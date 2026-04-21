The Regional Center for Dust and Sandstorms revealed the registration of 26 cases of dust activity in the Middle East on April 19, 2026, distributed across several countries in the region, leading to an increase in dust phenomena in some areas.

The center clarified that Saudi Arabia recorded 15 dust cases, making it the most affected country, while four cases were recorded in each of Jordan, Iraq, and Iran. The remaining countries in the region did not experience any dust cases during the same period.

It confirmed that these cases were monitored through accredited weather observation stations, as part of (METAR) reports, noting that some locations experienced significant activity in terms of the number of hours of dust, which reflected a decline in horizontal visibility in those areas. It emphasized its continued efforts to monitor and analyze weather phenomena related to dust.