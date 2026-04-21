خصّص المركز الوطني للوقاية من الآفات النباتية والأمراض الحيوانية ومكافحتها «وقاء»، خمسة مراكز موسمية لمراقبة وفحص المواشي بمختلف أنواعها عند دخولها إلى مكة المكرمة والمشاعر المقدسة خلال موسم حج هذا العام 1447هـ.

وتعمل هذه المراكز على مدار الساعة في مواقعها بالبهيتة، والجعرانة، والحسينية، والكعكية، والشميسي، إذ يتولى الأطباء البيطريون والفنيون المختصون إجراء الفحوص الظاهرية والمخبرية لجميع المواشي؛ للتأكد من خلوّها من الأمراض المحجرية والوبائية، وفق الإجراءات الاحترازية والوقائية المعتمدة في مواسم الحج.

ولا يُسمح بدخول أي مواشٍ إلى أسواق مكة والمشاعر المقدسة إلا بعد الحصول على فسوحات بيطرية تثبت سلامتها، إضافة إلى تخصيص فرق ميدانية تتولى متابعة أسواق الأنعام والمسالخ؛ لضمان سلامة الأضاحي وجودتها.