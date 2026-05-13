The Permanent Representative of the Kingdom to the United Nations, Ambassador Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Wasel, participated today in the opening session of the 21st session of the United Nations Forum on Forests (UNFF21), held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

Enhancing Management

This year's session discusses ways to enhance the sustainable management of forests and their role in supporting sustainable development, along with monitoring the implementation of the United Nations Strategic Plan for Forests 2017 - 2030, with the participation of member states, international organizations, and stakeholders in environmental and developmental affairs.