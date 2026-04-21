كشفت وزارة الموارد ضبط عدد من المخالفات التي استوجبت اتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحق 14 مكتب استقدام؛ إذ جرى إيقاف نشاط ثلاثة مكاتب بشكل فوري، فيما سُحِبَت تراخيص 11 مكتباً لعدم تصحيح المخالفات خلال المهلة المحددة وذلك في الربع الأول من العام 2026م، وتنوّعت المخالفات المرصودة بين مخالفة قواعد ممارسة نشاط الاستقدام وتقديم الخدمات العمالية، والتأخر في إعادة المبالغ المستحقة للمستفيدين، وعدم معالجة شكاوى المستفيدين.

وقالت الوزارة: إن قراراتها جاءت في إطار جهود منظومتها الرقابية والتنظيمية لتعزيز الامتثال في سوق العمل ورفع كفاءة الخدمات ضمن إستراتيجيتها الرامية إلى ضبط الممارسات وضمان حماية أطراف العلاقة التعاقدية، بما يسهم في تمكين بيئة عمل منظمة تستند إلى الشفافية وتحسين تجربة المستفيد.

وأكدت الوزارة استمرارها في متابعة أداء مكاتب وشركات الاستقدام بشكل دوري، وتطبيق العقوبات النظامية بحق المتهاونين في الالتزام بالأنظمة والتعليمات.