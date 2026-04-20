أجرى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، اتصالًا هاتفيًا، برئيس جمهورية الصين الشعبية شي جين بينغ.

وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث العلاقات الإستراتيجية بين المملكة وجمهورية الصين الشعبية، واستعراض مجالات التعاون القائمة بين البلدين الصديقين وسبل تعزيزها وتطويرها في عددٍ من المجالات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.

كما تناول الاتصال مستجدات الأوضاع في المنطقة وتداعياتها الأمنية والاقتصادية على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي، إضافة إلى بحث الجهود المبذولة لخفض التصعيد وتعزيز الأمن والاستقرار خصوصًا ما يتعلق بأمن الملاحة البحرية وانعكاساته الاقتصادية، إضافة إلى تأثيره على الإمدادات الحيوية للعالم. وفي هذا الصدد أكد الرئيس الصيني أهمية إبقاء مضيق هرمز مفتوحًا أمام الملاحة بما يخدم مصالح دول المنطقة والمجتمع الدولي، ويعزز الاستقرار الدائم في المنطقة.