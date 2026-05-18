تسير العملية التنموية في اليمن كما هو مرسوم لها، محققةً آمال وتطلعات المواطنين في جميع المحافظات المحررة، وهو ما يعكس الدعم السعودي المستمر لمختلف القطاعات من قبل مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، والبرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن.

وتحولت المحافظات اليمنية إلى ورشة عملٍ من خلالها يتم تنفيذ المشاريع الصحية والتعليمية والطرق والخدمات الاجتماعية؛ بهدف تأمين كامل الخدمات الضرورية، وفي مقدمتها الكهرباء والمياه، التي كانت تشكل هاجساً كبيراً للمواطن اليمني بسبب الانقطاعات المتكررة، خصوصاً في فصل الصيف.

والمتابع لما يجري في الداخل اليمني يلمس الفرق الكبير بين الوضع الحالي وما كان قبل أشهر قليلة، بل وأصبح المواطن اليمني يتحدث صراحةً عن تقليل نسبة الانقطاعات التي تكاد تكون معدومة.

ولم يتوقف الدعم السعودي عند هذا الحد، وإنما امتد ليشمل تشغيل الموانئ والمطارات بطاقة استيعابية غير مسبوقة، وهو ما يشكل دخلاً اقتصادياً لخزينة الدولة اليمنية، وصرف رواتب الموظفين المدنيين والعسكريين في مختلف القطاعات؛ بهدف تحسين الأوضاع المعيشية بعد أن كانت هذه المرتبات تتأخر لأشهر طويلة.

ولأن الهاجس الأمني يبقى هو الأهم، سجلت القطاعات الأمنية، بدعم سعودي، خطوات غير مسبوقة في دمج كافة القوات العسكرية والأمنية في وزارتي الدفاع والداخلية، وهو ما انعكس على ترسيخ الأمن والاستقرار في جميع المحافظات المُحررة، التي يُثني سكانها على الدعم السعودي الذي لا يزال مستمراً في مختلف المجالات ولكل القطاعات.