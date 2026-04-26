مستشفى الدكتور سليمان فقيه بالمدينة المنورة يطلق أول مركز للعلاج الإشعاعي في المنطقة

In a significant step that represents a qualitative leap in the healthcare sector in the region, Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital in Medina has announced the launch of the first radiation therapy center, making it the first and only one of its kind in Medina, thereby enhancing the quality of services provided to cancer patients and saving them the hassle of traveling outside the region.

This launch represents an important achievement that helps bridge a therapeutic gap that patients have long faced, as they previously had to travel to other cities to receive radiation therapy, which brought about health, psychological, and financial challenges for the patient and their family.

The new center relies on the latest radiation therapy technologies using the linear accelerator (Varian TrueBeam LINAC), which allows for the precise targeting of high-dose radiation beams to cancerous tumors while preserving the surrounding healthy tissues. Radiation therapy is used in more than 60% of cancer cases, whether as primary treatment or as an adjunct before or after surgical procedures, or in conjunction with chemotherapy, ensuring the highest levels of precision and reducing side effects, while also minimizing the number of treatment sessions in some cases.

The center serves a wide range of cases, including breast, lung, prostate, brain, head and neck tumors, in addition to several other solid tumors, making it a comprehensive center for cancer treatment within the city.

The center includes a specialized medical team in oncology and radiation therapy, possessing international expertise and a multidisciplinary approach, where doctors collaborate with radiologists, surgeons, and medical physicists to develop precise and customized treatment plans for each patient, according to the latest global protocols.

Dr. Nizar Khalifa, the Executive Director of Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital in Medina, confirmed that the launch of this center reflects the commitment of Al Habib Healthcare Group to provide advanced and integrated medical services that meet the highest global standards, prioritizing patient comfort and quality of life.

He added: “Cancer patients in Medina no longer need to travel long distances to receive radiation therapy, as they can now receive advanced care close to their homes and loved ones, within a comprehensive medical environment that supports their treatment journey with confidence and reassurance.”

This step represents a qualitative addition that contributes to raising the level of healthcare services in the region and enhancing opportunities for early diagnosis and effective treatment, positively impacting the quality of life of patients and their treatment outcomes.