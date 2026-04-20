أثارت وفاة طفل صغير في قرية «بيتامبور» بولاية أوتار براديش موجة غضب واسعة وتساؤلات مؤلمة حول استمرار الخرافات وتأثيرها المباشر على قرارات قد تُكلّف الحياة، بعد أن توفي «أميت»، البالغ من العمر 13 عاماً، عقب تعرضه للدغة ثعبان سام، في واقعة كان يمكن أن تنتهي بشكل مختلف لو تلقى الرعاية الطبية في وقتها.

وبحسب التقارير، لم تُنقل حالة الطفل إلى المستشفى فوراً، إذ لجأت عائلته إلى شخص يُعتقد أنه «معالج شعبي»، فأوصى بإجراءات غير طبية تضمنت تقييد الطفل وإبقائه مغموراً في مياه نهر الغانج لساعات طويلة، بدعوى أن ذلك قد يساعد في إزالة السم من جسده.

ومع مرور الوقت وتدهور حالته، لم يتم نقله إلى المركز الصحي إلا بعد نحو 12 ساعة، حيث أكد الأطباء أن الطفل كان قد فارق الحياة بالفعل، نتيجة تأخر التدخل الطبي.

وما زاد من وقع الصدمة أن العائلة، بعد إعلان الوفاة، حاولت إعادة جثمانه إلى النهر على أمل حدوث ما وصفوه بـ«معجزة».

من جهته، شدد أحد الأطباء المحليين على أهمية التدخل السريع في حالات لدغات الثعابين، مؤكداً أن «التأخير ولو لوقت بسيط قد يكون قاتلاً»، في ظل حملات توعية مستمرة تدعو للتوجه الفوري إلى المستشفيات.

الحادثة أثارت ردود فعل غاضبة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، حيث طالب كثيرون بضرورة محاسبة المسؤولين عن اتخاذ قرارات غير طبية ساهمت في تفاقم الوضع، وسط دعوات لتكثيف التوعية في المناطق الريفية للحد من تكرار مثل هذه المآسي.

وحتى الآن، لم تُعلن السلطات عن إجراءات قانونية رسمية، فيما يبقى الحادث مثالاً مؤلماً على الفجوة بين الطب الحديث والمعتقدات التقليدية حين تتحول إلى خطر مباشر على الحياة.