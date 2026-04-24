في واحدة من أقوى الضربات الأمنية المشتركة أخيرا، أسدل الستار على نشاط شبكات دولية كانت تتخذ من لبنان منصة لاستهداف السوق الكويتية. العملية التي انتهت بسقوط رؤوس مدبرة تُلقب بـ«أبو حسين» و«الشيطان»، كشفت تنسيقا استخباريا عربيا دقيقا استطاع تتبع مسارات الأموال وشبكات التوزيع الرقمية التي ظن أصحابها أنها بعيدة عن يد الرقابة.
العملية الأمنية معقدة امتدت خيوطها بين لبنان والكويت، حيث تمكنت الأجهزة المختصة من تفكيك شبكتين دوليتين لتجارة وترويج المخدرات، كانتا تعملان بأساليب منظمة تستهدف مئات المتعاطين داخل الكويت، في واحدة من أبرز الضربات الأمنية المشتركة أخيرا.
التحقيقات كشفت شخصيتين محوريتين في هذه الشبكات، يُطلق على أحدهما لقب «أبو حسين»، والآخر «الشيطان»، حيث كانا يديران عمليات الترويج والتنسيق عبر الحدود باستخدام تطبيقات إلكترونية، بعيدًا عن أي وجود ميداني مباشر في مسار التوزيع.
وبحسب المعطيات الأمنية، فإن إحدى الشبكات كانت تستهدف نحو 1500 شخص داخل الكويت، عبر شبكة توزيع مترابطة يقودها متعاونون على الأرض.
لم تكن العملية مقتصرة على الترويج فقط، بل شملت أيضًا مسارات مالية معقدة، إذ كشفت التحقيقات تورط عناصر في استلام وتحويل الأموال الناتجة من تجارة المخدرات عبر قنوات غير قانونية، ما ساعد الشبكات على الاستمرار لفترة قبل سقوطها.
وجاءت الضربة الأمنية نتيجة تنسيق استخباري بين الأجهزة اللبنانية ومكتب الأمن الجنائي التابع للسفارة الكويتية في بيروت، ما ساهم في تتبع خطوط التواصل وتحديد هويات عدد من المتورطين، وصولًا إلى تفكيك الشبكتين بشكل متزامن.
وأكدت الجهات الأمنية أن عمليات التوقيف لا تزال مستمرة، مع توسع التحقيقات لتشمل متورطين آخرين داخل وخارج البلدين.
العملية وُصفت بأنها رسالة واضحة ضد شبكات الجريمة المنظمة العابرة للحدود، التي تعتمد على التكنولوجيا الحديثة في إدارة أنشطتها، وتستهدف أسواقًا خارجية بشكل مباشر ومنظم.
وفي الوقت نفسه، شددت السلطات الرسمية على أن التعاون الأمني الإقليمي أصبح عنصرًا حاسمًا في مواجهة هذا النوع من الجرائم التي تتجاوز حدود الدول.
ورغم نجاح العملية، لا تزال التحقيقات مفتوحة لتفكيك الامتدادات الكاملة للشبكتين، خاصة مع وجود مؤشرات على ارتباطات أوسع خارج لبنان والكويت.
In one of the strongest recent joint security operations, the curtain has fallen on the activities of international networks that used Lebanon as a platform to target the Kuwaiti market. The operation, which ended with the downfall of masterminds nicknamed "Abu Hussein" and "the Devil," revealed precise Arab intelligence coordination that was able to track the flow of money and digital distribution networks that their owners believed were beyond the reach of oversight.
The security operation was complex, extending its threads between Lebanon and Kuwait, where the relevant authorities managed to dismantle two international drug trafficking and promotion networks that operated in an organized manner targeting hundreds of users within Kuwait, in one of the most notable recent joint security strikes.
The investigations revealed two key figures in these networks, one of whom is referred to as "Abu Hussein" and the other "the Devil," as they managed the promotion and coordination operations across borders using electronic applications, away from any direct field presence in the distribution path.
According to security data, one of the networks targeted about 1,500 individuals inside Kuwait, through an interconnected distribution network led by ground collaborators.
The operation was not limited to promotion only; it also included complex financial pathways, as investigations uncovered the involvement of individuals in receiving and transferring money generated from drug trafficking through illegal channels, which helped the networks to continue for a period before their downfall.
The security strike resulted from intelligence coordination between Lebanese authorities and the Criminal Security Office of the Kuwaiti Embassy in Beirut, which contributed to tracking communication lines and identifying the identities of several involved individuals, leading to the simultaneous dismantling of the two networks.
Security authorities confirmed that arrest operations are still ongoing, with investigations expanding to include other involved parties inside and outside the two countries.
The operation was described as a clear message against transnational organized crime networks that rely on modern technology to manage their activities and directly and systematically target foreign markets.
At the same time, official authorities emphasized that regional security cooperation has become a crucial element in combating this type of crime that transcends national borders.
Despite the success of the operation, investigations remain open to dismantle the full extensions of the two networks, especially with indications of broader connections outside Lebanon and Kuwait.