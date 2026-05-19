وصل الفوج الأول من حجاج فلسطين، وعددهم نحو 1,200 حاج، إلى مكة المكرمة؛ لأداء فريضة الحج، إذ استُقبلوا بالترحاب وتقديم ماء زمزم والتمر والقهوة والورود.

وأثنى وكيل وزارة الأوقاف والشؤون الدينية الفلسطيني ورئيس لجنة الحج والعمرة، عصام عبدالحليم، على الجهود الكبيرة التي تبذلها حكومة خادم الحرمين الشريفين لتسهيل وصول حجاج فلسطين، مشيداً بالخدمات المتكاملة التي تقدمها وزارة الحج والعمرة والجهات المشاركة في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن، وأكد أن التوجيهات الكريمة للقيادة السعودية أسهمت في تهيئة جميع الإمكانات لضمان رحلة حج ميسّرة للحجاج عامة ولحجاج فلسطين خاصة.

وأشار إلى ما لمسه الحجاج من حفاوة الاستقبال وكرم الضيافة؛ ما يعكس مستوى التعاون والتنسيق بين مكتب شؤون حجاج فلسطين والجهات المقدمة للخدمات.