كشف مستشار وزارة الطاقة الدكتور إبراهيم المهنا كواليس مسيرته العملية الممتدة في قطاع الطاقة، مستعرضاً رحلته من العمل الأكاديمي والجامعي إلى العمل الوزاري.
وأوضح المهنا خلال جلسة حوارية استضافتها «كواغد الثقافية» بمدينة جدة، استعرض فيها الدكتور المهنا تجاربه المهنية التي وثقها في مؤلفه «قادة النفط»، أن بداياته كانت تمثل تحدياً كبيراً في استيعاب مفاهيم الإعلام والعلاقات العامة في هذا القطاع.
وأشار إلى أن نظرته السابقة للبترول كـ«موضوع جامد» تغيرت كلياً عند ممارسة العمل الفعلي، واكتشاف حيوية هذا المجال.
جانب من حضور الجلسة الحوارية. (تصوير: مديني عسيري).
الركائز الثلاث
وحول نصيحته للشباب الراغبين في التميز، حدد المهنا ثلاث ركائز أساسية اعتمدها في مسيرته وهي: «القراءة، والاستماع، والتدوين». وأكد بقوله: «الكتابة تصقل المعرفة، وتصقل الموهبة».
وأشار إلى أنه كان يحرص على تدوين ملاحظاته فوراً عقب الاجتماعات والجولات الدولية؛ لضمان معالجة المعلومات بدقة وإعداد التقارير اللازمة.
وفاء للرواد
وسجل المهنا وقفة وفاء مع الشخصيات التي أثرت في حياته المهنية. واستذكر روح الفريق الواحد في العمل بقوله: «أتذكر في أوقات الأعياد، عيد الأضحى، نسهر طول الوقت، كان أهم شيء عندي هو كيف أدخل في موضوع البترول فهماً ونقاشاً وكتابة».
معالجة المعلومات
واختتم المهنا الجلسة بالإشارة إلى أن قرار الكتابة والتأليف نضج لديه بعد سنوات من العمل، إذ تفرغ لمعالجة المعلومات الضخمة التي جمعها. وأوضح المنهجية التي اتبعها بقوله: «أنا عندي معلومات كثيرة، لكن في النهاية كيف نعالجها؟ ومن أي زوايا نبحث؟ ومن أي زوايا نركز؟».
Energy Ministry Advisor Dr. Ibrahim Al-Muhanna Reveals the Behind-the-Scenes of His Extensive Career in the Energy Sector, Reviewing His Journey from Academic and University Work to Ministerial Work.
Dr. Al-Muhanna clarified during a dialogue session hosted by "Quwad Cultural" in Jeddah, where he reviewed his professional experiences documented in his book "Oil Leaders," that his beginnings represented a significant challenge in understanding the concepts of media and public relations in this sector.
He pointed out that his previous view of petroleum as a "static subject" completely changed when he engaged in actual work and discovered the vitality of this field.
جانب من حضور الجلسة الحوارية. (تصوير: مديني عسيري).
The Three Pillars
Regarding his advice to young people aspiring to excel, Al-Muhanna identified three fundamental pillars he relied on in his career: "reading, listening, and writing." He emphasized, saying: "Writing sharpens knowledge and hones talent."
He noted that he was keen to jot down his notes immediately after meetings and international tours to ensure accurate processing of information and preparation of necessary reports.
In Tribute to the Pioneers
Al-Muhanna recorded a moment of tribute to the figures who influenced his professional life. He recalled the spirit of teamwork in his work, saying: "I remember during the holidays, Eid al-Adha, we would stay up all night; the most important thing for me was how to engage in the topic of petroleum with understanding, discussion, and writing."
Processing Information
Al-Muhanna concluded the session by indicating that the decision to write and author matured for him after years of work, as he dedicated himself to processing the vast amounts of information he had gathered. He explained the methodology he followed by saying: "I have a lot of information, but in the end, how do we process it? From what angles do we search? From what angles do we focus?"