تقف إيران وأمريكا أمام اختبار جديد قد يحدّد ملامح المرحلة القادمة في الشرق الأوسط. فالساعات المقبلة من شأنها أن تكتب سيناريوهات مختلفة، خصوصاً أن التصريحات الحادة للرئيس دونالد ترمب، وتلويحه بيومين حافلين أو مذهلين، لا يمكن قراءتها بوصفها مجرد مواقف عابرة، بل امتداد لمسار طويل من التوترات المتراكمة التي لم تجد طريقها إلى تسوية حقيقية.

ولعل ما يجعل هذه الساعات حاسمة ليس فقط طبيعة التصريحات، بل هشاشة الهدنة القائمة، إذ إن قرار واحد خاطئ، أو تقدير غير دقيق، قد يقود إلى إشعال الموقف برمته من جديد، أو إلى مواجهة لا يريدها أحد، لاسيما في هذه اللحظة التاريخية.

وعلى الرغم من ذلك، فإن دفع الأمور إلى حافة الهاوية يمكن أن يستخدم في كثير من الأحيان كأداة ضغط تفاوضية، فإرسال رسائل ردع ورفع سقف التهديد، يهدف إلى تحسين شروط التفاوض، وليس دائماً إعلان الحرب، لكن المشكلة تكمن في أن هذه «اللعبة» تجري في بيئة مشحونة، تتقاطع فيها مصالح أطراف متعددة، ما يجعل التحكم في مسارها أكثر صعوبة.

ومن ثم، فإن السيناريوهات المطروحة خلال الساعات القادمة ومع احتمال عودة مسار التفاوض، تتراوح بين خيارين لا ثالث لهما: فإما اتفاق وتسوية دائمة، وإما استمرار الحصار الأمريكي وما يحمله من تصعيد يبقى ضمن حدود محسوبة، وصولاً إلى احتمال انفجار أوسع.

المؤكد، أن القضية ليست في عدد الساعات المتبقية، ولكن في كيفية استثمارها، فإما أن تستخدم كنافذة لإعادة فتح مسارات التهدئة، أو أنها تتحوّل إلى عد تنازلي لانفجار قادم، وبين هذا وذاك، يترقب العالم ما سوف تسفر عنه.