رفعت أمانة الطائف مستوى استعداداتها الميدانية لاستقبال ضيوف الرحمن خلال موسم حج 1447، عبر منظومة تشغيلية متكاملة تستهدف تعزيز جودة الخدمات البلدية على طرق الحج وفي نقاط الاستقبال والعبور كافة. وقد حشدت الأمانة طاقات هائلة لدعم هذا الموسم، شملت تسخير أكثر من 2,300 عامل نظافة، مدعومين بأسطول يتجاوز 500 معدة وآلية، ونحو 30 ألف وحدة نظافة موزعة على المواقع التي تشهد كثافة عالية، بما يضمن استمرارية الأعمال ورفع الجاهزية الميدانية على مدار الساعة.

خطة ميدانية


وفي لفتة تعكس تضافر الجهود الحكومية والتطوعية، يشارك في تنفيذ الخطة الميدانية أكثر من 500 من الكوادر البشرية المتخصصة، إلى جانب ما يزيد على 2,000 متطوع ومتطوعة يساهمون بفاعلية في خدمة الحجاج القادمين عبر مطار الطائف الدولي، وميقاتَي قرن المنازل بالسيل الكبير ووادي محرم بالهدا، إضافة إلى مركز الفرز الأمني بالبهيتة. وقد واكب ذلك حزمة من أعمال الصيانة شملت تأهيل أكثر من 1,000 عمود إنارة، وتهيئة ما يزيد على 100 دورة مياه لخدمة العابرين في المراكز الأمنية وطرق الحج، سعياً لرفع كفاءة المرافق العامة وتحسين تجربة ضيوف الرحمن.