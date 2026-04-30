أشاد رئيس جمهورية موريشيوس درهام جكهول بجهود المملكة العربية السعودية في خدمة اللغة العربية عالمياً، مؤكّداً أن المبادرات الحكومية وإسهامات المؤسسات غير الحكومية تعكس التزاماً راسخاً بنشر اللغة، وتعزيز حضورها الثقافي والمعرفي على مستوى العالم. جاء ذلك، خلال استقباله وفد مؤسسة سلطان بن عبدالعزيز الخيرية، ضمن زيارتهم الرسمية لموريشيوس، إذ استعرض الوفد أبرز منجزات البرنامج وآثاره في تطوير تعليم اللغة العربية وتعزيز التبادل الثقافي والمعرفي بين الشعوب.

وأعرب الرئيس جكهول، عن شكره وتقديره للمؤسسة بوصفها إحدى الجهات غير الحكومية الفاعلة في خدمة تعليم العربية لغير الناطقين بها، مشيداً بدورها في تطوير البرامج التعليمية والتدريبية، وما تقدمه من إسهامات تسهم في تمكين الكوادر التعليمية ورفع جودة المخرجات، بما يعزز انتشار اللغة العربية.