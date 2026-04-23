The Ministry of Finance has approved the advancement of the deposit date for the salaries of public sector employees for the upcoming month of May to Sunday, May 24, corresponding to the seventh of Dhul-Hijjah, instead of its usual schedule.

The ministry revealed on its website that the decision to expedite the financial entitlements came as the scheduled payment date on the 27th of the Gregorian month coincides with the first day of the blessed Eid al-Adha, based on the Umm al-Qura calendar.

Securing Living Requirements

The ministry clarified that this proactive measure aims directly to enable state employees to meet their needs and secure their living requirements comfortably before the arrival of the Eid celebrations.

It pointed out that this recent financial arrangement reflects the institutional commitment to consider official occasions and facilitate procedures for employees, in a step that is expected to enhance "financial stability" and accommodate the requirements of religious seasons with high flexibility.