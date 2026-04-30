عقد وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية بندر إبراهيم الخريّف، اجتماعاً ثنائياً مع وزير الطاقة والموارد الطبيعية في جمهورية تركيا الدكتور ألب أرسلان بيرقدار، وذلك على هامش مشاركته في مؤتمر Critical Minerals Forum بمدينة إسطنبول. وجرى خلال اللقاء بحث سبل تعزيز التعاون بين البلدين في قطاع التعدين، بما يعكس متانة العلاقات السعودية - التركية ودورها في دعم الشراكات الإستراتيجية.

وأكد الوزير الخريّف، أهمية تطوير سلاسل القيمة التعدينية المشتركة، بما يسهم في تعزيز أمن إمدادات المعادن الحيوية عالمياً، ويدعم الجهود الدولية الرامية إلى رفع مرونة واستدامة سلاسل الإمداد. كما ناقش الجانبان الفرص الاستثمارية المتبادلة في قطاع التعدين، وسبل التعاون في مجالات البنية التحتية والتقنيات المرتبطة بالعمليات التعدينية، مع تسليط الضوء على المقومات الإستراتيجية للمملكة التي تجعلها وجهة جاذبة للاستثمار التعديني.

وخلال الاجتماع، وجّه الخريّف دعوة رسمية للوزير التركي للمشاركة في النسخة السادسة من مؤتمر التعدين الدولي الذي تستضيفه الرياض مطلع العام القادم، باعتباره منصة عالمية تجمع قادة التعدين وصناع القرار والمستثمرين للمساهمة في صياغة مستقبل القطاع.

ويأتي هذا اللقاء ضمن فعاليات مؤتمر Critical Minerals Forum، الذي تنظمه منظمة OECD، ويعد من أبرز المؤتمرات الدولية المتخصصة في المعادن الحرجة، حيث يجمع نخبة من قادة الحكومات والصناعة والمنظمات الدولية لمناقشة التحديات والفرص المرتبطة بسلاسل إمداد المعادن الحيوية.