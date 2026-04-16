تقف إيران وأمريكا أمام اختبار جديد قد يحدّد ملامح المرحلة القادمة في الشرق الأوسط. فالساعات المقبلة من شأنها أن تكتب سيناريوهات مختلفة، خصوصاً أن التصريحات الحادة للرئيس دونالد ترمب، وتلويحه بيومين حافلين أو مذهلين، لا يمكن قراءتها بوصفها مجرد مواقف عابرة، بل امتداد لمسار طويل من التوترات المتراكمة التي لم تجد طريقها إلى تسوية حقيقية.
ولعل ما يجعل هذه الساعات حاسمة ليس فقط طبيعة التصريحات، بل هشاشة الهدنة القائمة، إذ إن قرار واحد خاطئ، أو تقدير غير دقيق، قد يقود إلى إشعال الموقف برمته من جديد، أو إلى مواجهة لا يريدها أحد، لاسيما في هذه اللحظة التاريخية.
وعلى الرغم من ذلك، فإن دفع الأمور إلى حافة الهاوية يمكن أن يستخدم في كثير من الأحيان كأداة ضغط تفاوضية، فإرسال رسائل ردع ورفع سقف التهديد، يهدف إلى تحسين شروط التفاوض، وليس دائماً إعلان الحرب، لكن المشكلة تكمن في أن هذه «اللعبة» تجري في بيئة مشحونة، تتقاطع فيها مصالح أطراف متعددة، ما يجعل التحكم في مسارها أكثر صعوبة.
ومن ثم، فإن السيناريوهات المطروحة خلال الساعات القادمة ومع احتمال عودة مسار التفاوض، تتراوح بين خيارين لا ثالث لهما: فإما اتفاق وتسوية دائمة، وإما استمرار الحصار الأمريكي وما يحمله من تصعيد يبقى ضمن حدود محسوبة، وصولاً إلى احتمال انفجار أوسع.
المؤكد، أن القضية ليست في عدد الساعات المتبقية، ولكن في كيفية استثمارها، فإما أن تستخدم كنافذة لإعادة فتح مسارات التهدئة، أو أنها تتحوّل إلى عد تنازلي لانفجار قادم، وبين هذا وذاك، يترقب العالم ما سوف تسفر عنه.
Iran and the United States stand before a new test that may define the features of the upcoming phase in the Middle East. The coming hours could write different scenarios, especially since President Donald Trump's sharp statements and his allusion to two busy or astonishing days cannot be read as mere passing positions, but rather as an extension of a long path of accumulated tensions that have not found their way to a real settlement.
What makes these hours critical is not only the nature of the statements but also the fragility of the existing truce. A single wrong decision or an inaccurate assessment could lead to reigniting the entire situation or to a confrontation that no one desires, especially at this historical moment.
Despite this, pushing matters to the brink can often be used as a negotiating pressure tool. Sending deterrent messages and raising the level of threats aims to improve negotiation terms, and not always to declare war. However, the problem lies in the fact that this "game" is taking place in a charged environment, where the interests of multiple parties intersect, making it more difficult to control its course.
Thus, the scenarios presented in the coming hours, along with the possibility of a return to the negotiation track, range between two options with no third: either a permanent agreement and settlement, or the continuation of the American blockade and the escalation it brings, remaining within calculated limits, leading to the possibility of a wider explosion.
What is certain is that the issue is not in the number of remaining hours, but in how to invest them. They can either be used as a window to reopen paths for de-escalation, or they could turn into a countdown to an impending explosion. In between, the world awaits what will unfold.