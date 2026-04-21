التقى رئيس الجمهورية الإسلامية الموريتانية محمد ولد الشيخ الغزواني، أمس (الإثنين)، نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، على هامش المنتدى الدولي للسلم والأمن في داكار.

ونقل الخريجي خلال اللقاء تحيات وتقدير خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، وتمنياتهما لحكومة وشعب الجمهورية الإسلامية الموريتانية الشقيقة بالمزيد من التقدم والازدهار، فيما حمّله الرئيس الغزواني تحياته وتقديره لخادم الحرمين الشريفين، ولولي العهد، ولحكومة وشعب المملكة العربية السعودية.

وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض أوجه العلاقات السعودية الموريتانية، إلى جانب بحث عدد من القضايا الإقليمية والجهود المبذولة بشأنها.