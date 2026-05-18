دعت وزارة الحج والعمرة، ضيوف الرحمن، إلى المحافظة على بطاقة «نسك» وارتدائها طوال فترة وجودهم في المشاعر المقدسة؛ لأنها أداة موثوقة للتعريف بالحاج وتسهيل تنقله بين مواقع الخدمات.

وأكدت الوزارة في بيان لها، أن بطاقة «نسك» تُعد عنصراً أساسياً في تنظيم رحلة الحاج، إذ ترتبط بالعديد من الخدمات الميدانية والتنظيمية، وتُسهِم في تسهيل الوصول إلى المرافق المختلفة وتسريع تقديم الدعم عند الحاجة. وبيّنت أن إظهار البطاقة بشكل واضح يسهم في تسريع الإجراءات في مواقع الخدمة، ويدعم جهود الفرق الميدانية في الإرشاد والمساندة، خصوصاً في حالات الاستفسار أو فقدان الاتجاه.

كما شدّدت الوزارة على أهمية التأكد من وضوح بيانات البطاقة للاستفادة من جميع الخدمات والتنقل بسهولة بين المواقع، بما يعزز تجربة حج ميسّرة وآمنة..

واختتمت الوزارة بيانها بتأكيد أن بطاقة «نسك» جزء مهم من منظومة الخدمات المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن، وأن استخدامها بالشكل الصحيح يضمن رحلة حج أكثر يسراً وطمأنينة.