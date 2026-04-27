The Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization has revealed the draft of the general requirements for equipping mortuary transport vehicles, which classified the vehicles into two models: the first for transport within cities, and the second for transport between cities.

The draft included requirements focusing on safety and quality, the most notable of which is equipping the vehicles according to a risk analysis and assessment methodology, which minimizes any impacts on health or operation and ensures that modifications do not conflict with the manufacturer's instructions or the relevant authorities, and do not negatively affect the safety of the vehicle or road users.

The draft required consideration of the permissible gross weight, along with specifying the dimensions of the compartment, ensuring safe operation, as well as stipulating that all equipment be secured in a way that prevents vibration, and using internal materials resistant to cleaning and disinfection agents, easy to clean, non-porous, and free from fabrics or materials that hinder sterilization.

The draft emphasized the necessity of equipping the compartment with a sturdy structure to carry the body, made of stainless steel, ensuring effective distribution of cold, and equipped with secure fastening means that can withstand sudden movement conditions. It also stressed covering sharp corners and equipping the floors with materials resistant to water, slipping, and ignition, along with a safe drainage system for liquids.

Means of Ascending and Descending

The requirements included equipping the vehicle with means to assist in ascending and descending, a fire extinguisher, and a first aid kit, in addition to protecting the rear glass and ensuring the compartment is tightly sealed to prevent the ingress of dust or gases. It mandated placing the logo of the benefiting entity clearly using weather-resistant materials.

Regarding the first model, the draft required it to be equipped with an air conditioning system that maintains a temperature between (20-25) degrees Celsius, with the driver's air conditioning separated from the compartment, and providing an insulating barrier equipped with a transparent window for rear visibility.

As for the second model, it was mandated to be equipped with a cooling system that maintains a temperature between (0-4) degrees Celsius for transporting the deceased between cities, along with monitoring and display systems for temperature, in addition to high-efficiency thermal insulation that ensures stable temperatures inside the compartment.