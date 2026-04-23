وصلت أولى رحلات المستفيدين من مبادرة «طريق مكة» من جمهورية إندونيسيا، عبر مطار سوكارنو هاتا الدولي بمدينة جاكرتا، أمس، إلى مطار الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز الدولي بالمدينة المنورة.

وشهدت مدن جاكرتا وسورابايا وسولو الإندونيسية أمس مغادرة أولى رحلات مستفيدي المبادرة عبر صالات «طريق مكة» في مطارات جواندا الدولي، وأديسومارمو الدولي، وسوكارنو هاتا الدولي، متجهة إلى مطار الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز الدولي بمنطقة المدينة المنورة.

وتهدف المبادرة إلى تقديم خدمات عالية الجودة لضيوف الرحمن في الدول المستفيدة، من خلال إنهاء إجراءات سفرهم في بلدانهم بكل يسر، بدءاً من أخذ الخصائص الحيوية وإصدار تأشيرة الحج إلكترونياً، مروراً بإنهاء إجراءات الجوازات في مطار بلد المغادرة بعد التحقق من الاشتراطات الصحية، وترميز وفرز الأمتعة وفق ترتيبات النقل والسكن في المملكة، وصولاً إلى انتقال الحجاج مباشرة إلى الحافلات المخصصة لنقلهم إلى مقار إقامتهم في مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، بينما تتولى الجهات الشريكة إيصال أمتعتهم إلى تلك المقار.