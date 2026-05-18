تلقّى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اتصالاً هاتفياً من رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير خارجية دولة قطر الشقيقة الشيخ محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن جاسم آل ثاني.
وجرى خلال الاتصال استعراض مستجدات الأوضاع في المنطقة، وبحث جهود البلدين الشقيقين في دعم الأمن وتعزيز الاستقرار.
من جهة ثانية، استقبل وزير الخارجية، مبعوث الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية إلى سورية توم باراك، وجرى خلال الاستقبال بحث مستجدات الأوضاع في سورية وسبل دعم الاستقرار فيها، بالإضافة إلى تبادل وجهات النظر حول الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.
Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received a phone call from the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly State of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.
During the call, they reviewed the latest developments in the region and discussed the efforts of the two brotherly countries to support security and enhance stability.
On another note, the Foreign Minister received the United States Special Envoy to Syria, Tom Barak, and during the meeting, they discussed the latest developments in Syria and ways to support stability there, in addition to exchanging views on topics of common interest.