أطلقت الهيئة العامة للصناعات العسكرية 10 سياسات ومعايير جديدة لإدارة البيانات في قطاع الصناعات العسكرية، وذلك في إطار جهودها لتنظيم القطاع وتطوير بيئته التشريعية بما يعزز الاستدامة ويرفع كفاءة منظومة الصناعات العسكرية في المملكة. وتركّز السياسات على تطبيق ممارسات متقدمة لإدارة البيانات تتوافق مع طبيعة عمل القطاع، وتعزز مستوى الحوكمة والامتثال، إضافة إلى تحسين جودة البيانات بما يمكّن من استخدامها في دعم اتخاذ القرار.
وتشمل السياسات الجديدة: سياسة إدارة الوثائق، سياسة تصنيف البيانات، سياسة حماية البيانات الشخصية، سياسة مشاركة البيانات، سياسة حوكمة البيانات، سياسة جودة البيانات، سياسة البيانات الوصفية ودليل البيانات، إلى جانب سياسات استرشادية تشمل سياسة ذكاء الأعمال والتحليلات، سياسة النمذجة وهيكلة البيانات، وسياسة إدارة البيانات المرجعية والرئيسية.
واستندت هذه السياسات إلى مبادئ توجيهية متوائمة مع الإطار الوطني لإدارة البيانات الصادر عن مكتب إدارة البيانات الوطنية، بما يشمل ضوابط ومواصفات إدارة البيانات وحوكمتها وحماية البيانات الشخصية. وتركّز المبادئ على التعامل مع بيانات قطاع الصناعات العسكرية بوصفها أصولاً قابلة للاكتشاف والحماية والصيانة، مع تحديد المسؤوليات المرتبطة بها وإبراز القيمة المستفادة منها.
وكانت الهيئة قد نفذت إطلاقاً تجريبياً لهذه السياسات على عينة من الشركات العاملة في القطاع؛ بهدف جمع المرئيات وقياس الجاهزية. كما طرحت السياسات الإلزامية، عبر منصة «استطلاع»، لاستقبال مرئيات العموم، في خطوة تعكس حرصها على إشراك أصحاب المصلحة ورفع كفاءة التطبيق.
The General Authority for Military Industries has launched 10 new policies and standards for data management in the military industries sector, as part of its efforts to regulate the sector and develop its legislative environment in a way that enhances sustainability and increases the efficiency of the military industries system in the Kingdom. The policies focus on implementing advanced data management practices that align with the nature of the sector's work, enhance governance and compliance levels, and improve data quality to enable its use in supporting decision-making.
The new policies include: Document Management Policy, Data Classification Policy, Personal Data Protection Policy, Data Sharing Policy, Data Governance Policy, Data Quality Policy, Metadata and Data Dictionary Policy, in addition to guiding policies that include Business Intelligence and Analytics Policy, Data Modeling and Structuring Policy, and Reference and Master Data Management Policy.
These policies are based on guidelines that align with the National Data Management Framework issued by the National Data Management Office, which includes controls and specifications for data management, governance, and personal data protection. The principles focus on treating the data of the military industries sector as discoverable, protectable, and maintainable assets, while defining the associated responsibilities and highlighting the value derived from them.
The Authority had conducted a pilot launch of these policies on a sample of companies operating in the sector, aimed at gathering insights and measuring readiness. It also presented the mandatory policies through the "Survey" platform to receive public feedback, in a step that reflects its commitment to involving stakeholders and enhancing the efficiency of implementation.