شارك المندوب الدائم للمملكة لدى الأمم المتحدة، السفير الدكتور عبدالعزيز الواصل اليوم، في الجلسة الافتتاحية لأعمال الدورة الحادية والعشرين لمنتدى الأمم المتحدة المعني بالغابات (UNFF21)، المنعقدة في مقر الأمم المتحدة بنيويورك.

تعزيز الإدارة

وتناقش الدورة هذا العام سبل تعزيز الإدارة المستدامة للغابات، ودورها في دعم التنمية المستدامة، إلى جانب متابعة تنفيذ الخطة الإستراتيجية للأمم المتحدة للغابات 2017 - 2030، بمشاركة الدول الأعضاء والمنظمات الدولية والجهات المعنية بالشؤون البيئية والتنموية.