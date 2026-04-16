At a time when Saudi universities are redefining their roles between market demands and protecting cognitive identity, the decisions to restructure the disciplines at King Saud University have shifted from an academic procedure to a public opinion issue.

While the university asserts that what is happening is part of the development of admission pathways and a focus on applied disciplines and interdisciplinary programs, questions from the community and academics remain regarding the details of the decision and its implementation mechanisms.

In this context, "Okaz" directed direct inquiries to the spokesperson for King Saud University, Dr. Waad Aref, which included: the complete list of disciplines or programs that have been canceled or modified, their actual size, the numerical indicators that the university relied on in making the decision (such as employment rates and demand), the mechanism to ensure that current students are not affected, options for transfer or alternative pathways, details of direct admission for the coming year, and the fate of the common first year.

وعد عارف

The response was brief, as Dr. Waad Aref confirmed that "the announcement of the university's strategy and its details will be made in due course soon" without providing detailed answers, leaving room for questions to persist.

Accelerated Qualitative Transformation

شادي باداود

In contrast, Assistant Professor of Marketing at Najran University, Dr. Shadi Badawood, told "Okaz": "What is happening reflects an accelerated qualitative transformation in higher education." He pointed out that the "University Differentiation" project has redefined the university's function from a comprehensive entity to an institution striving for excellence in specific areas that provide added value.

He explained that the restructuring is not a separate decision but a direct response to this trend, as admission policies will become more selective and linked to areas of excellence instead of horizontal expansion, which contributes to raising the quality of outputs and narrowing the gap with the labor market.

He noted that the project aligns with the targets of Vision 2030 in enhancing spending efficiency and maximizing developmental impact, and it parallels global models such as the separation between research and applied universities in the UK and Finland, and the differentiation of the university's mission in the United States.

He mentioned that the real challenge lies in building transparent classification standards and managing change within universities, emphasizing that the project represents "a historic opportunity to redefine the identity of Saudi universities."

The Labor Market Sets Its Rhythm

Academic Nadia Al-Zahrani viewed these decisions as reflecting a shift towards reshaping education in line with the labor market, noting that the upcoming phase will rely on practical skills such as communication, content creation, artificial intelligence, and teamwork.

She added that the new direction operates on two tracks: the first targets the academic elite, and the second expands professional qualification opportunities for the rest of the students, affirming that specialized training has become a crucial element in bridging the gap between education and employment.

A New Awareness of Specialization

From a social perspective, writer Hissa bint Abdulaziz considered that the university's statement reflects "maturity in educational awareness." She explained that the shift from "the name of the specialization" to "the value of the specialization" redirects the ambitions of youth towards more impactful pathways in development.

She pointed out that the university's emphasis on the stability of current students enhances community trust, while the investment in academic competencies reflects a trend towards cognitive sustainability that supports innovation and the quality of intellectual life.

Concerns About Identity and Lack of Clarity.

عبده الأسمري

However, this trend has not been without sharp criticism, as writer and literary figure Abdu Al-Asmeri told "Okaz": "The decision came at an inappropriate time and in a vague manner," questioning the justifications for canceling the preparatory year, which he described as a fundamental phase in preparing the student and determining their academic path.

He criticized the cancellation of disciplines such as Arabic language, history, geography, and sociology, considering them "linked to the identity of society and its memory." He warned that focusing on the labor market may overlook the cognitive dimension and national belonging.

He noted that the university's statement "was general and vague." He called for more transparency and clarification of the strategic foundations and future implications of the decision.

A New Formulation of "Humanities"

نوير العنزي

In a more balanced reading, Dr. Nuwar Al-Anzi, an academic at King Saud University, clarified that what is happening does not mean the cancellation of disciplines but rather their reformation according to the requirements of the stage. She pointed out that reducing programs with low demand and focusing on economically required disciplines is a reasonable approach to meet the needs of the phase.

She affirmed that the humanities can continue in modern forms by integrating them with digital fields such as digital media and cultural studies. She stressed that misunderstanding the media discourse has contributed to amplifying reactions.

Ultimately, these transformations reveal that university education in Saudi Arabia is entering a phase of profound redefinition, where the question is no longer: "What do we teach?" but rather "How do we teach? And why?"

Between those who see the decisions as a step towards more efficient and competitive universities and those who fear for cognitive balance and cultural identity, the real challenge remains in achieving a precise equation.

Regulatory Powers for Universities

محمد البارقي

Lawyer and legal advisor Mohammed Al-Barqi confirmed to "Okaz" that the decisions circulating regarding the restructuring of academic programs at King Saud University "fall within the regulatory powers of universities," based on the Universities System issued by Royal Decree No. (M/27), which granted universities autonomy in managing their academic affairs.

He explained that this autonomy includes the establishment and cancellation of academic programs and the development of admission policies, through university councils and relevant authorities, noting that such decisions "are not considered violations as long as they are issued by the authorized body and comply with the competencies of the University Affairs Council."

He added that the system and its executive regulations permit the restructuring of disciplines according to criteria related to labor market needs and the quality of educational outputs, which aligns with modern trends in the development of higher education.

Implementation Mechanism of the Decision

He emphasized that the legality does not stop at the issuance of the decision but extends to its implementation mechanism, indicating that infringing on the rights of current students may open the door for objections and contradict the general principles in Saudi administrative systems that guarantee the protection of existing "regulatory positions."

He pointed out that any modification or cancellation of programs must consider the requirements of the Education and Training Evaluation Commission, especially concerning academic accreditation and quality assurance, to ensure that the educational path of students or the value of its outputs is not affected.

Regulatory Governance Controls

He noted that "the essence is not in the content of the decision, but in the mechanism of its implementation," pointing out that adherence to regulatory procedures, ensuring students' rights, and obtaining the necessary accreditations represent the main determinants for assessing the legality of these decisions.