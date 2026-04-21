The Ministry of Human Resources revealed that a number of violations were detected, which necessitated taking legal action against 14 recruitment offices; three offices had their activities immediately suspended, while the licenses of 11 offices were revoked for failing to correct the violations within the specified timeframe during the first quarter of 2026. The recorded violations varied from breaching the rules of recruitment activities and providing labor services, to delays in refunding amounts owed to beneficiaries, and failing to address beneficiaries' complaints.

The ministry stated that its decisions were part of its regulatory and organizational efforts to enhance compliance in the labor market and improve the efficiency of services as part of its strategy aimed at regulating practices and ensuring the protection of the parties involved in contractual relationships, contributing to enabling an organized work environment based on transparency and improving the beneficiary experience.

The ministry confirmed its ongoing commitment to monitoring the performance of recruitment offices and companies regularly, and applying legal penalties against those who neglect compliance with regulations and instructions.