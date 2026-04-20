The King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority, in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture and the Special Forces for Environmental Security, has launched a field campaign to identify and remove stray camels from the Arnan area, which has high environmental sensitivity, following the expiration of the grace period granted to the owners of these animals.

This step comes due to the disruption that stray animals cause to the ecological balance, the deterioration of vegetation cover as a result of overgrazing, and the direct impact on plant diversity and wildlife in the area. Specialized teams have begun transporting the camels to designated enclosures in preparation for enforcing regulations against violators.

The authority emphasizes that its efforts aim to preserve the vegetation cover that contributes to air purification, reduces temperatures, and creates natural barriers against winds and dust storms, in addition to providing a suitable environment for the flourishing of wildlife. Its goals also include protecting biodiversity and limiting the spread of diseases and epidemics.

The authority expressed its gratitude to the camel owners who responded during the grace period and removed their animals from the Arnan area before the specified deadline.