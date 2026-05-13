أدانَت رابطةُ العالم الإسلامي، وبشدة، عمليةَ التسلل التي نفذتها مجموعةٌ مسلّحة من عناصر الحرس الثوري الإيراني بهدف تنفيذ أعمال عدائية في جزيرة بوبيان الكويتية.

انتهاك صارخ


وفي بيانٍ صادر عن الأمانة العامة للرابطة، جدّد الأمين العام، رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين، الشيخ الدكتور محمد عبدالكريم العيسى، الدعوة إلى الوقف الفوري لهذه الأعمال التي تُعد انتهاكًا صارخًا للقيم الدينية والقوانين والأعراف الدولية والإنسانية، وتمثل تهديدًا مباشرًا للأمن والاستقرار وجهود خفض التصعيد في المنطقة.


وأكد العيسى تضامن الرابطة الكامل مع دولة الكويت، أميرًا وحكومةً وشعبًا، ودعمها لكل ما تتخذه من إجراءات لحفظ أمنها وسيادتها وسلامة مواطنيها والمقيمين على أراضيها.