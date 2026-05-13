The Muslim World League strongly condemned the infiltration operation carried out by an armed group of Iranian Revolutionary Guard elements aimed at executing hostile actions in the Kuwaiti island of Bubiyan.

Flagrant Violation



In a statement issued by the General Secretariat of the League, the Secretary-General, Chairman of the Council of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Abdulkarim Al-Issa, renewed the call for an immediate halt to these actions, which are considered a flagrant violation of religious values, international laws, and humanitarian norms, and represent a direct threat to security and stability as well as efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region.



Al-Issa affirmed the League's full solidarity with the State of Kuwait, its Emir, government, and people, and its support for all measures taken to preserve its security, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens and residents on its territory.