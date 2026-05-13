أوضح رئيس مجلس إدارة هيئة التأمين عبدالعزيز بن حسن البوق أن موافقة مجلس الوزراء على قواعد وإجراءات عمل لجان الفصل في المنازعات والمخالفات التأمينية تُمثّل امتداداً للدعم المتواصل الذي توليه حكومة خادم الحرمين الشريفين لقطاع التأمين في المملكة.
عنصر هام
وأكد أن هذه الخطوة تُعد عنصراً مهمّاً في تعزيز كفاءة منظومة القضاء التأميني وحماية حقوق جميع أطراف العملية التأمينية، بما يسهم في ترسيخ بيئة تنظيمية وتشريعية أكثر موثوقية وكفاءة، ويرفع مستوى الثقة والشفافية في قطاع التأمين السعودي.
ورفع البوق شكره لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، مشيراً إلى أن هذا الدعم يعكس حرص القيادة على تطوير قطاع تأميني أكثر نضجاً واستدامة وتنافسية، انسجاماً مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، باعتبار قطاع التأمين أحد أهم الممكنات لنمو الأنشطة الاقتصادية الوطنية واستدامتها، ورافداً أساسيّاً في توفير الحماية التأمينية لأفراد المجتمع كافة.
The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Insurance Authority, Abdulaziz bin Hassan Al-Buq, clarified that the Cabinet's approval of the rules and procedures for the work of the committees for resolving disputes and insurance violations represents an extension of the continuous support that the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques provides to the insurance sector in the Kingdom.
Important Element
He confirmed that this step is an important element in enhancing the efficiency of the insurance judiciary system and protecting the rights of all parties involved in the insurance process, contributing to establishing a more reliable and efficient regulatory and legislative environment, and raising the level of trust and transparency in the Saudi insurance sector.
Al-Buq expressed his gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, noting that this support reflects the leadership's commitment to developing a more mature, sustainable, and competitive insurance sector, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030, considering the insurance sector as one of the most important enablers for the growth and sustainability of national economic activities, and a fundamental source of providing insurance protection for all members of society.