أطلقت هيئة تطوير محمية الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز الملكية، بالتعاون مع وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة والقوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي، حملة ميدانية لحصر وإخراج الإبل السائبة من منطقة عرنان ذات الحساسية البيئية العالية، وذلك بعد انتهاء المهلة الممنوحة لملاك تلك الحيوانات.

وتأتي هذه الخطوة نظراً إلى ما تسببه الحيوانات السائبة من إخلال بالتوازن البيئي، وتدهور في الغطاء النباتي نتيجة الرعي الجائر، وتأثير مباشر على التنوع النباتي والحياة الفطرية في المنطقة. وبدأت الفرق المتخصصة في نقل الإبل إلى مسيجات مخصصة تمهيداً لتطبيق الأنظمة بحق المخالفين.

وتؤكد الهيئة أن جهودها تهدف إلى الحفاظ على الغطاء النباتي الذي يسهم في تنقية الهواء، وخفض درجات الحرارة، وتكوين مصدات طبيعية للرياح والعواصف الترابية، إضافة إلى توفير بيئة مناسبة لازدهار الحياة الفطرية. كما تشمل أهدافها حماية التنوع البيولوجي والحد من انتشار الأمراض والأوبئة.

وأعربت الهيئة عن شكرها لملاك الإبل الذين تجاوبوا خلال فترة السماح، وأخرجوا حيواناتهم من منطقة عرنان قبل انتهاء المهلة المحددة.