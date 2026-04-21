The National Center of Meteorology, in its report on the weather conditions for today (Tuesday), expects the continuation of moderate to heavy thunderstorms leading to the flow of torrents, accompanied by showers of hail and active winds stirring up dust and sand in parts of the Northern Borders, Eastern Province, Riyadh, Qassim, and Ha'il regions, as well as in the eastern parts of the Makkah region. Fog formation is also not ruled out in parts of these areas, while the sky will be partially cloudy with a chance of thunderstorm clouds forming in parts of Al-Baha, Asir, Jazan, and Najran regions.

Surface winds in the Red Sea will be northwesterly to northerly at a speed of (25 - 45) km/h in the northern and central parts, and southeasterly to southerly at a speed of (20 - 40) km/h in the southern part, reaching (50) km/h towards the Bab al-Mandab Strait. Wave heights will range from one to two meters, reaching two and a half meters towards the Bab al-Mandab Strait, with the sea condition being moderate to rough towards the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

In the Arabian Gulf, surface winds will be northeasterly to northerly at a speed of (20 - 42) km/h, reaching over (50) km/h with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the northern and central parts. Wave heights will range from half a meter to one and a half meters, exceeding two meters with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the northern and central parts, and the sea condition will be light to moderate, becoming rough with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the northern and central parts.