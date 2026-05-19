عقد منتدى «الصحة والأمن في الحج»، أمس (الإثنين)، جلسة حوارية حول الإعلام والتواصل أدارها المهندس طارق القويفل. واستعرض فيها المتحدث الأمني لوزارة الداخلية العميد طلال الشلهوب أهمية التكامل الإعلامي بين الجهات الحكومية ودور الرسائل التوعوية في تعزيز أمن وسلامة الحجاج، مبرزاً في هذا الجانب الجهود الإعلامية، التي تبذلها وزارة الداخلية لإيصال الرسائل التوعوية بلغات عدة. وتطرق إلى أهمية توظيف المنصات الرقمية والوسائل الحديثة في سرعة نقل المعلومات والتعامل مع المستجدات، وأكد أن المنظومة الإعلامية والأمنية تعمل وفق تنسيق متكامل يهدف إلى إيصال المعلومات الدقيقة للحجاج ووسائل الإعلام المحلية والدولية بصورة فورية وموثوقة. مشيراً إلى أن الرسالة الإعلامية، خلال موسم الحج، لا تقتصر على التوعية، بل تشمل بناء الوعي الوقائي وتعزيز السلوكيات الإيجابية لدى الحجاج. وأضاف الشلهوب أن سرعة التعامل مع الشائعات والمعلومات غير الدقيقة تمثّل جزءاً مهماً من العمل الإعلامي، والمعلومة الموثوقة تعد ركيزة أساسية في تعزيز الثقة ورفع مستوى الوعي لدى الحجاج والرأي العام.
من جانبه، طرح الوكيل المساعد للتواصل والتوعية بوزارة الحج المهندس أنس الحميد المبادرات التوعوية التي تنفذها الوزارة، مبيناً أن الوزارة تعمل على تطوير المحتوى التوعوي الرقمي بما يتناسب مع مختلف الجنسيات والثقافات.
أما الرئيس التنفيذي لمركز العمليات الإعلامي الموحد للحج صالح الثبيتي فتطرق إلى دور المركز في توحيد الرسائل الإعلامية وتنسيق العمل بين الجهات المشاركة، لافتاً إلى أن المركز يعمل على متابعة التغطيات الإعلامية وتحليل المحتوى بشكل مستمر لدعم سرعة الاستجابة الإعلامية خلال الموسم.
وأفاد أن التقنيات الحديثة والذكاء الاصطناعي أصبحت من الأدوات المهمة في إدارة العمليات الإعلامية ورصد المعلومات. فيما تناول المشرف العام على التواصل المؤسسي بوزارة الصحة وليد الحربي دور الإعلام الصحي في نشر الوعي الوقائي وتعزيز السلوكيات الصحية السليمة بين الحجاج.
ولفت إلى أن الحملات الصحية التوعوية تسهم في الحدِّ من المخاطر الصحية ورفع مستوى الاستعداد للتعامل مع الحالات الطارئة.
واستعرض المبادرات الرقمية التي أطلقتها وزارة الصحة لتقديم المعلومات الصحية والإرشادات الوقائية بلغات عدة عبر المنصات الإلكترونية والتطبيقات الذكية.
The "Health and Security in Hajj" forum held a discussion session yesterday (Monday) on media and communication, led by Engineer Tariq Al-Qweifel. The security spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, Brigadier Talal Al-Shalhoub, reviewed the importance of media integration among government entities and the role of awareness messages in enhancing the safety and security of pilgrims, highlighting the media efforts made by the Ministry of Interior to deliver awareness messages in multiple languages. He touched on the importance of utilizing digital platforms and modern means for the rapid dissemination of information and dealing with developments, emphasizing that the media and security system operates in a coordinated manner aimed at delivering accurate information to pilgrims and local and international media in a timely and reliable manner. He noted that the media message during the Hajj season is not limited to awareness but also includes building preventive awareness and promoting positive behaviors among pilgrims. Al-Shalhoub added that the swift handling of rumors and inaccurate information represents an important part of media work, and reliable information is a fundamental pillar in enhancing trust and raising the level of awareness among pilgrims and the public.
For his part, the Assistant Undersecretary for Communication and Awareness at the Ministry of Hajj, Engineer Anas Al-Humaid, presented the awareness initiatives implemented by the ministry, indicating that the ministry is working on developing digital awareness content that suits various nationalities and cultures.
Meanwhile, the CEO of the Unified Media Operations Center for Hajj, Saleh Al-Thubaiti, discussed the center's role in unifying media messages and coordinating work among participating entities, noting that the center continuously monitors media coverage and analyzes content to support rapid media response during the season.
He stated that modern technologies and artificial intelligence have become important tools in managing media operations and monitoring information. The General Supervisor of Institutional Communication at the Ministry of Health, Walid Al-Harbi, addressed the role of health media in spreading preventive awareness and promoting healthy behaviors among pilgrims.
He pointed out that health awareness campaigns contribute to reducing health risks and enhancing preparedness to deal with emergency situations.
He reviewed the digital initiatives launched by the Ministry of Health to provide health information and preventive guidelines in multiple languages through electronic platforms and smart applications.