The first group of pilgrims from Palestine, numbering around 1,200, arrived in Mecca to perform the Hajj pilgrimage, where they were warmly welcomed with Zamzam water, dates, coffee, and flowers.

The Palestinian Minister of Awqaf and Religious Affairs and Chairman of the Hajj and Umrah Committee, Issam Abdulhalim, praised the significant efforts made by the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to facilitate the arrival of Palestinian pilgrims, commending the comprehensive services provided by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and the entities involved in serving the guests of Allah. He affirmed that the generous directives from the Saudi leadership contributed to preparing all the resources to ensure an easy pilgrimage journey for all pilgrims, especially for those from Palestine.

He noted the warm reception and generous hospitality that the pilgrims experienced, reflecting the level of cooperation and coordination between the Office of Palestinian Pilgrims and the service-providing entities.