The first flights of beneficiaries from the "Makkah Route" initiative from the Republic of Indonesia arrived yesterday at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Medina, via Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta.

Yesterday, the cities of Jakarta, Surabaya, and Solo in Indonesia witnessed the departure of the first flights of initiative beneficiaries through the "Makkah Route" lounges at Juanda International Airport, Adisumarmo International Airport, and Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, heading to Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in the Medina region.

The initiative aims to provide high-quality services to the guests of Allah in the beneficiary countries by facilitating their travel procedures in their home countries with ease, starting from taking biometric data and issuing the Hajj visa electronically, through completing passport procedures at the departure airport after verifying health requirements, and tagging and sorting luggage according to transportation and accommodation arrangements in the Kingdom, leading to the direct transfer of pilgrims to the designated buses that will take them to their accommodations in Makkah and Medina, while partner entities handle the delivery of their luggage to those locations.