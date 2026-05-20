أطلق وزير التعليم يوسف البنيان، بحضور الرئيس التنفيذي للهيئة الملكية لمدينة مكة والمشاعر المهندس صالح الرشيد، والمدير العام للتعليم بمنطقة مكة عبدالله الغنام، «مبادرة أنسنة المدارس» بمدرسة الملك فيصل الثانوية في مكة والتي تمثل نموذجاً أولياً، يستهدف تعزيز الاستدامة وجودة الحياة في البيئة التعليمية.

وتهدف المبادرة إلى تحسين الواجهات الخارجية للمدرسة لتتوافق مع عمارة مكة وأنسنة المساحات المحيطة بها لتواكب مستهدفات رؤية 2030، بالإضافة إلى رفع الوعي البيئي لدى الطلاب والمجتمع التعليمي.

وتتضمّن أعمال المبادرة إزالة الأسوار التقليدية وتحويل المدرسة إلى نموذج معاصر يسهم في تحسين المشهد الحضري من خلال زيادة المسطحات الخضراء وممرات المشاة، وتوفير حديقة مستدامة تخدم سكان الحي، وتسهّل حركة العابرين، وتحفّز المشاركة المجتمعية والمسؤولية البيئية. وأوضح الغنام أن المبادرة تأتي بالشراكة بين وزارة التعليم والهيئة الملكية لمدينة مكة والمشاعر المقدسة، وشركة تطوير المباني، لتكون نموذجًا للمباني التعليمية الحديثة التي تراعي الجوانب الجمالية والإنسانية وتخدم المجتمع المحيط، مشيرًا إلى أن المشروع يمتد على مساحة تتجاوز 3100 متر مربع من المسطحات الخضراء، إلى جانب ممرات للمشاة بطول 1000 متر، بما يسهم في تحسين المشهد الحضري، وتهيئة بيئة تعليمية أكثر جذبًا وتحفيزًا ويمثل المرحلة الأولى ضمن خطة تطوير تستهدف عددًا من المدارس الواقعة على الشوارع الرئيسية يعزز التكامل بين البيئة التعليمية والهوية المكية، ويجسد الاهتمام بتطوير المرافق التعليمية وفق أعلى المعايير الحديثة.