أطلقت الهيئة العامة للصناعات العسكرية 10 سياسات ومعايير جديدة لإدارة البيانات في قطاع الصناعات العسكرية، وذلك في إطار جهودها لتنظيم القطاع وتطوير بيئته التشريعية بما يعزز الاستدامة ويرفع كفاءة منظومة الصناعات العسكرية في المملكة. وتركّز السياسات على تطبيق ممارسات متقدمة لإدارة البيانات تتوافق مع طبيعة عمل القطاع، وتعزز مستوى الحوكمة والامتثال، إضافة إلى تحسين جودة البيانات بما يمكّن من استخدامها في دعم اتخاذ القرار.

وتشمل السياسات الجديدة: سياسة إدارة الوثائق، سياسة تصنيف البيانات، سياسة حماية البيانات الشخصية، سياسة مشاركة البيانات، سياسة حوكمة البيانات، سياسة جودة البيانات، سياسة البيانات الوصفية ودليل البيانات، إلى جانب سياسات استرشادية تشمل سياسة ذكاء الأعمال والتحليلات، سياسة النمذجة وهيكلة البيانات، وسياسة إدارة البيانات المرجعية والرئيسية.

واستندت هذه السياسات إلى مبادئ توجيهية متوائمة مع الإطار الوطني لإدارة البيانات الصادر عن مكتب إدارة البيانات الوطنية، بما يشمل ضوابط ومواصفات إدارة البيانات وحوكمتها وحماية البيانات الشخصية. وتركّز المبادئ على التعامل مع بيانات قطاع الصناعات العسكرية بوصفها أصولاً قابلة للاكتشاف والحماية والصيانة، مع تحديد المسؤوليات المرتبطة بها وإبراز القيمة المستفادة منها.

وكانت الهيئة قد نفذت إطلاقاً تجريبياً لهذه السياسات على عينة من الشركات العاملة في القطاع؛ بهدف جمع المرئيات وقياس الجاهزية. كما طرحت السياسات الإلزامية، عبر منصة «استطلاع»، لاستقبال مرئيات العموم، في خطوة تعكس حرصها على إشراك أصحاب المصلحة ورفع كفاءة التطبيق.