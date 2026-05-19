The "Health and Security in Hajj" forum held a discussion session yesterday (Monday) on media and communication, led by Engineer Tariq Al-Qweifel. The security spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, Brigadier Talal Al-Shalhoub, reviewed the importance of media integration among government entities and the role of awareness messages in enhancing the safety and security of pilgrims, highlighting the media efforts made by the Ministry of Interior to deliver awareness messages in multiple languages. He touched on the importance of utilizing digital platforms and modern means for the rapid dissemination of information and dealing with developments, emphasizing that the media and security system operates in a coordinated manner aimed at delivering accurate information to pilgrims and local and international media in a timely and reliable manner. He noted that the media message during the Hajj season is not limited to awareness but also includes building preventive awareness and promoting positive behaviors among pilgrims. Al-Shalhoub added that the swift handling of rumors and inaccurate information represents an important part of media work, and reliable information is a fundamental pillar in enhancing trust and raising the level of awareness among pilgrims and the public.

For his part, the Assistant Undersecretary for Communication and Awareness at the Ministry of Hajj, Engineer Anas Al-Humaid, presented the awareness initiatives implemented by the ministry, indicating that the ministry is working on developing digital awareness content that suits various nationalities and cultures.

Meanwhile, the CEO of the Unified Media Operations Center for Hajj, Saleh Al-Thubaiti, discussed the center's role in unifying media messages and coordinating work among participating entities, noting that the center continuously monitors media coverage and analyzes content to support rapid media response during the season.

He stated that modern technologies and artificial intelligence have become important tools in managing media operations and monitoring information. The General Supervisor of Institutional Communication at the Ministry of Health, Walid Al-Harbi, addressed the role of health media in spreading preventive awareness and promoting healthy behaviors among pilgrims.

He pointed out that health awareness campaigns contribute to reducing health risks and enhancing preparedness to deal with emergency situations.

He reviewed the digital initiatives launched by the Ministry of Health to provide health information and preventive guidelines in multiple languages through electronic platforms and smart applications.