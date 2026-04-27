كشفت هيئة المواصفات والمقاييس والجودة مسودة المتطلبات العامة لتجهيز مركبات نقل الموتى، التي صنّفت المركبات إلى نموذجين: الأول للنقل داخل المدن، والثاني للنقل داخل المدن وبينها.

وتضمنت المسودة اشتراطات تركز على السلامة والجودة، أبرزها تجهيز المركبات وفق منهجية تحليل وتقييم المخاطر، بما يحد من أي تأثيرات على الصحة أو التشغيل وعدم تعارض التعديلات مع تعليمات المصنع أو الجهات المختصة، وألا تؤثر سلباً على سلامة المركبة أو مستخدمي الطريق.

وأوجبت المسودة مراعاة الوزن الإجمالي المسموح به، مع تحديد أبعاد المقصورة، بما يضمن التشغيل الآمن كما نصت على تثبيت جميع التجهيزات بشكل يمنع الاهتزاز، واستخدام مواد داخلية مقاومة لمواد التنظيف والتطهير، سهلة التنظيف، غير مسامية، وخالية من الأقمشة أو المواد التي تعيق التعقيم.

وأكدت المسودة ضرورة تجهيز المقصورة بهيكل متين لحمل الجثمان، مصنوع من الفولاذ المقاوم للصدأ، يضمن توزيع البرودة بشكل فعّال، ومزوّد بوسائل تثبيت آمنة تتحمل ظروف الحركة المفاجئة. كما شددت على تغطية الزوايا الحادة، وتجهيز الأرضيات بمواد مقاومة للماء والانزلاق والاشتعال، مع نظام تصريف آمن للسوائل.

وسائل الصعود والهبوط

تضمنت الاشتراطات تزويد المركبة بوسائل مساعدة للصعود والنزول، وطفاية حريق، وحقيبة إسعافات أولية، إضافة إلى حماية الزجاج الخلفي، وضمان إحكام إغلاق المقصورة لمنع تسرب الغبار أو الغازات. وألزمت بوضع شعار الجهة المستفيدة بشكل واضح باستخدام مواد مقاومة للعوامل الجوية.

وفيما يخص النموذج الأول، اشترطت المسودة تزويده بنظام تكييف يحافظ على درجة حرارة بين (20-25) درجة مئوية، مع فصل تكييف السائق عن المقصورة، وتوفير حاجز عازل مزوّد بنافذة شفافة للرؤية الخلفية.

أما النموذج الثاني فألزم بتجهيزه بنظام تبريد يحافظ على درجة حرارة بين (0-4) درجات مئوية لنقل الموتى بين المدن، مع أنظمة مراقبة وعرض للحرارة، إضافة إلى عزل حراري عالي الكفاءة يضمن ثبات درجات الحرارة داخل المقصورة.