The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has confirmed the seriousness of the current situation in the region, reiterating its strong condemnation of the Israeli attacks on Palestine and Lebanon, and its firm rejection of any attempts to change the historical and legal status in Jerusalem and its Islamic sanctities. It considers illegal settlement a blatant violation of international law and a undermining of peace opportunities. This was stated by the Kingdom's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Wasil, who emphasized that achieving sustainable peace requires an immediate ceasefire, preventing displacement, and a complete withdrawal from Gaza, leading to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders.

In a related context, during the general discussion of the eleventh session of the Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, the Kingdom affirmed that the treaty represents a fundamental pillar of the global security system, stressing the necessity of fully implementing its provisions and achieving a balance among its three pillars. It also renewed its affirmation of the commitment of nuclear-armed states to their disarmament obligations, considering that the complete and final elimination of nuclear weapons is the only guarantee against their use, while the Kingdom maintains the inherent right of states to peaceful uses of nuclear energy, in accordance with the treaty's provisions and in cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The speech also addressed the regional security aspect, as the Kingdom condemned the Iranian attacks that targeted civilian facilities and civilian objects in the Kingdom, which had previously been condemned by the international community under Security Council Resolution No. (2817) of 2026. It emphasized the importance of respecting the principles of good neighborliness and non-interference in internal affairs, and the necessity for Iran to fully cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency to ensure the peaceful nature of its nuclear program. The Kingdom concluded its speech by affirming that the establishment of a nuclear-weapon-free zone in the Middle East is a collective international responsibility, pointing out that Israel's continued refusal to join the treaty remains a major obstacle to the creation of a zone free of weapons of mass destruction in the region.