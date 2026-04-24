In one of the strongest recent joint security operations, the curtain has fallen on the activities of international networks that used Lebanon as a platform to target the Kuwaiti market. The operation, which ended with the downfall of masterminds nicknamed "Abu Hussein" and "the Devil," revealed precise Arab intelligence coordination that was able to track the flow of money and digital distribution networks that their owners believed were beyond the reach of oversight.

The security operation was complex, extending its threads between Lebanon and Kuwait, where the relevant authorities managed to dismantle two international drug trafficking and promotion networks that operated in an organized manner targeting hundreds of users within Kuwait, in one of the most notable recent joint security strikes.

The investigations revealed two key figures in these networks, one of whom is referred to as "Abu Hussein" and the other "the Devil," as they managed the promotion and coordination operations across borders using electronic applications, away from any direct field presence in the distribution path.

According to security data, one of the networks targeted about 1,500 individuals inside Kuwait, through an interconnected distribution network led by ground collaborators.

The operation was not limited to promotion only; it also included complex financial pathways, as investigations uncovered the involvement of individuals in receiving and transferring money generated from drug trafficking through illegal channels, which helped the networks to continue for a period before their downfall.

The security strike resulted from intelligence coordination between Lebanese authorities and the Criminal Security Office of the Kuwaiti Embassy in Beirut, which contributed to tracking communication lines and identifying the identities of several involved individuals, leading to the simultaneous dismantling of the two networks.

Security authorities confirmed that arrest operations are still ongoing, with investigations expanding to include other involved parties inside and outside the two countries.

The operation was described as a clear message against transnational organized crime networks that rely on modern technology to manage their activities and directly and systematically target foreign markets.

At the same time, official authorities emphasized that regional security cooperation has become a crucial element in combating this type of crime that transcends national borders.

Despite the success of the operation, investigations remain open to dismantle the full extensions of the two networks, especially with indications of broader connections outside Lebanon and Kuwait.