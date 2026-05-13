شارك المندوب الدائم للمملكة لدى الأمم المتحدة، السفير الدكتور عبدالعزيز الواصل اليوم، في الجلسة الافتتاحية لأعمال الدورة الحادية والعشرين لمنتدى الأمم المتحدة المعني بالغابات (UNFF21)، المنعقدة في مقر الأمم المتحدة بنيويورك.
تعزيز الإدارة
وتناقش الدورة هذا العام سبل تعزيز الإدارة المستدامة للغابات، ودورها في دعم التنمية المستدامة، إلى جانب متابعة تنفيذ الخطة الإستراتيجية للأمم المتحدة للغابات 2017 - 2030، بمشاركة الدول الأعضاء والمنظمات الدولية والجهات المعنية بالشؤون البيئية والتنموية.
The Permanent Representative of the Kingdom to the United Nations, Ambassador Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Wasel, participated today in the opening session of the 21st session of the United Nations Forum on Forests (UNFF21), held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.
Enhancing Management
This year's session discusses ways to enhance the sustainable management of forests and their role in supporting sustainable development, along with monitoring the implementation of the United Nations Strategic Plan for Forests 2017 - 2030, with the participation of member states, international organizations, and stakeholders in environmental and developmental affairs.