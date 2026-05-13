أدانَت رابطةُ العالم الإسلامي، وبشدة، عمليةَ التسلل التي نفذتها مجموعةٌ مسلّحة من عناصر الحرس الثوري الإيراني بهدف تنفيذ أعمال عدائية في جزيرة بوبيان الكويتية.
انتهاك صارخ
وفي بيانٍ صادر عن الأمانة العامة للرابطة، جدّد الأمين العام، رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين، الشيخ الدكتور محمد عبدالكريم العيسى، الدعوة إلى الوقف الفوري لهذه الأعمال التي تُعد انتهاكًا صارخًا للقيم الدينية والقوانين والأعراف الدولية والإنسانية، وتمثل تهديدًا مباشرًا للأمن والاستقرار وجهود خفض التصعيد في المنطقة.
وأكد العيسى تضامن الرابطة الكامل مع دولة الكويت، أميرًا وحكومةً وشعبًا، ودعمها لكل ما تتخذه من إجراءات لحفظ أمنها وسيادتها وسلامة مواطنيها والمقيمين على أراضيها.
The Muslim World League strongly condemned the infiltration operation carried out by an armed group of Iranian Revolutionary Guard elements aimed at executing hostile actions in the Kuwaiti island of Bubiyan.
Flagrant Violation
In a statement issued by the General Secretariat of the League, the Secretary-General, Chairman of the Council of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Abdulkarim Al-Issa, renewed the call for an immediate halt to these actions, which are considered a flagrant violation of religious values, international laws, and humanitarian norms, and represent a direct threat to security and stability as well as efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region.
Al-Issa affirmed the League's full solidarity with the State of Kuwait, its Emir, government, and people, and its support for all measures taken to preserve its security, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens and residents on its territory.