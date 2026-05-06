The Municipality of Taif has raised its level of field readiness to welcome the guests of Allah during the Hajj season of 1447, through a comprehensive operational system aimed at enhancing the quality of municipal services on the Hajj routes and at all reception and crossing points. The municipality has mobilized immense resources to support this season, including deploying more than 2,300 cleaning workers, supported by a fleet of over 500 vehicles and equipment, and approximately 30,000 cleaning units distributed across high-density areas, ensuring the continuity of operations and maintaining field readiness around the clock.

Field Plan



In a gesture that reflects the collaboration of government and volunteer efforts, more than 500 specialized personnel are participating in the implementation of the field plan, alongside over 2,000 male and female volunteers who are actively contributing to serving the pilgrims arriving via Taif International Airport, and the two Miqat points of Qarn Al-Manazil in Al-Sail Al-Kabeer and Wadi Muharram in Al-Hada, in addition to the security sorting center in Al-Buhayta. This has been accompanied by a series of maintenance works that included rehabilitating more than 1,000 lighting poles and preparing over 100 restrooms to serve those passing through the security centers and Hajj routes, in an effort to enhance the efficiency of public facilities and improve the experience of the guests of Allah.