The Public Security Forces began yesterday (Monday) to implement the decision to prohibit residents from entering the holy capital without a permit, affirming their commitment to executing the arrangements and procedures organized for the Hajj season of 1447. They emphasized that entry to the holy sites is limited to those holding a work permit issued by the relevant authority, a resident identity issued from Mecca, or a Hajj permit.

The Public Security clarified that entry permits to Mecca for residents working during the Hajj season are issued electronically through the "Absher Individuals" and "Muqeem Portal" platforms, in coordination with the unified digital platform for issuing Hajj permits (Permit Platform).

The General Directorate of Passports announced the start of receiving applications for issuing entry permits to Mecca electronically for residents working during the Hajj season, without the need to visit passport offices. The "Absher Individuals" platform allows issuing permits for citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, holders of premium residency, investors, and the families of citizens, as well as domestic workers and non-Saudi family members, after submitting the required documents. Through the Muqeem Portal, permits are issued for workers in Mecca establishments or those contracted with them during the season.

The Ministry of Interior confirmed that starting from next Saturday, entry to Mecca or staying there will not be allowed for holders of all types of visas, except for the Hajj visa, in order to ensure the safety of the guests of Allah and facilitate the performance of the rituals. It also confirmed that entry for residents to the holy capital requires obtaining an official permit, and entry is prohibited for those who do not possess it, with exceptions for those holding a resident identity from Mecca, a Hajj permit, or an electronic work permit.

The ministry reiterated that the last date for the departure of those arriving on Umrah visas is next Saturday, urging everyone to adhere to the regulations governing the Hajj season and to cooperate with the relevant authorities, emphasizing that violating the regulations will expose offenders to legal penalties.