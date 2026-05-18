The developmental process in Yemen is proceeding as planned, fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of citizens in all liberated provinces, which reflects the ongoing Saudi support for various sectors from the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works and the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen.

The Yemeni provinces have transformed into a workshop where health, educational, road, and social service projects are being implemented; with the aim of securing all essential services, foremost among them electricity and water, which have been a major concern for the Yemeni citizen due to frequent outages, especially in the summer.

Those following the situation inside Yemen can clearly see the significant difference between the current state and what it was just a few months ago, with Yemeni citizens now openly discussing the reduced frequency of outages, which are now almost nonexistent.

Saudi support has not stopped there; it has also extended to the operation of ports and airports at unprecedented capacity, which constitutes an economic income for the Yemeni state treasury, as well as the payment of salaries for civilian and military employees across various sectors; aimed at improving living conditions after these salaries had been delayed for long months.

Because security concerns remain paramount, the security sectors, with Saudi support, have made unprecedented strides in integrating all military and security forces within the Ministries of Defense and Interior, which has reflected positively on establishing security and stability in all liberated provinces, where residents commend the ongoing Saudi support across various fields and for all sectors.