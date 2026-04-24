The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, arrived in Jeddah today.

He was welcomed at King Abdulaziz International Airport by the Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, the Mayor of Jeddah, Saleh Al-Turki, the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Ukraine, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Barakah, the Ambassador of Ukraine to the Kingdom, Anatoliy Petrenko, the Director of Police for the Makkah Region, Major General Saleh Al-Jabri, and the Director General of the Royal Protocol Office in the Makkah Region, Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Dhafir.