طالب مجلس الشورى، المعهد الملكي للفنون التقليدية بتطوير منهجيات وآليات قياس الأثر الاقتصادي والاجتماعي لبرامجه ومبادراته، وتوسيع نطاقها، وربطها بمستهدفاته الإستراتيجية.

وأصدر المجلس قراره في جلسته العادية السادسة والعشرين من أعمال السنة الثانية للدورة التاسعة المنعقدة برئاسة نائب رئيس المجلس الدكتور مشعل فهم السُّلمي (عبر الاتصال المرئي)، داعياً إلى تطوير منظومة تمكين الحرفيين ورواد الأعمال، وربط مخرجات البرامج التدريبية بالمسارات المهنية الفعلية؛ بما يسهم في استدامتها وتحقيق أهدافها. وطالبه بالتوسع في التعاون مع الجامعات الوطنية لتطوير برامجه الأكاديمية المتخصصة؛ بما يسهم في سد فجوة التخصصات وبناء الكفاءات الوطنية.

وناقش المجلس التقرير السنوي لوزارة الإعلام، والتقرير السنوي لهيئة رعاية الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة، كما ناقش التقرير السنوي لهيئة كفاءة الإنفاق والمشروعات الحكومية، والتقرير السنوي لوزارة الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات، والتقرير السنوي لمركز الإسناد والتصفية «إسناد»، والتقرير السنوي للهيئة العامة للمنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة.

التخيفي لـ«إسناد»: نجحتم مالياً ونتطلع لتحقيق الجودة

تطلع عضو المجلس الدكتور فهد التخيفي، لتحقيق مركز (إسناد) جودة خدماته وتسريعها ما ينعكس على تحسين تجربة المستفيد وتسريع حصوله على حقوق الملكية العقارية، رغم أن خدماته يتم تقديمها من مقدمي خدمات، موضحاً أن المركز تجاوز الإيراد المستهدف 675 مليون ريال بإيرادات: 1,285.1 مليون ريال، ما يعني تحقيق فائض بنحو 610 ملايين، ودعا إلى تحقيق بقية المستهدفات، ومنها مدة التصفية، ورضا المستفيدين، والتحوّل الرقمي، وطالب بمعالجة جذرية للتحديات (تنظيمية أو تشغيلية)، لتفادي الآثار غير الإيجابية. وعدّ التخيفي، أي تأخير في التصفية يتبعه تأخير لحقوق ورثة وأسر، وكل تعقيد إجرائي يتبعه عبء على منشآت وأفراد ينتظرون إنهاء التزاماتهم، وبالتالي فإن الفجوة ليست إجرائية أو تقنية، ولكنها تنظيمية وتشغيلية تمس الحقوق والبعد الإنساني بشكل مباشر.

وطالب المركز بدراسة الأدوات اللازمة لمعالجة التحديات التنظيمية والتشغيلية؛ بما يضمن تسريع استيفاء حقوق الملكية العقارية -المعنية بالتصفية- للأفراد والمنشآت وتقديم الخدمات بكفاءة وتحسين تجربة المستفيد.

النجار لـ«المنشآت»: تبنوا إطاراً شاملاً لقياس أثر «الصغيرة» و«المتوسطة»

دعا عضو المجلس الدكتور عبدالله عمر النجار، الهيئة العامة للمنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة وبالتنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة تبني إطار شامل لقياس الأثر الاقتصادي للمنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة، يقوم على ربط برامج الدعم والتمويل بمؤشرات أداء قائمة على النتائج الفعلية، مثل الإنتاجية، ومعدلات البقاء، ومساهمة المنشآت في المحتوى المحلي والصادرات، وبما يضمن توجيه الموارد نحو تحقيق أثر اقتصادي مستدام يتماشى مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، والتنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة لتبني إطلاق برنامج وطني متكامل لدعم الشركات عالية النمو (Scale-ups)، يركز على تمكينها من التوسع محلياً ودولياً، وربطها بسلاسل الإمداد الكبرى والأسواق العالمية، وتحفيز إدراجها في الأسواق المالية، بما يعزز مساهمتها في المحتوى المحلي وخلق الوظائف النوعية وزيادة الصادرات غير النفطية، وإطلاق مبادرة وطنية لتعزيز التوسع الدولي للمنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة، ترتكز على تمكينها من الوصول إلى الأسواق العالمية عبر حزم متكاملة تشمل التمويل والتأمين والتسويق، وربطها بالاتفاقيات التجارية، بما يسهم في بناء شركات سعودية ذات حضور عالمي وتعزيز الصادرات غير النفطية.

الهزاني لهيئة ذوي الإعاقة:

أعداد المراكز قليلة والكوادر غير مكتملة

تساءلت عضو المجلس الدكتورة أمل الهزاني، في مداخلتها على تقرير هيئة رعاية الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة عن سبب قلة عدد مراكز ذوي الإعاقة ودور الرعاية في المحافظات، ونقص الكوادر في التخصصات الصحية ذات العلاقة، مثل العلاج الطبيعي، علاج صعوبات التخاطب والنطق، والعلاج الوظيفي، وعدم توفر وسائل نقل مناسبة أو مدعومة، وضعف تجهيز بعض المراكز وعدم تهيئتها بالشكل المناسب.

وتطلعت لتوفير خدمة نقل مجانية أو مدعومة لذوي الإعاقة وأسرهم من وإلى المستشفيات، خصوصاً في المحافظات الطرفية، من خلال شراكات مع تطبيقات النقل مثل أوبر، وكريم، وإنشاء مراكز تأهيل متنقلة تزور المحافظات بشكل دوري، خصوصاً للحالات التي تعاني من الشلل أو صعوبة الحركة، لتقديم جلسات العلاج الطبيعي والخدمات التأهيلية، ودعم المُرافق، بحيث يتم تقديم دعم مالي لأحد أفراد الأسرة المتفرغ لرعاية شخص من ذوي الإعاقة الشديدة، وافتتاح مراكز رعاية مؤقتة، تتيح للأسر الاستفادة من الرعاية لساعات أو أيام محدودة عند وجود ظرف طارئ للمرافق أو سفر أو حاجة للراحة، والالتزام بحد أدنى إلزامي للتخصصات والخدمات التي يجب أن تتوفر في جميع المراكز، وتكثيف الزيارات الميدانية على مقار رعاية ذوي الإعاقة في كافة أنحاء المملكة للوقوف على احتياجاتهم.

الخماش؛ إعادة بناء ومواءمة مؤشرات الأداء

من جهتها طالبت عضو المجلس الدكتورة هند الخماش بإعادة بناء ومواءمة مؤشرات الأداء بما يعكس اختصاصات وزارة الإعلام وأدوارها الرئيسة ويكفل قياس مدى تحقق جميع أهدافها الاستراتيجية.