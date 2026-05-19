كشف تقرير لهيئة الإحصاء ارتفاع إجمالي أعداد المسافرين عبر المطارات السعودية في عام 2025م إلى 140.9 مليون مسجّلاً زيادة بنسبة 9.6% مقارنة بعام 2024.
وبلغ عدد المسافرين القادمين والمغادرين على الرحلات الدولية 75.8 مليون مسافر بزيادة قدرها 9.4%، فيما بلغ عدد المسافرين القادمين والمغادرين على الرحلات الداخلية 65.1 مليون مسافر بارتفاع نسبته 9.8%.
وتصدّر مطار الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي مطارات المملكة في أعداد المسافرين بعد أن سجّل 53.5 مليون مسافر، يليه مطار الملك خالد الدولي بـ40.8 مليون مسافر، ثم مطار الملك فهد الدولي بـ13.7 مليون مسافر، وبلغ متوسط عدد المسافرين يومياً على الرحلات الداخلية 178.6 ألف مسافر وعلى الرحلات الدولية 207.7 ألف مسافر.
وأوضحت النشرة أن إجمالي الرحلات الجوية القادمة والمغادرة في مطارات المملكة بلغ 979.8 ألف رحلة خلال 2025م، بارتفاع نسبته 8.3% مقارنة بعام 2024م. وبلغ عدد الرحلات الداخلية 506.3 ألف رحلة بزيادة 6.8%، فيما بلغ عدد الرحلات الجوية الدولية 473.5 ألف رحلة بزيادة 9.9%.
وعلى مستوى المطارات، جاء مطار الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي في الصدارة بـ314.4 ألف رحلة، يليه مطار الملك خالد الدولي بـ296.8 ألف رحلة، ثم مطار الملك فهد الدولي بـ108.5 ألف رحلة. وبلغ متوسط عدد الرحلات الداخلية اليومية 1,387 رحلة، مقابل 1,297 رحلة يومياً للرحلات الدولية.
وفي جانب الربط الجوي، بلغ عدد الدول التي تم الوصول إليها عبر المطارات الدولية في المملكة 66 دولة بزيادة 1.5%، فيما ارتفع عدد الوجهات إلى 176 وجهة بزيادة 2.3% عن 2024م، وتصدرت الخطوط الجوية العربية السعودية شركات الطيران الأكثر استخداماً للمجال الجوي السعودي بنسبة 25.5%، يليها طيران ناس بنسبة 13.3%، ثم طيران أديل بنسبة 8.6%، وجاء ترتيب المملكة في مؤشر الربط الجوي العالمي في المرتبة الثامنة عشرة لعام 2025م، مقارنة بالمرتبة السابعة عشرة في 2024م.
A report from the Statistics Authority revealed that the total number of travelers through Saudi airports in 2025 is expected to reach 140.9 million, marking an increase of 9.6% compared to 2024.
The number of incoming and outgoing travelers on international flights reached 75.8 million, an increase of 9.4%, while the number of travelers on domestic flights was 65.1 million, reflecting a rise of 9.8%.
King Abdulaziz International Airport topped the airports in the Kingdom with 53.5 million travelers, followed by King Khalid International Airport with 40.8 million travelers, and King Fahd International Airport with 13.7 million travelers. The average number of daily travelers on domestic flights was 178.6 thousand, while on international flights it was 207.7 thousand.
The bulletin indicated that the total number of incoming and outgoing flights at the Kingdom's airports reached 979.8 thousand flights in 2025, an increase of 8.3% compared to 2024. The number of domestic flights was 506.3 thousand, up by 6.8%, while the number of international flights was 473.5 thousand, an increase of 9.9%.
At the airport level, King Abdulaziz International Airport led with 314.4 thousand flights, followed by King Khalid International Airport with 296.8 thousand flights, and King Fahd International Airport with 108.5 thousand flights. The average number of daily domestic flights was 1,387, compared to 1,297 daily flights for international routes.
In terms of air connectivity, the number of countries accessible via international airports in the Kingdom reached 66, an increase of 1.5%, while the number of destinations rose to 176, an increase of 2.3% compared to 2024. Saudi Arabian Airlines topped the list of airlines most frequently using Saudi airspace, accounting for 25.5%, followed by Flynas with 13.3%, and Flyadeal with 8.6%. The Kingdom ranked eighteenth in the Global Air Connectivity Index for 2025, compared to seventeenth in 2024.