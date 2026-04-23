وصلت أولى رحلات المستفيدين من مبادرة «طريق مكة» من جمهورية إندونيسيا، عبر مطار سوكارنو هاتا الدولي بمدينة جاكرتا، أمس، إلى مطار الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز الدولي بالمدينة المنورة.
وشهدت مدن جاكرتا وسورابايا وسولو الإندونيسية أمس مغادرة أولى رحلات مستفيدي المبادرة عبر صالات «طريق مكة» في مطارات جواندا الدولي، وأديسومارمو الدولي، وسوكارنو هاتا الدولي، متجهة إلى مطار الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز الدولي بمنطقة المدينة المنورة.
وتهدف المبادرة إلى تقديم خدمات عالية الجودة لضيوف الرحمن في الدول المستفيدة، من خلال إنهاء إجراءات سفرهم في بلدانهم بكل يسر، بدءاً من أخذ الخصائص الحيوية وإصدار تأشيرة الحج إلكترونياً، مروراً بإنهاء إجراءات الجوازات في مطار بلد المغادرة بعد التحقق من الاشتراطات الصحية، وترميز وفرز الأمتعة وفق ترتيبات النقل والسكن في المملكة، وصولاً إلى انتقال الحجاج مباشرة إلى الحافلات المخصصة لنقلهم إلى مقار إقامتهم في مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، بينما تتولى الجهات الشريكة إيصال أمتعتهم إلى تلك المقار.
The first flights of beneficiaries from the "Makkah Route" initiative from the Republic of Indonesia arrived yesterday at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Medina, via Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta.
Yesterday, the cities of Jakarta, Surabaya, and Solo in Indonesia witnessed the departure of the first flights of initiative beneficiaries through the "Makkah Route" lounges at Juanda International Airport, Adisumarmo International Airport, and Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, heading to Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in the Medina region.
The initiative aims to provide high-quality services to the guests of Allah in the beneficiary countries by facilitating their travel procedures in their home countries with ease, starting from taking biometric data and issuing the Hajj visa electronically, through completing passport procedures at the departure airport after verifying health requirements, and tagging and sorting luggage according to transportation and accommodation arrangements in the Kingdom, leading to the direct transfer of pilgrims to the designated buses that will take them to their accommodations in Makkah and Medina, while partner entities handle the delivery of their luggage to those locations.