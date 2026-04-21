The National Center for the Prevention of Plant Pests and Animal Diseases and their Control, "Wiqaya," has allocated five seasonal centers for monitoring and inspecting livestock of various types upon their entry into Mecca and the holy sites during this year's Hajj season 1447 AH.

These centers operate around the clock at their locations in Al-Buhayta, Al-Ji'ranah, Al-Husayniyah, Al-Kakiyah, and Al-Shumaisi, where veterinarians and specialized technicians conduct visual and laboratory examinations for all livestock to ensure they are free from quarantine and epidemic diseases, in accordance with the precautionary and preventive measures approved for Hajj seasons.

No livestock is allowed to enter the markets of Mecca and the holy sites without obtaining veterinary permits that confirm their safety, in addition to the allocation of field teams responsible for monitoring livestock markets and slaughterhouses to ensure the safety and quality of the sacrificial animals.