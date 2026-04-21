كشف المركز الإقليمي للعواصف الغبارية والرملية، تسجيل 26 حالة من النشاط الغباري في منطقة الشرق الأوسط 19 أبريل 2026م، توزعت على عدد من دول الإقليم، وأدت إلى تنامي الظواهر الغبارية في بعض المناطق.

وأوضح المركز أن 15 حالة غبارية سجلتها السعودية، إذ تصدّرت الدول الأكثر تأثراً، فيما سُجلت أربع حالات في كلٍ من الأردن والعراق وإيران، ولم تشهد بقية الدول في المنطقة أي حالة غبارية خلال الفترة ذاتها.

وأكد أن هذه الحالات رُصدت عبر محطات الرصد الجوي المعتمدة، ضمن تقارير (METAR)، مشيراً إلى أن بعض المواقع شهدت نشاطاً ملحوظاً من حيث عدد ساعات الغبار، ما انعكس على تدني مدى الرؤية الأفقية في تلك المناطق، مؤكداً استمرار جهوده في متابعة وتحليل الظواهر الجوية المرتبطة بالغبار.