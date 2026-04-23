Energy Ministry Advisor Dr. Ibrahim Al-Muhanna Reveals the Behind-the-Scenes of His Extensive Career in the Energy Sector, Reviewing His Journey from Academic and University Work to Ministerial Work.



Dr. Al-Muhanna clarified during a dialogue session hosted by "Quwad Cultural" in Jeddah, where he reviewed his professional experiences documented in his book "Oil Leaders," that his beginnings represented a significant challenge in understanding the concepts of media and public relations in this sector.



He pointed out that his previous view of petroleum as a "static subject" completely changed when he engaged in actual work and discovered the vitality of this field.

جانب من حضور الجلسة الحوارية. (تصوير: مديني عسيري).



The Three Pillars



Regarding his advice to young people aspiring to excel, Al-Muhanna identified three fundamental pillars he relied on in his career: "reading, listening, and writing." He emphasized, saying: "Writing sharpens knowledge and hones talent."



He noted that he was keen to jot down his notes immediately after meetings and international tours to ensure accurate processing of information and preparation of necessary reports.



In Tribute to the Pioneers



Al-Muhanna recorded a moment of tribute to the figures who influenced his professional life. He recalled the spirit of teamwork in his work, saying: "I remember during the holidays, Eid al-Adha, we would stay up all night; the most important thing for me was how to engage in the topic of petroleum with understanding, discussion, and writing."



Processing Information



Al-Muhanna concluded the session by indicating that the decision to write and author matured for him after years of work, as he dedicated himself to processing the vast amounts of information he had gathered. He explained the methodology he followed by saying: "I have a lot of information, but in the end, how do we process it? From what angles do we search? From what angles do we focus?"