كشف مستشار وزارة الطاقة الدكتور إبراهيم المهنا كواليس مسيرته العملية الممتدة في قطاع الطاقة، مستعرضاً رحلته من العمل الأكاديمي والجامعي إلى العمل الوزاري.


وأوضح المهنا خلال جلسة حوارية استضافتها «كواغد الثقافية» بمدينة جدة، استعرض فيها الدكتور المهنا تجاربه المهنية التي وثقها في مؤلفه «قادة النفط»، أن بداياته كانت تمثل تحدياً كبيراً في استيعاب مفاهيم الإعلام والعلاقات العامة في هذا القطاع.


وأشار إلى أن نظرته السابقة للبترول كـ«موضوع جامد» تغيرت كلياً عند ممارسة العمل الفعلي، واكتشاف حيوية هذا المجال.

جانب من حضور الجلسة الحوارية. (تصوير: مديني عسيري).

جانب من حضور الجلسة الحوارية. (تصوير: مديني عسيري).


الركائز الثلاث


وحول نصيحته للشباب الراغبين في التميز، حدد المهنا ثلاث ركائز أساسية اعتمدها في مسيرته وهي: «القراءة، والاستماع، والتدوين». وأكد بقوله: «الكتابة تصقل المعرفة، وتصقل الموهبة».


وأشار إلى أنه كان يحرص على تدوين ملاحظاته فوراً عقب الاجتماعات والجولات الدولية؛ لضمان معالجة المعلومات بدقة وإعداد التقارير اللازمة.


وفاء للرواد


وسجل المهنا وقفة وفاء مع الشخصيات التي أثرت في حياته المهنية. واستذكر روح الفريق الواحد في العمل بقوله: «أتذكر في أوقات الأعياد، عيد الأضحى، نسهر طول الوقت، كان أهم شيء عندي هو كيف أدخل في موضوع البترول فهماً ونقاشاً وكتابة».


معالجة المعلومات


واختتم المهنا الجلسة بالإشارة إلى أن قرار الكتابة والتأليف نضج لديه بعد سنوات من العمل، إذ تفرغ لمعالجة المعلومات الضخمة التي جمعها. وأوضح المنهجية التي اتبعها بقوله: «أنا عندي معلومات كثيرة، لكن في النهاية كيف نعالجها؟ ومن أي زوايا نبحث؟ ومن أي زوايا نركز؟».