوا 3 سنوات في المنشأة وكانت عقودهم تجدد سنوياً.

أما الموظفون أصحاب العقود (غير محددة المدة)، فأصبح بإمكانهم إنهاء العقود وفق المادة 75 من نظام العمل، باعتباره إنهاءً بالإرادة المنفردة مع الالتزام بالإشعار النظامي لمدة 30 يوماً.

ويستحق الموظف الخاضع لعقد (غير محدد المدة) عند قيامه بإنهاء العقد مكافأة نهاية الخدمة (كاملة) وفق المادة (84)، أما الموظف صاحب العقد (محدد المدة) في حال تقدم باستقالته فيستحق مكافأة نهاية الخدمة وفق المادة (85)، وتختلف بحسب سنوات خدمته.