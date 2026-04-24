تسببت كتلة جليدية ضخمة في تعطيل خطط مئات المتسلقين والمرشدين المحليين الساعين لبلوغ قمة جبل إيفرست، بعدما شكّلت خطرًا كبيرًا على الطريق الرئيسي فوق المخيم الأساسي.

وأفاد مسؤولون في وزارة السياحة النيبالية بأن ما يُعرف بـ«السيراك» - وهو كتلة جليدية ضخمة - بين المخيم الأساسي والمعسكر الأول أصبح غير مستقر، ما يزيد من احتمالات الانهيارات ويعرّض حياة المتسلقين للخطر.

تقييم مستمر وخيارات محدودة

وتعمل السلطات بالتعاون مع منظمي الرحلات والمتسلقين على تقييم الوضع، في وقت يترقب فيه الجميع عند المخيم الأساسي أي تطورات تسمح باستئناف الصعود.

ووفقًا للبيانات الرسمية، تم منح تصاريح لـ410 متسلقين أجانب خلال موسم الربيع، الذي ينتهي عادة بنهاية مايو، وهو الموسم الأكثر ازدحامًا لمحاولات تسلق الجبل.

مخاطر «شلال خومبو الجليدي»

الكتلة الجليدية تقع ضمن منطقة شلال خومبو الجليدي، وهي من أخطر مراحل التسلق، حيث تتحرك الأنهار الجليدية باستمرار، وتنتشر الشقوق العميقة والكتل الجليدية المعلقة التي قد تنهار في أي لحظة.

وأعلنت لجنة مكافحة التلوث في ساغارماثا، أنها تعتزم استخدام مسح جوي لتقييم الوضع، في ظل ارتفاع خطر الانهيارات الثلجية، مع انتظار ذوبان الكتلة الجليدية إلى مستوى أكثر أمانًا.

ذكريات مأساوية تعود للواجهة

وتعيد هذه التطورات إلى الأذهان كارثة عام 2014، حين انهار جزء من النهر الجليدي متسببًا في مقتل 16 مرشدًا من الشيربا، في واحدة من أسوأ الحوادث بتاريخ تسلق إيفرست.

ترقب نافذة الطقس المناسبة

ومن المتوقع أن يحاول مئات المتسلقين، إلى جانب عدد مماثل من المرشدين النيباليين، الوصول إلى القمة خلال الأسابيع القادمة، مستفيدين من فترات قصيرة من الطقس الملائم.

يُذكر أن أول صعود ناجح إلى قمة إيفرست كان في 29 مايو 1953، على يد المرشد النيبالي تنزينغ نورغاي والنيوزيلندي إدموند هيلاري، ومنذ ذلك الحين نجح آلاف الأشخاص في بلوغ القمة التي يبلغ ارتفاعها 8,849 مترًا.