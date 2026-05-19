Cooperation between the two countries to serve the pilgrims

At the end of his speech, Mhabash expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its leadership, government, and people, praising the tremendous efforts it makes in serving the guests of Allah, and the organizational, security, health, and technical capabilities it provides. He affirmed that the cooperation and concern for facilitating the affairs of Syrian pilgrims that the Syrian side has experienced reflects the depth of the fraternal ties between the two peoples and opens broader horizons for cooperation in everything that serves humanity and preserves its dignity.

The Minister Plenipotentiary Mohsen Mhabash, head of the Syrian Arab Republic Embassy mission in Riyadh, confirmed that the Syrian pilgrimage file has today returned to its organized institutional path, reflecting a clear direction towards more disciplined and transparent management. He explained that the embassy plays a pivotal role in coordination and follow-up to facilitate the affairs of Syrian pilgrims, in direct cooperation with the relevant authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In an interview with the newspaper "Okaz," Mhabash clarified that the arrangements for the pilgrims of the Syrian Arab Republic rely on a comprehensive organizational plan, starting from the registration phase and completing the documents, through organizing travel and the arrival of pilgrims in the Kingdom, to arrangements for accommodation, transportation, guidance, and field follow-up. He emphasized that the main goal is to enable the Syrian pilgrim to perform his rituals with ease, reassurance, and dignity.

He pointed out that the Syrian Ministry of Awqaf, in coordination with the Saudi authorities, has completed its preparations to serve the pilgrims of the Sacred House of Allah through a comprehensive plan that includes registration procedures, completing documents, organizing travel, in addition to arrangements for accommodation, transportation, guidance, and follow-up.

The head of the Syrian Embassy mission in Riyadh indicated that the Syrian Ministry of Awqaf, in coordination with the relevant authorities in the Kingdom, has completed its preparations to serve the pilgrims of the Sacred House of Allah through a comprehensive plan that includes registration procedures, completing documents, organizing travel, in addition to arrangements for accommodation, transportation, guidance, and follow-up.

He explained that health, administrative, and media awareness teams have been formed to accompany the pilgrims and provide them with the necessary support from the moment they arrive in the Kingdom until their safe return to their homeland, God willing.

Digitization of Hajj has enhanced organization

The Syrian Minister Plenipotentiary Mhabash pointed out the formation of health, administrative, and media awareness teams to accompany the pilgrims and provide them with the necessary support from the moment they arrive in the Kingdom until their safe return to their homeland. On the logistical side, Mhabash explained that accommodation for Syrian pilgrims has been secured in 22 residential towers in Mecca and eight towers in Medina, in addition to providing modern and air-conditioned buses, and preparing suitable camps in Mina and Arafat, ensuring that the rituals are performed in a safe, organized, and comfortable environment.

Mhabash clarified that the Embassy of the Syrian Arab Republic in the Kingdom plays a coordinating and follow-up role and provides consular support within the regulatory frameworks, facilitating difficulties to ensure the comfort, dignity, and safety of the Syrian pilgrim.

He noted that the number of Syrian pilgrims is subject to the approved organizational procedures, emphasizing that the quality of organization and the safety of procedures are more important than the number itself, and that they focus their efforts on providing awareness and guidance to the pilgrims before and during their stay in the Kingdom; including regulatory, organizational, and health guidelines, in addition to awareness of the timing of group movements and movement between the sacred sites and dealing with emergency situations. The head of the Syrian Embassy mission in Riyadh, Mhabash, praised the digital transformation witnessed by the Hajj system in the Kingdom, confirming that it represents a qualitative leap that has contributed to facilitating procedures, accuracy of information, speed of follow-up, and improving the pilgrim's experience in general. He explained that this digital system helps Syrian pilgrims understand the procedures and adhere to the regulatory paths.

Mhabash sent a message to Syrian pilgrims urging them to remember the sanctity of this blessed journey, adhere to the instructions, be patient, cooperate with the organizing authorities, respect the regulations in the Kingdom, and dedicate themselves to worship and performing the rituals with tranquility and reassurance.