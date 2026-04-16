Iran and the United States stand before a new test that may define the features of the upcoming phase in the Middle East. The coming hours could write different scenarios, especially since President Donald Trump's sharp statements and his allusion to two busy or astonishing days cannot be read as mere passing positions, but rather as an extension of a long path of accumulated tensions that have not found their way to a real settlement.

What makes these hours critical is not only the nature of the statements but also the fragility of the existing truce. A single wrong decision or an inaccurate assessment could lead to reigniting the entire situation or to a confrontation that no one desires, especially at this historical moment.

Despite this, pushing matters to the brink can often be used as a negotiating pressure tool. Sending deterrent messages and raising the level of threats aims to improve negotiation terms, and not always to declare war. However, the problem lies in the fact that this "game" is taking place in a charged environment, where the interests of multiple parties intersect, making it more difficult to control its course.

Thus, the scenarios presented in the coming hours, along with the possibility of a return to the negotiation track, range between two options with no third: either a permanent agreement and settlement, or the continuation of the American blockade and the escalation it brings, remaining within calculated limits, leading to the possibility of a wider explosion.

What is certain is that the issue is not in the number of remaining hours, but in how to invest them. They can either be used as a window to reopen paths for de-escalation, or they could turn into a countdown to an impending explosion. In between, the world awaits what will unfold.