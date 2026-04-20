Researchers from UPMC and the University of Pittsburgh in the United States have developed a new technique that could pave the way for liver transplant patients to be exempt from the long-term need for immunosuppressive drugs, marking a promising step in the field of organ transplantation.

According to a recent study published in the journal "Nature Communications," the research team successfully enabled a number of patients to stop using immunosuppressive drugs for periods exceeding three years, through an approach based on what is known as "immune conditioning."

This technique involves giving liver transplant recipients immune cells derived from the donor prior to the procedure, with the aim of training the immune system to accept the transplanted organ and not regard it as a foreign body.

The results of the clinical trial, which included 13 patients, showed that 8 of them were eligible to begin tapering off the drugs after one year post-transplant, while 4 patients were able to stop them completely, with 3 of them remaining drug-free for more than three years.

The researchers noted that these results, despite their limitations, represent a promising step toward reducing reliance on immunosuppressive drugs, the long-term use of which is associated with side effects including an increased risk of infections and some chronic diseases.

The research team emphasized the need for broader studies to verify the effectiveness and long-term safety of this technique, with plans to conduct future trials involving a larger number of patients and making direct comparisons with traditional therapeutic methods.