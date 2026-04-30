The General Authority for Military Industries has launched 10 new policies and standards for data management in the military industries sector, as part of its efforts to regulate the sector and develop its legislative environment in a way that enhances sustainability and increases the efficiency of the military industries system in the Kingdom. The policies focus on implementing advanced data management practices that align with the nature of the sector's work, enhance governance and compliance levels, and improve data quality to enable its use in supporting decision-making.

The new policies include: Document Management Policy, Data Classification Policy, Personal Data Protection Policy, Data Sharing Policy, Data Governance Policy, Data Quality Policy, Metadata and Data Dictionary Policy, in addition to guiding policies that include Business Intelligence and Analytics Policy, Data Modeling and Structuring Policy, and Reference and Master Data Management Policy.

These policies are based on guidelines that align with the National Data Management Framework issued by the National Data Management Office, which includes controls and specifications for data management, governance, and personal data protection. The principles focus on treating the data of the military industries sector as discoverable, protectable, and maintainable assets, while defining the associated responsibilities and highlighting the value derived from them.

The Authority had conducted a pilot launch of these policies on a sample of companies operating in the sector, aimed at gathering insights and measuring readiness. It also presented the mandatory policies through the "Survey" platform to receive public feedback, in a step that reflects its commitment to involving stakeholders and enhancing the efficiency of implementation.