A report from the Statistics Authority revealed that the total number of travelers through Saudi airports in 2025 is expected to reach 140.9 million, marking an increase of 9.6% compared to 2024.

The number of incoming and outgoing travelers on international flights reached 75.8 million, an increase of 9.4%, while the number of travelers on domestic flights was 65.1 million, reflecting a rise of 9.8%.

King Abdulaziz International Airport topped the airports in the Kingdom with 53.5 million travelers, followed by King Khalid International Airport with 40.8 million travelers, and King Fahd International Airport with 13.7 million travelers. The average number of daily travelers on domestic flights was 178.6 thousand, while on international flights it was 207.7 thousand.

The bulletin indicated that the total number of incoming and outgoing flights at the Kingdom's airports reached 979.8 thousand flights in 2025, an increase of 8.3% compared to 2024. The number of domestic flights was 506.3 thousand, up by 6.8%, while the number of international flights was 473.5 thousand, an increase of 9.9%.

At the airport level, King Abdulaziz International Airport led with 314.4 thousand flights, followed by King Khalid International Airport with 296.8 thousand flights, and King Fahd International Airport with 108.5 thousand flights. The average number of daily domestic flights was 1,387, compared to 1,297 daily flights for international routes.

In terms of air connectivity, the number of countries accessible via international airports in the Kingdom reached 66, an increase of 1.5%, while the number of destinations rose to 176, an increase of 2.3% compared to 2024. Saudi Arabian Airlines topped the list of airlines most frequently using Saudi airspace, accounting for 25.5%, followed by Flynas with 13.3%, and Flyadeal with 8.6%. The Kingdom ranked eighteenth in the Global Air Connectivity Index for 2025, compared to seventeenth in 2024.