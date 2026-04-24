في واحدة من أقوى الضربات الأمنية المشتركة أخيرا، أسدل الستار على نشاط شبكات دولية كانت تتخذ من لبنان منصة لاستهداف السوق الكويتية. العملية التي انتهت بسقوط رؤوس مدبرة تُلقب بـ«أبو حسين» و«الشيطان»، كشفت تنسيقا استخباريا عربيا دقيقا استطاع تتبع مسارات الأموال وشبكات التوزيع الرقمية التي ظن أصحابها أنها بعيدة عن يد الرقابة.

العملية الأمنية معقدة امتدت خيوطها بين لبنان والكويت، حيث تمكنت الأجهزة المختصة من تفكيك شبكتين دوليتين لتجارة وترويج المخدرات، كانتا تعملان بأساليب منظمة تستهدف مئات المتعاطين داخل الكويت، في واحدة من أبرز الضربات الأمنية المشتركة أخيرا.

التحقيقات كشفت شخصيتين محوريتين في هذه الشبكات، يُطلق على أحدهما لقب «أبو حسين»، والآخر «الشيطان»، حيث كانا يديران عمليات الترويج والتنسيق عبر الحدود باستخدام تطبيقات إلكترونية، بعيدًا عن أي وجود ميداني مباشر في مسار التوزيع.

وبحسب المعطيات الأمنية، فإن إحدى الشبكات كانت تستهدف نحو 1500 شخص داخل الكويت، عبر شبكة توزيع مترابطة يقودها متعاونون على الأرض.

لم تكن العملية مقتصرة على الترويج فقط، بل شملت أيضًا مسارات مالية معقدة، إذ كشفت التحقيقات تورط عناصر في استلام وتحويل الأموال الناتجة من تجارة المخدرات عبر قنوات غير قانونية، ما ساعد الشبكات على الاستمرار لفترة قبل سقوطها.

وجاءت الضربة الأمنية نتيجة تنسيق استخباري بين الأجهزة اللبنانية ومكتب الأمن الجنائي التابع للسفارة الكويتية في بيروت، ما ساهم في تتبع خطوط التواصل وتحديد هويات عدد من المتورطين، وصولًا إلى تفكيك الشبكتين بشكل متزامن.

وأكدت الجهات الأمنية أن عمليات التوقيف لا تزال مستمرة، مع توسع التحقيقات لتشمل متورطين آخرين داخل وخارج البلدين.

العملية وُصفت بأنها رسالة واضحة ضد شبكات الجريمة المنظمة العابرة للحدود، التي تعتمد على التكنولوجيا الحديثة في إدارة أنشطتها، وتستهدف أسواقًا خارجية بشكل مباشر ومنظم.

وفي الوقت نفسه، شددت السلطات الرسمية على أن التعاون الأمني الإقليمي أصبح عنصرًا حاسمًا في مواجهة هذا النوع من الجرائم التي تتجاوز حدود الدول.

ورغم نجاح العملية، لا تزال التحقيقات مفتوحة لتفكيك الامتدادات الكاملة للشبكتين، خاصة مع وجود مؤشرات على ارتباطات أوسع خارج لبنان والكويت.