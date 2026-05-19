عقد منتدى «الصحة والأمن في الحج»، أمس (الإثنين)، جلسة حوارية حول الإعلام والتواصل أدارها المهندس طارق القويفل. واستعرض فيها المتحدث الأمني لوزارة الداخلية العميد طلال الشلهوب أهمية التكامل الإعلامي بين الجهات الحكومية ودور الرسائل التوعوية في تعزيز أمن وسلامة الحجاج، مبرزاً في هذا الجانب الجهود الإعلامية، التي تبذلها وزارة الداخلية لإيصال الرسائل التوعوية بلغات عدة. وتطرق إلى أهمية توظيف المنصات الرقمية والوسائل الحديثة في سرعة نقل المعلومات والتعامل مع المستجدات، وأكد أن المنظومة الإعلامية والأمنية تعمل وفق تنسيق متكامل يهدف إلى إيصال المعلومات الدقيقة للحجاج ووسائل الإعلام المحلية والدولية بصورة فورية وموثوقة. مشيراً إلى أن الرسالة الإعلامية، خلال موسم الحج، لا تقتصر على التوعية، بل تشمل بناء الوعي الوقائي وتعزيز السلوكيات الإيجابية لدى الحجاج. وأضاف الشلهوب أن سرعة التعامل مع الشائعات والمعلومات غير الدقيقة تمثّل جزءاً مهماً من العمل الإعلامي، والمعلومة الموثوقة تعد ركيزة أساسية في تعزيز الثقة ورفع مستوى الوعي لدى الحجاج والرأي العام.

من جانبه، طرح الوكيل المساعد للتواصل والتوعية بوزارة الحج المهندس أنس الحميد المبادرات التوعوية التي تنفذها الوزارة، مبيناً أن الوزارة تعمل على تطوير المحتوى التوعوي الرقمي بما يتناسب مع مختلف الجنسيات والثقافات.

أما الرئيس التنفيذي لمركز العمليات الإعلامي الموحد للحج صالح الثبيتي فتطرق إلى دور المركز في توحيد الرسائل الإعلامية وتنسيق العمل بين الجهات المشاركة، لافتاً إلى أن المركز يعمل على متابعة التغطيات الإعلامية وتحليل المحتوى بشكل مستمر لدعم سرعة الاستجابة الإعلامية خلال الموسم.

وأفاد أن التقنيات الحديثة والذكاء الاصطناعي أصبحت من الأدوات المهمة في إدارة العمليات الإعلامية ورصد المعلومات. فيما تناول المشرف العام على التواصل المؤسسي بوزارة الصحة وليد الحربي دور الإعلام الصحي في نشر الوعي الوقائي وتعزيز السلوكيات الصحية السليمة بين الحجاج.

ولفت إلى أن الحملات الصحية التوعوية تسهم في الحدِّ من المخاطر الصحية ورفع مستوى الاستعداد للتعامل مع الحالات الطارئة.

واستعرض المبادرات الرقمية التي أطلقتها وزارة الصحة لتقديم المعلومات الصحية والإرشادات الوقائية بلغات عدة عبر المنصات الإلكترونية والتطبيقات الذكية.