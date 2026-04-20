أطلقت هيئة تطوير محمية الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز الملكية، بالتعاون مع وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة والقوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي، حملة ميدانية لحصر وإخراج الإبل السائبة من منطقة عرنان ذات الحساسية البيئية العالية، وذلك بعد انتهاء المهلة الممنوحة لملاك تلك الحيوانات.
وتأتي هذه الخطوة نظراً إلى ما تسببه الحيوانات السائبة من إخلال بالتوازن البيئي، وتدهور في الغطاء النباتي نتيجة الرعي الجائر، وتأثير مباشر على التنوع النباتي والحياة الفطرية في المنطقة. وبدأت الفرق المتخصصة في نقل الإبل إلى مسيجات مخصصة تمهيداً لتطبيق الأنظمة بحق المخالفين.
وتؤكد الهيئة أن جهودها تهدف إلى الحفاظ على الغطاء النباتي الذي يسهم في تنقية الهواء، وخفض درجات الحرارة، وتكوين مصدات طبيعية للرياح والعواصف الترابية، إضافة إلى توفير بيئة مناسبة لازدهار الحياة الفطرية. كما تشمل أهدافها حماية التنوع البيولوجي والحد من انتشار الأمراض والأوبئة.
وأعربت الهيئة عن شكرها لملاك الإبل الذين تجاوبوا خلال فترة السماح، وأخرجوا حيواناتهم من منطقة عرنان قبل انتهاء المهلة المحددة.
The King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority, in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture and the Special Forces for Environmental Security, has launched a field campaign to identify and remove stray camels from the Arnan area, which has high environmental sensitivity, following the expiration of the grace period granted to the owners of these animals.
This step comes due to the disruption that stray animals cause to the ecological balance, the deterioration of vegetation cover as a result of overgrazing, and the direct impact on plant diversity and wildlife in the area. Specialized teams have begun transporting the camels to designated enclosures in preparation for enforcing regulations against violators.
The authority emphasizes that its efforts aim to preserve the vegetation cover that contributes to air purification, reduces temperatures, and creates natural barriers against winds and dust storms, in addition to providing a suitable environment for the flourishing of wildlife. Its goals also include protecting biodiversity and limiting the spread of diseases and epidemics.
The authority expressed its gratitude to the camel owners who responded during the grace period and removed their animals from the Arnan area before the specified deadline.