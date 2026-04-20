Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman made a phone call to the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping.

During the call, they discussed the strategic relations between the Kingdom and the People's Republic of China, reviewed the existing areas of cooperation between the two friendly countries, and explored ways to enhance and develop them in several areas of mutual interest.

The call also addressed the latest developments in the region and their security and economic implications at both the regional and international levels, in addition to discussing the efforts made to de-escalate tensions and enhance security and stability, particularly regarding maritime navigation security and its economic repercussions, as well as its impact on the vital supplies for the world. In this regard, the Chinese president emphasized the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open for navigation in a way that serves the interests of the countries in the region and the international community, and enhances lasting stability in the region.