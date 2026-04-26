Dallah Hospital in Namar has achieved a medical milestone after the cardiac catheterization team successfully performed two precise procedures to enlarge the mitral valve using balloon catheterization on two patients suffering from rheumatic mitral valve stenosis, which had a direct impact on their quality of life.

The hospital explained that both cases underwent a comprehensive study and discussion by the medical team, led by Dr. Bandar Ahmed Al-Shahri, a consultant in cardiac catheterization and the treatment of congenital and structural defects at Dallah Hospital in Namar. The available treatment options were evaluated, and the medical team proposed the treatment of mitral valve dilation using balloon catheterization as a safe and effective alternative to open surgical valve replacement.

After completing all necessary examinations and preparations, the first procedure was successfully performed on the patient without any surgical intervention, followed by the second procedure for the other patient, with both procedures being completely successful. A noticeable improvement in health was observed, allowing the patients to leave the hospital the day after the procedure.

The hospital noted that this type of procedure is considered a specialized and precise intervention typically performed in advanced cardiac reference centers in the Kingdom, reflecting the level of competence and expertise of the cardiac catheterization team at Dallah Hospital in Namar.

The hospital management confirmed that Dallah Hospital in Namar continues its commitment to providing the latest medical technologies and advanced therapeutic services to its patients, under the supervision of qualified and highly experienced medical staff. This includes heart valve replacements via catheterization, repairing valve regurgitation using clip technology, closing heart holes through catheterization, and treating hypertension with catheter ablation techniques, in addition to performing complex coronary artery procedures using the latest cardiac catheterization technologies.

It is worth mentioning that Dallah Health receives over 3.8 million visits from patients annually through a wide network of hospitals and specialized clinics, in addition to home care services. Relying on an experienced team and a select group of specialized doctors, Dallah Health operates according to the highest standards of quality and patient safety, and is committed to the human and professional values that have made it the primary reference for reliable healthcare in the Kingdom.