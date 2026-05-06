رفعت أمانة الطائف مستوى استعداداتها الميدانية لاستقبال ضيوف الرحمن خلال موسم حج 1447، عبر منظومة تشغيلية متكاملة تستهدف تعزيز جودة الخدمات البلدية على طرق الحج وفي نقاط الاستقبال والعبور كافة. وقد حشدت الأمانة طاقات هائلة لدعم هذا الموسم، شملت تسخير أكثر من 2,300 عامل نظافة، مدعومين بأسطول يتجاوز 500 معدة وآلية، ونحو 30 ألف وحدة نظافة موزعة على المواقع التي تشهد كثافة عالية، بما يضمن استمرارية الأعمال ورفع الجاهزية الميدانية على مدار الساعة.
خطة ميدانية
وفي لفتة تعكس تضافر الجهود الحكومية والتطوعية، يشارك في تنفيذ الخطة الميدانية أكثر من 500 من الكوادر البشرية المتخصصة، إلى جانب ما يزيد على 2,000 متطوع ومتطوعة يساهمون بفاعلية في خدمة الحجاج القادمين عبر مطار الطائف الدولي، وميقاتَي قرن المنازل بالسيل الكبير ووادي محرم بالهدا، إضافة إلى مركز الفرز الأمني بالبهيتة. وقد واكب ذلك حزمة من أعمال الصيانة شملت تأهيل أكثر من 1,000 عمود إنارة، وتهيئة ما يزيد على 100 دورة مياه لخدمة العابرين في المراكز الأمنية وطرق الحج، سعياً لرفع كفاءة المرافق العامة وتحسين تجربة ضيوف الرحمن.
The Municipality of Taif has raised its level of field readiness to welcome the guests of Allah during the Hajj season of 1447, through a comprehensive operational system aimed at enhancing the quality of municipal services on the Hajj routes and at all reception and crossing points. The municipality has mobilized immense resources to support this season, including deploying more than 2,300 cleaning workers, supported by a fleet of over 500 vehicles and equipment, and approximately 30,000 cleaning units distributed across high-density areas, ensuring the continuity of operations and maintaining field readiness around the clock.
Field Plan
In a gesture that reflects the collaboration of government and volunteer efforts, more than 500 specialized personnel are participating in the implementation of the field plan, alongside over 2,000 male and female volunteers who are actively contributing to serving the pilgrims arriving via Taif International Airport, and the two Miqat points of Qarn Al-Manazil in Al-Sail Al-Kabeer and Wadi Muharram in Al-Hada, in addition to the security sorting center in Al-Buhayta. This has been accompanied by a series of maintenance works that included rehabilitating more than 1,000 lighting poles and preparing over 100 restrooms to serve those passing through the security centers and Hajj routes, in an effort to enhance the efficiency of public facilities and improve the experience of the guests of Allah.