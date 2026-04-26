أكدت هيئة النقل على جميع الناقلين المرخصين أهمية استيفاء المتطلبات النظامية، بما في ذلك الحصول على التراخيص وبطاقات التشغيل للمركبات والسائقين والالتزام بالمسارات المحددة وعدم دخول المناطق الخاضعة لتنظيمات الحج دون تصريح مسبق والتعاون الكامل مع الجهات الأمنية والرقابية في نقاط الفرز والمراقبة.

كما شدّدت هيئة النقل على جميع الناقلين في السعودية ضرورة الالتزام التام بعدم نقل مخالفي أنظمة وتعليمات الحج المتجهين إلى مكة أو المشاعر، من حاملي تأشيرات الزيارة بأنواعها كافة، أو من لا يحملون تصريح حج أو تصريح دخول للعاصمة المقدسة. ويأتي التوجيه تنفيذاً لما أعلنته وزارة الداخلية من ضوابط وتعليمات تهدف إلى تنظيم حركة الحشود والحفاظ على أمن وسلامة ضيوف الرحمن، التي تتضمن تطبيق عقوبات بحق المخالفين، وغرامة مالية تصل إلى (100,000 ريال) على كل من يقوم بنقل حاملي تأشيرات الزيارة بأنواعها كافة، بهدف إيصالهم إلى مدينة مكة المكرمة والمشاعر المقدسة، وذلك بداية من 1 من شهر ذي القعدة حتى نهاية 14 من شهر ذي الحجة 1447، كما تصل العقوبات إلى المطالبة بمصادرة وسيلة النقل البري، التي يثبت استخدامها في ذلك، وكانت مملوكة للناقل أو المساهم أو المتواطئ معه، وذلك بعد الطلب من المحكمة المختصة للحكم في ذلك.