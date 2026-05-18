The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has urged the guests of Allah to keep their "Nusk" card and wear it throughout their stay in the holy sites, as it is a reliable tool for identifying the pilgrim and facilitating their movement between service locations.

The ministry confirmed in a statement that the "Nusk" card is an essential element in organizing the pilgrim's journey, as it is linked to many field and organizational services, and contributes to facilitating access to various facilities and speeding up support when needed. It clarified that displaying the card clearly helps expedite procedures at service locations and supports the efforts of field teams in guidance and assistance, especially in cases of inquiries or loss of direction.

The ministry also emphasized the importance of ensuring that the card's data is clear to benefit from all services and to move easily between locations, enhancing the experience of a smooth and safe pilgrimage.

The ministry concluded its statement by affirming that the "Nusk" card is an important part of the service system provided to the guests of Allah, and that using it correctly ensures a more convenient and reassuring pilgrimage journey.