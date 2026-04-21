The Shura Council has called on the Royal Institute of Traditional Arts to develop methodologies and mechanisms for measuring the economic and social impact of its programs and initiatives, to expand their scope, and to link them to its strategic objectives.

The Council issued its decision during its twenty-sixth regular session of the second year of the ninth term, chaired by the Vice President of the Council, Dr. Mishal Fahm Al-Sulami (via video conference), urging the development of a system to empower artisans and entrepreneurs, and to link the outputs of training programs to actual career paths; contributing to their sustainability and achieving their goals. It also urged the Institute to expand cooperation with national universities to develop its specialized academic programs; contributing to bridging the gap in specializations and building national competencies.

The Council discussed the annual report of the Ministry of Media, the annual report of the Authority for the Care of Persons with Disabilities, the annual report of the Spending Efficiency and Government Projects Authority, the annual report of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the annual report of the Support and Liquidation Center "Esnad," and the annual report of the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises.

Al-Takheefi to "Esnad":

You have succeeded financially and we look forward to achieving quality

Council member Dr. Fahd Al-Takheefi expressed his hope for the "Esnad" Center to achieve quality and accelerate its services, which reflects on improving the beneficiary's experience and speeding up their access to real estate ownership rights, despite the fact that its services are provided by service providers. He clarified that the center exceeded the targeted revenue of 675 million riyals with revenues of 1,285.1 million riyals, which means achieving a surplus of about 610 million, and called for achieving the remaining targets, including the liquidation period, beneficiary satisfaction, and digital transformation. He demanded a radical solution to the challenges (organizational or operational) to avoid negative impacts. Al-Takheefi considered that any delay in liquidation is followed by a delay in the rights of heirs and families, and every procedural complication is followed by a burden on establishments and individuals waiting to fulfill their obligations. Therefore, the gap is not procedural or technical, but rather organizational and operational, directly affecting rights and the human dimension.

The center was called upon to study the necessary tools to address organizational and operational challenges; ensuring the acceleration of fulfilling real estate ownership rights - related to liquidation - for individuals and establishments, providing services efficiently, and improving the beneficiary's experience.

Al-Najjar to "Enterprises":

Adopt a comprehensive framework to measure the impact of "small" and "medium"

Council member Dr. Abdullah Omar Al-Najjar called on the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises, in coordination with relevant entities, to adopt a comprehensive framework for measuring the economic impact of small and medium enterprises, based on linking support and financing programs with performance indicators based on actual results, such as productivity, survival rates, and the contribution of enterprises to local content and exports. This ensures directing resources towards achieving a sustainable economic impact that aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, and coordinating with relevant entities to adopt the launch of a comprehensive national program to support high-growth companies (Scale-ups), focusing on enabling them to expand locally and internationally, linking them to major supply chains and global markets, and encouraging their listing in financial markets, thereby enhancing their contribution to local content, creating quality jobs, and increasing non-oil exports. He also called for launching a national initiative to enhance the international expansion of small and medium enterprises, focusing on enabling them to access global markets through integrated packages that include financing, insurance, and marketing, and linking them to trade agreements, contributing to building Saudi companies with a global presence and enhancing non-oil exports.

Al-Hazani to the Authority for Persons with Disabilities:

The number of centers is low and the staff is

incomplete

Council member Dr. Amal Al-Hazani questioned, during her intervention on the report of the Authority for the Care of Persons with Disabilities, about the reason for the low number of disability centers and care homes in the provinces, the shortage of staff in related health specialties, such as physical therapy, speech and language therapy, and occupational therapy, the lack of appropriate or supported transportation means, and the inadequate preparation of some centers.

She looked forward to providing free or supported transportation services for persons with disabilities and their families to and from hospitals, especially in peripheral provinces, through partnerships with transportation applications such as Uber and Careem, and establishing mobile rehabilitation centers that visit provinces periodically, especially for cases suffering from paralysis or mobility difficulties, to provide physical therapy sessions and rehabilitation services, and support the companion, so that financial support is provided to one family member who is dedicated to caring for a person with severe disabilities, and opening temporary care centers that allow families to benefit from care for specified hours or days in the event of an emergency for the companion, travel, or need for rest, and committing to a mandatory minimum for the specialties and services that must be available in all centers, and intensifying field visits to disability care facilities across the Kingdom to assess their needs.