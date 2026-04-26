سجّل مستشفى دله نمار إنجازاً طبياً بعد نجاح فريق القسطرة القلبية في إجراء عمليتين دقيقتين لتوسيع الصمام الميترالي بالبالون عبر القسطرة القلبية لمريضين كانا يعانيان من تضيق الصمام الميترالي الروماتيزمي، وهو ما كان له تأثير مباشر على جودة حياتهما.
وأوضح المستشفى أن الحالتين خضعتا لدراسة ومناقشة شاملة من قبل الفريق الطبي، بقيادة استشاري القسطرة القلبية وعلاج العيوب الخلقية والهيكلية بالقسطرة في مستشفى دله نمار الدكتور بندر أحمد الشهري، تم تقييم الخيارات العلاجية المتاحة، إذ اقترح الفريق الطبي العلاج بتوسيع الصمام الميترالي باستخدام البالون عبر القسطرة القلبية بديلاً آمناً وفعّالاً عن التدخل الجراحي المفتوح لاستبدال الصمام.
وبعد استكمال جميع الفحوصات والتجهيزات اللازمة، أُجريت العملية الأولى بنجاح للمريضة دون أي تدخل جراحي، أعقبتها العملية الثانية للمريض الآخر، إذ تكللت كلتا العمليتين بالنجاح التام، وتمت ملاحظة تحسن ملحوظ في الحالة الصحية، مما مكّن المريضين من مغادرة المستشفى في اليوم التالي للإجراء.
وأشار المستشفى إلى أن هذا النوع من العمليات يُعد من الإجراءات التخصصية الدقيقة التي تُجرى عادة في مراكز القلب المرجعية المتقدمة في المملكة، ويعكس مستوى الكفاءة والخبرة التي يتمتع بها فريق القسطرة القلبية في مستشفى دله نمار.
وأكدت إدارة المستشفى أن مستشفى دله نمار يواصل التزامه بتقديم أحدث التقنيات الطبية والخدمات العلاجية المتقدمة لمرضاه، تحت إشراف كوادر طبية مؤهلة وذات خبرة عالية. ويشمل ذلك استبدال الصمامات القلبية عبر القسطرة، وإصلاح ارتجاع الصمامات باستخدام تقنية المشبك، وإغلاق الثقوب القلبية بالقسطرة، وعلاج ارتفاع ضغط الدم بتقنية الكي بالقسطرة، إضافة إلى إجراء العمليات المعقدة للشرايين التاجية باستخدام أحدث تقنيات القسطرة القلبية.
يذكر أن دلّه الصحية تستقبل أكثر من 3.8 مليون زيارة من المراجعين سنوياً عبر شبكة واسعة من المستشفيات والعيادات التخصصية، إضافة إلى خدمات الرعاية المنزلية. وبالاعتماد على فريق متمرس ونخبة من الأطباء المتخصصين، تعمل دلّه الصحية وفقاً لأعلى معايير الجودة وسلامة المرضى، وتحرص على القيم الإنسانية والمهنية التي جعلتها المرجع الأول للرعاية الصحية الموثوقة في المملكة.
Dallah Hospital in Namar has achieved a medical milestone after the cardiac catheterization team successfully performed two precise procedures to enlarge the mitral valve using balloon catheterization on two patients suffering from rheumatic mitral valve stenosis, which had a direct impact on their quality of life.
The hospital explained that both cases underwent a comprehensive study and discussion by the medical team, led by Dr. Bandar Ahmed Al-Shahri, a consultant in cardiac catheterization and the treatment of congenital and structural defects at Dallah Hospital in Namar. The available treatment options were evaluated, and the medical team proposed the treatment of mitral valve dilation using balloon catheterization as a safe and effective alternative to open surgical valve replacement.
After completing all necessary examinations and preparations, the first procedure was successfully performed on the patient without any surgical intervention, followed by the second procedure for the other patient, with both procedures being completely successful. A noticeable improvement in health was observed, allowing the patients to leave the hospital the day after the procedure.
The hospital noted that this type of procedure is considered a specialized and precise intervention typically performed in advanced cardiac reference centers in the Kingdom, reflecting the level of competence and expertise of the cardiac catheterization team at Dallah Hospital in Namar.
The hospital management confirmed that Dallah Hospital in Namar continues its commitment to providing the latest medical technologies and advanced therapeutic services to its patients, under the supervision of qualified and highly experienced medical staff. This includes heart valve replacements via catheterization, repairing valve regurgitation using clip technology, closing heart holes through catheterization, and treating hypertension with catheter ablation techniques, in addition to performing complex coronary artery procedures using the latest cardiac catheterization technologies.
It is worth mentioning that Dallah Health receives over 3.8 million visits from patients annually through a wide network of hospitals and specialized clinics, in addition to home care services. Relying on an experienced team and a select group of specialized doctors, Dallah Health operates according to the highest standards of quality and patient safety, and is committed to the human and professional values that have made it the primary reference for reliable healthcare in the Kingdom.