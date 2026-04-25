The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing has adopted a detailed schedule of penalties for violations to enhance oversight of commercial and service activities, raise compliance with regulatory, technical, and health requirements, and accurately define the scope of fines based on the type and severity of the violation, ensuring the protection of public facilities and improving the urban landscape.

The ministry indicated that the regulation distinguishes between serious and non-serious violations in the processing mechanism, as penalties are applied directly to violations related to safety or public health or those requiring urgent intervention, while violations that can be rectified are granted a corrective period before completing the regulatory procedure, with a gradual application of penalties in case of repeated violations, according to the governing provisions.

According to observers, the decision to reclassify field violations was encouraging for small and medium enterprises and helped them continue their operations.

The ministry imposed fines ranging from 10,000 to 50,000 Riyals for engaging in any activity without obtaining a license, continuing to operate after the license has expired, or engaging in activities that violate what was licensed.

This category included operating an activity without obtaining a license from the supervising authority, conducting activities outside of official hours without permission, in addition to the absence of the licensed facility in reality, or using power generators or cooling devices that cause visual distortions.

The second category of penalties included fines ranging from 1,000 to 5,000 Riyals, covering a long list of violations related to operations and equipment within facilities, most notably engaging in an additional activity not included in the license, using unauthorized delivery methods, and non-compliance of the facility's area with what is approved in the license. Among the fines are placing unlicensed stickers on facades, the absence or lack of clarity of the QR code, the absence or tampering of the health monitoring record, and the non-compliance of commercial signs with licensing data or technical requirements, or neglecting their maintenance.

Violations include aspects of design and construction, such as violating flooring, wall, and ceiling requirements, lack of maintenance, or failure to install glass facades according to specifications, or having defects in the glass, or constructing non-compliant stairs.

The requirements also included not separating activities within the facility, the absence of air curtains in health-related activities, or violating requirements for doors, chimneys, air conditioning, ventilation, and lighting, in addition to the non-compliance of shelves and accounting units with the requirements.

Prohibition of Printed Materials in Prayer Areas

Among the violations is the failure to provide tools or means for their preservation, or not maintaining the equipment, or improperly storing customer tools, or not providing waiting areas, or violating the requirements for surveillance cameras and designated areas for women, or not adhering to the standards for measuring devices and their calibration.

The update included the violation of not providing insect traps or compliant waste containers, placing products on the ground, violating restroom requirements, or having unauthorized printed materials in prayer areas within complexes.

Where are the Waste Bags?

Regarding public health violations, the regulation imposed fines for not cleaning tools or devices, or not applying sterilization and disinfection, or not providing waste containers with bags, or the accumulation of waste and failure to dispose of it in a timely manner.

Violations included non-compliance with comprehensive cleanliness rules, water leakage from air conditioning or sewage systems, poor cleanliness of water tanks, or placing means that prevent standing in front of shops, or not displaying the required data inside the facility. It also included unauthorized entry into work areas, displaying goods on accounting tables, or having writings and stickers on facades in violation.

The schedule specified violations with fines ranging from 200 to 1,000 Riyals, including conducting activities outside the scope of the license, using sidewalks without permission, violating accessibility requirements for people with disabilities, or violating water, electricity, and gas extensions and their maintenance.

Additional Service Requirements

The regulation imposed fines ranging from 6,000 to 30,000 Riyals for closing streets without permission, not adhering to service pathway requirements, or executing excavations with unqualified contractors. Fines ranged from 4,000 to 20,000 Riyals for dumping excavation waste, or placing temporary facilities outside the scope of the license, and from 3,000 to 15,000 Riyals for tampering with road signs. Violations also included not reinstating traffic signs after project completion, the absence of regulatory signs, not providing warning lighting, or lack of clarity in road and pedestrian pathways.