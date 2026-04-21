توقع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس لهذا اليوم (الثلاثاء)، استمرار هطول أمطار رعدية متوسطة إلى غزيرة تؤدي إلى جريان السيول مصحوبة بزخات من البرد ورياح نشطة مثيرة للأتربة والغبار على أجزاء من مناطق الحدود الشمالية والشرقية والرياض والقصيم وحائل، وعلى الأجزاء الشرقية من منطقة مكة المكرمة، في حين لا يُستبعد تكون الضباب على أجزاء من تلك المناطق، كما تكون السماء غائمة جزئياً مع فرصة تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة على أجزاء من مناطق الباحة وعسير وجازان ونجران.
وتكون الرياح السطحية في البحر الأحمر شمالية غربية إلى شمالية بسرعة (25 - 45) كم/ساعة على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية بسرعة (20 - 40) كم/ساعة على الجزء الجنوبي، تصل إلى (50) كم/ساعة باتجاه مضيق باب المندب، وارتفاع الموج من متر إلى مترين يصل إلى مترين ونصف باتجاه مضيق باب المندب، وحالة البحر متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج باتجاه مضيق باب المندب.
وفي الخليج العربي تكون الرياح السطحية شمالية شرقية إلى شمالية بسرعة (20 - 42) كم/ساعة، تصل إلى أكثر من (50) كم/ساعة مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف يصل إلى أعلى من مترين مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط.
The National Center of Meteorology, in its report on the weather conditions for today (Tuesday), expects the continuation of moderate to heavy thunderstorms leading to the flow of torrents, accompanied by showers of hail and active winds stirring up dust and sand in parts of the Northern Borders, Eastern Province, Riyadh, Qassim, and Ha'il regions, as well as in the eastern parts of the Makkah region. Fog formation is also not ruled out in parts of these areas, while the sky will be partially cloudy with a chance of thunderstorm clouds forming in parts of Al-Baha, Asir, Jazan, and Najran regions.
Surface winds in the Red Sea will be northwesterly to northerly at a speed of (25 - 45) km/h in the northern and central parts, and southeasterly to southerly at a speed of (20 - 40) km/h in the southern part, reaching (50) km/h towards the Bab al-Mandab Strait. Wave heights will range from one to two meters, reaching two and a half meters towards the Bab al-Mandab Strait, with the sea condition being moderate to rough towards the Bab al-Mandab Strait.
In the Arabian Gulf, surface winds will be northeasterly to northerly at a speed of (20 - 42) km/h, reaching over (50) km/h with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the northern and central parts. Wave heights will range from half a meter to one and a half meters, exceeding two meters with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the northern and central parts, and the sea condition will be light to moderate, becoming rough with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the northern and central parts.