The Transport Authority has emphasized to all licensed carriers the importance of meeting regulatory requirements, including obtaining licenses and operating cards for vehicles and drivers, adhering to designated routes, not entering areas subject to Hajj regulations without prior permission, and fully cooperating with security and regulatory authorities at screening and monitoring points.

The Transport Authority also stressed the necessity for all carriers in Saudi Arabia to fully comply with the prohibition against transporting violators of Hajj regulations heading to Mecca or the holy sites, including holders of all types of visit visas or those who do not have a Hajj permit or entry permit to the holy city. This directive comes in implementation of what the Ministry of Interior announced regarding regulations and instructions aimed at organizing crowd movement and ensuring the safety and security of the guests of Allah, which includes imposing penalties on violators, with a financial fine of up to (100,000 Riyals) on anyone who transports holders of all types of visit visas, aiming to deliver them to the city of Mecca and the holy sites, starting from the 1st of Dhul-Qi'dah until the end of the 14th of Dhul-Hijjah 1447. The penalties may also include the demand for the confiscation of the land transport vehicle proven to be used in this activity, which was owned by the carrier or the contributor or the accomplice, after requesting the competent court to rule on this matter.