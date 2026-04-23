أقرت وزارة المالية تقديم موعد إيداع رواتب موظفي القطاع العام لشهر مايو القادم، ليصبح الأحد 24 مايو، الموافق للسابع من ذي الحجة، بدلاً من دورته الزمنية المعتادة.
وكشفت الوزارة، عبر موقعها، أن خطوة تبكير الاستحقاقات المالية جاءت إثر تزامن تاريخ الصرف النظامي في 27 من الشهر الميلادي، مع إطلالة أول أيام عيد الأضحى المبارك، استناداً إلى تقويم أم القرى.
تأمين متطلبات المعيشة
وأوضحت الوزارة، أن هذا الإجراء الاستباقي يهدف بشكل مباشر إلى تمكين العاملين في أجهزة الدولة من تلبية احتياجاتهم وتأمين المتطلبات المعيشية بأريحية تامة، قبيل حلول شعائر العيد.
وأشارت إلى أن التدبير المالي الأخير يترجم الحرص المؤسسي على مراعاة المناسبات الرسمية، وتيسير الإجراءات للعاملين، في خطوة من شأنها تعزيز «الاستقرار المالي» ومواكبة متطلبات المواسم الدينية بمرونة عالية.
The Ministry of Finance has approved the advancement of the deposit date for the salaries of public sector employees for the upcoming month of May to Sunday, May 24, corresponding to the seventh of Dhul-Hijjah, instead of its usual schedule.
The ministry revealed on its website that the decision to expedite the financial entitlements came as the scheduled payment date on the 27th of the Gregorian month coincides with the first day of the blessed Eid al-Adha, based on the Umm al-Qura calendar.
Securing Living Requirements
The ministry clarified that this proactive measure aims directly to enable state employees to meet their needs and secure their living requirements comfortably before the arrival of the Eid celebrations.
It pointed out that this recent financial arrangement reflects the institutional commitment to consider official occasions and facilitate procedures for employees, in a step that is expected to enhance "financial stability" and accommodate the requirements of religious seasons with high flexibility.