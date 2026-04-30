The President of the Republic of Mauritius, Prithvirajsing Roopun, praised the efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in serving the Arabic language globally, affirming that government initiatives and contributions from non-governmental organizations reflect a strong commitment to promoting the language and enhancing its cultural and intellectual presence worldwide. This came during his reception of the delegation from the Sultan bin Abdulaziz Charity Foundation, as part of their official visit to Mauritius, where the delegation showcased the key achievements of the program and its impact on developing Arabic language education and enhancing cultural and intellectual exchange between peoples.

The president expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the foundation as one of the active non-governmental entities in serving the education of Arabic for non-native speakers, praising its role in developing educational and training programs, and its contributions that help empower educational staff and improve the quality of outcomes, thereby enhancing the spread of the Arabic language.