The President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, met yesterday (Monday) with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdul Karim Al-Khuraiji, on the sidelines of the International Forum for Peace and Security in Dakar.

During the meeting, Al-Khuraiji conveyed the greetings and appreciation of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, along with their wishes for the government and people of the sisterly Islamic Republic of Mauritania for further progress and prosperity. In turn, President El Ghazouani conveyed his greetings and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the Crown Prince, and the government and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting, the aspects of Saudi-Mauritanian relations were reviewed, along with discussions on several regional issues and the efforts being made regarding them.