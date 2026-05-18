تسير العملية التنموية في اليمن كما هو مرسوم لها، محققةً آمال وتطلعات المواطنين في جميع المحافظات المحررة، وهو ما يعكس الدعم السعودي المستمر لمختلف القطاعات من قبل مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، والبرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن.
وتحولت المحافظات اليمنية إلى ورشة عملٍ من خلالها يتم تنفيذ المشاريع الصحية والتعليمية والطرق والخدمات الاجتماعية؛ بهدف تأمين كامل الخدمات الضرورية، وفي مقدمتها الكهرباء والمياه، التي كانت تشكل هاجساً كبيراً للمواطن اليمني بسبب الانقطاعات المتكررة، خصوصاً في فصل الصيف.
والمتابع لما يجري في الداخل اليمني يلمس الفرق الكبير بين الوضع الحالي وما كان قبل أشهر قليلة، بل وأصبح المواطن اليمني يتحدث صراحةً عن تقليل نسبة الانقطاعات التي تكاد تكون معدومة.
ولم يتوقف الدعم السعودي عند هذا الحد، وإنما امتد ليشمل تشغيل الموانئ والمطارات بطاقة استيعابية غير مسبوقة، وهو ما يشكل دخلاً اقتصادياً لخزينة الدولة اليمنية، وصرف رواتب الموظفين المدنيين والعسكريين في مختلف القطاعات؛ بهدف تحسين الأوضاع المعيشية بعد أن كانت هذه المرتبات تتأخر لأشهر طويلة.
ولأن الهاجس الأمني يبقى هو الأهم، سجلت القطاعات الأمنية، بدعم سعودي، خطوات غير مسبوقة في دمج كافة القوات العسكرية والأمنية في وزارتي الدفاع والداخلية، وهو ما انعكس على ترسيخ الأمن والاستقرار في جميع المحافظات المُحررة، التي يُثني سكانها على الدعم السعودي الذي لا يزال مستمراً في مختلف المجالات ولكل القطاعات.
The developmental process in Yemen is proceeding as planned, fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of citizens in all liberated provinces, which reflects the ongoing Saudi support for various sectors from the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works and the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen.
The Yemeni provinces have transformed into a workshop where health, educational, road, and social service projects are being implemented; with the aim of securing all essential services, foremost among them electricity and water, which have been a major concern for the Yemeni citizen due to frequent outages, especially in the summer.
Those following the situation inside Yemen can clearly see the significant difference between the current state and what it was just a few months ago, with Yemeni citizens now openly discussing the reduced frequency of outages, which are now almost nonexistent.
Saudi support has not stopped there; it has also extended to the operation of ports and airports at unprecedented capacity, which constitutes an economic income for the Yemeni state treasury, as well as the payment of salaries for civilian and military employees across various sectors; aimed at improving living conditions after these salaries had been delayed for long months.
Because security concerns remain paramount, the security sectors, with Saudi support, have made unprecedented strides in integrating all military and security forces within the Ministries of Defense and Interior, which has reflected positively on establishing security and stability in all liberated provinces, where residents commend the ongoing Saudi support across various fields and for all sectors.