The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Insurance Authority, Abdulaziz bin Hassan Al-Buq, clarified that the Cabinet's approval of the rules and procedures for the work of the committees for resolving disputes and insurance violations represents an extension of the continuous support that the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques provides to the insurance sector in the Kingdom.

Important Element

He confirmed that this step is an important element in enhancing the efficiency of the insurance judiciary system and protecting the rights of all parties involved in the insurance process, contributing to establishing a more reliable and efficient regulatory and legislative environment, and raising the level of trust and transparency in the Saudi insurance sector.



Al-Buq expressed his gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, noting that this support reflects the leadership's commitment to developing a more mature, sustainable, and competitive insurance sector, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030, considering the insurance sector as one of the most important enablers for the growth and sustainability of national economic activities, and a fundamental source of providing insurance protection for all members of society.