أكدت المملكة العربية السعودية، خطورة الأوضاع الراهنة في المنطقة، مجددة إدانتها الشديدة للاعتداءات الإسرائيلية على فلسطين ولبنان، ورفضها القاطع لأي محاولات لتغيير الوضع التاريخي والقانوني في القدس ومقدساتها الإسلامية، معتبرة الاستيطان غير القانوني مخالفة صريحة للقانون الدولي وتقويضاً لفرص السلام. جاء ذلك، في كلمة المندوب الدائم للمملكة لدى الأمم المتحدة الدكتور عبدالعزيز الواصل، الذي شدّد على أن تحقيق السلام المستدام يتطلب وقفاً فورياً لإطلاق النار، ومنع التهجير، والانسحاب الكامل من غزة، وصولاً إلى إقامة الدولة الفلسطينية المستقلة على حدود عام 1967.

وفي سياق متصل، وخلال المناقشة العامة للدورة الحادية عشرة للمؤتمر الاستعراضي لمعاهدة عدم انتشار الأسلحة النووية، أكدت المملكة، أن المعاهدة تمثل ركيزة أساسية لمنظومة الأمن العالمي، مشددة على ضرورة التنفيذ الكامل لأحكامها وتحقيق التوازن بين ركائزها الثلاث، كما جددت تأكيد التزام الدول الحائزة للأسلحة النووية بتعهداتها في نزع السلاح، معتبرة أن التخلص الكامل والنهائي منها هو الضمان الوحيد لعدم استخدامها، مع تمسك المملكة بالحق الأصيل للدول في الاستخدامات السلمية للطاقة النووية، وفق أحكام المعاهدة وبالتعاون مع الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية.

كما تطرقت الكلمة إلى الجانب الأمني الإقليمي، إذ دانت المملكة الهجمات الإيرانية التي استهدفت المنشآت المدنية والأعيان المدنية في المملكة، والتي سبق أن دانها المجتمع الدولي بموجب قرار مجلس الأمن رقم (2817) لعام 2026، مشددة على أهمية احترام مبادئ حسن الجوار وعدم التدخل في الشؤون الداخلية، وضرورة تعاون إيران الكامل مع الوكالة الدولية لضمان سلمية برنامجها النووي؛ واختتمت المملكة كلمتها بتأكيد أن إخلاء منطقة الشرق الأوسط من الأسلحة النووية هو مسؤولية دولية جماعية، مشيرة إلى أن استمرار رفض إسرائيل الانضمام للمعاهدة يظل عقبة رئيسية أمام إنشاء منطقة خالية من أسلحة الدمار الشامل في المنطقة.