توصل باحثون من مركز UPMC وجامعة بيتسبرغ في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية إلى تقنية جديدة قد تمهد لإعفاء مرضى زراعة الكبد من الحاجة طويلة الأمد لأدوية تثبيط المناعة، في خطوة واعدة في مجال زراعة الأعضاء.

ووفقاً لدراسة حديثة نشرت في دورية «Nature Communications»، فقد نجح الفريق البحثي في تمكين عدد من المرضى من التوقف عن استخدام أدوية تثبيط المناعة لفترات تجاوزت ثلاث سنوات، من خلال نهج يعتمد على ما يعرف بـ«التهيئة المناعية».

وتقوم هذه التقنية على إعطاء متلقي زراعة الكبد خلايا مناعية مشتقة من المتبرع قبل إجراء العملية، بهدف تدريب جهاز المناعة على تقبل العضو المزروع وعدم اعتباره جسماً غريباً.

وأظهرت نتائج التجربة السريرية، التي شملت 13 مريضاً، أن 8 منهم كانوا مؤهلين لبدء سحب الأدوية بعد عام من الزراعة، بينما تمكن 4 مرضى من التوقف عنها تماماً، مع بقاء 3 منهم دون أدوية لأكثر من ثلاث سنوات.

وأشار الباحثون إلى أن هذه النتائج، رغم محدوديتها، تمثل خطوة واعدة نحو تقليل الاعتماد على الأدوية المثبطة للمناعة، التي يرتبط استخدامها طويل الأمد بآثار جانبية تشمل زيادة خطر العدوى وبعض الأمراض المزمنة.

وأكد الفريق البحثي ضرورة إجراء دراسات أوسع نطاقاً للتحقق من فعالية هذه التقنية وسلامتها على المدى الطويل، مع خطط لتنفيذ تجارب مستقبلية تشمل عدداً أكبر من المرضى وإجراء مقارنات مباشرة مع الأساليب العلاجية التقليدية.