Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received a phone call from the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly State of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

During the call, they reviewed the latest developments in the region and discussed the efforts of the two brotherly countries to support security and enhance stability.

On another note, the Foreign Minister received the United States Special Envoy to Syria, Tom Barak, and during the meeting, they discussed the latest developments in Syria and ways to support stability there, in addition to exchanging views on topics of common interest.