أوضح رئيس مجلس إدارة هيئة التأمين عبدالعزيز بن حسن البوق أن موافقة مجلس الوزراء على قواعد وإجراءات عمل لجان الفصل في المنازعات والمخالفات التأمينية تُمثّل امتداداً للدعم المتواصل الذي توليه حكومة خادم الحرمين الشريفين لقطاع التأمين في المملكة.

عنصر هام

وأكد أن هذه الخطوة تُعد عنصراً مهمّاً في تعزيز كفاءة منظومة القضاء التأميني وحماية حقوق جميع أطراف العملية التأمينية، بما يسهم في ترسيخ بيئة تنظيمية وتشريعية أكثر موثوقية وكفاءة، ويرفع مستوى الثقة والشفافية في قطاع التأمين السعودي.


ورفع البوق شكره لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، مشيراً إلى أن هذا الدعم يعكس حرص القيادة على تطوير قطاع تأميني أكثر نضجاً واستدامة وتنافسية، انسجاماً مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، باعتبار قطاع التأمين أحد أهم الممكنات لنمو الأنشطة الاقتصادية الوطنية واستدامتها، ورافداً أساسيّاً في توفير الحماية التأمينية لأفراد المجتمع كافة.