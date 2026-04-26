سجّل مستشفى دله نمار إنجازاً طبياً بعد نجاح فريق القسطرة القلبية في إجراء عمليتين دقيقتين لتوسيع الصمام الميترالي بالبالون عبر القسطرة القلبية لمريضين كانا يعانيان من تضيق الصمام الميترالي الروماتيزمي، وهو ما كان له تأثير مباشر على جودة حياتهما.

وأوضح المستشفى أن الحالتين خضعتا لدراسة ومناقشة شاملة من قبل الفريق الطبي، بقيادة استشاري القسطرة القلبية وعلاج العيوب الخلقية والهيكلية بالقسطرة في مستشفى دله نمار الدكتور بندر أحمد الشهري، تم تقييم الخيارات العلاجية المتاحة، إذ اقترح الفريق الطبي العلاج بتوسيع الصمام الميترالي باستخدام البالون عبر القسطرة القلبية بديلاً آمناً وفعّالاً عن التدخل الجراحي المفتوح لاستبدال الصمام.

وبعد استكمال جميع الفحوصات والتجهيزات اللازمة، أُجريت العملية الأولى بنجاح للمريضة دون أي تدخل جراحي، أعقبتها العملية الثانية للمريض الآخر، إذ تكللت كلتا العمليتين بالنجاح التام، وتمت ملاحظة تحسن ملحوظ في الحالة الصحية، مما مكّن المريضين من مغادرة المستشفى في اليوم التالي للإجراء.

وأشار المستشفى إلى أن هذا النوع من العمليات يُعد من الإجراءات التخصصية الدقيقة التي تُجرى عادة في مراكز القلب المرجعية المتقدمة في المملكة، ويعكس مستوى الكفاءة والخبرة التي يتمتع بها فريق القسطرة القلبية في مستشفى دله نمار.

وأكدت إدارة المستشفى أن مستشفى دله نمار يواصل التزامه بتقديم أحدث التقنيات الطبية والخدمات العلاجية المتقدمة لمرضاه، تحت إشراف كوادر طبية مؤهلة وذات خبرة عالية. ويشمل ذلك استبدال الصمامات القلبية عبر القسطرة، وإصلاح ارتجاع الصمامات باستخدام تقنية المشبك، وإغلاق الثقوب القلبية بالقسطرة، وعلاج ارتفاع ضغط الدم بتقنية الكي بالقسطرة، إضافة إلى إجراء العمليات المعقدة للشرايين التاجية باستخدام أحدث تقنيات القسطرة القلبية.

يذكر أن دلّه الصحية تستقبل أكثر من 3.8 مليون زيارة من المراجعين سنوياً عبر شبكة واسعة من المستشفيات والعيادات التخصصية، إضافة إلى خدمات الرعاية المنزلية. وبالاعتماد على فريق متمرس ونخبة من الأطباء المتخصصين، تعمل دلّه الصحية وفقاً لأعلى معايير الجودة وسلامة المرضى، وتحرص على القيم الإنسانية والمهنية التي جعلتها المرجع الأول للرعاية الصحية الموثوقة في المملكة.