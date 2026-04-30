The Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, held a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of the Republic of Turkey, Dr. Alperen Arslan Birgüder, on the sidelines of his participation in the Critical Minerals Forum in Istanbul. During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries in the mining sector, reflecting the strength of Saudi-Turkish relations and their role in supporting strategic partnerships.

Minister Al-Khorayef emphasized the importance of developing joint mining value chains, which contribute to enhancing the security of global supplies of critical minerals and support international efforts aimed at increasing the resilience and sustainability of supply chains. The two sides also discussed mutual investment opportunities in the mining sector and ways to cooperate in infrastructure and technologies related to mining operations, highlighting the strategic advantages of the Kingdom that make it an attractive destination for mining investment.

During the meeting, Al-Khorayef extended an official invitation to the Turkish minister to participate in the sixth edition of the International Mining Conference, which will be hosted in Riyadh early next year, as it serves as a global platform that brings together mining leaders, decision-makers, and investors to contribute to shaping the future of the sector.

This meeting is part of the activities of the Critical Minerals Forum, organized by the OECD, and is considered one of the most prominent international conferences specialized in critical minerals, gathering a select group of government leaders, industry representatives, and international organizations to discuss the challenges and opportunities related to the supply chains of critical minerals.