تلقّى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اتصالاً هاتفياً من رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير خارجية دولة قطر الشقيقة الشيخ محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن جاسم آل ثاني.

وجرى خلال الاتصال استعراض مستجدات الأوضاع في المنطقة، وبحث جهود البلدين الشقيقين في دعم الأمن وتعزيز الاستقرار.

من جهة ثانية، استقبل وزير الخارجية، مبعوث الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية إلى سورية توم باراك، وجرى خلال الاستقبال بحث مستجدات الأوضاع في سورية وسبل دعم الاستقرار فيها، بالإضافة إلى تبادل وجهات النظر حول الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.