Minister of Education Yusuf Al-Bunyan, in the presence of the CEO of the Royal Commission for the City of Mecca and the Holy Sites, Engineer Saleh Al-Rashid, and the Director General of Education in the Mecca Region, Abdullah Al-Ghannam, launched the "Humanizing Schools Initiative" at King Faisal Secondary School in Mecca, which represents a prototype aimed at enhancing sustainability and quality of life in the educational environment.

The initiative aims to improve the external facades of the school to align with the architecture of Mecca and humanize the surrounding spaces to meet the targets of Vision 2030, in addition to raising environmental awareness among students and the educational community.

The initiative includes the removal of traditional fences and transforming the school into a contemporary model that contributes to improving the urban landscape by increasing green spaces and pedestrian pathways, providing a sustainable garden that serves the neighborhood residents, facilitating the movement of passersby, and stimulating community participation and environmental responsibility. Al-Ghannam explained that the initiative is a partnership between the Ministry of Education, the Royal Commission for the City of Mecca and the Holy Sites, and the Building Development Company, to serve as a model for modern educational buildings that consider aesthetic and human aspects and serve the surrounding community. He pointed out that the project spans an area of over 3,100 square meters of green spaces, along with 1,000 meters of pedestrian pathways, contributing to the improvement of the urban landscape and creating a more attractive and stimulating educational environment. This represents the first phase of a development plan targeting several schools located on main streets, enhancing the integration between the educational environment and Meccan identity, and embodying the commitment to developing educational facilities according to the highest modern standards.