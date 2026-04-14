بدأت قوات الأمن العام، أمس (الإثنين)، تطبيق قرار منع دخول المقيمين إلى العاصمة المقدسة دون تصريح، مؤكدة التزامها بتنفيذ الترتيبات والإجراءات المنظمة لموسم حج 1447. وشددت على أن دخول المشاعر المقدسة يقتصر على من يحمل تصريح عمل صادراً من الجهة المختصة، أو هوية مقيم صادرة من مكة المكرمة، أو تصريح حج.

وأوضح الأمن العام، أن تصاريح دخول مكة للمقيمين العاملين خلال موسم الحج تُصدر إلكترونياً عبر منصتي «أبشر أفراد» و«بوابة مقيم»، وذلك بالتكامل مع المنصة الرقمية الموحدة لإصدار تصاريح الحج (منصة تصريح).

وأعلنت المديرية العامة للجوازات، بدء استقبال طلبات إصدار تصاريح دخول مكة إلكترونياً للمقيمين العاملين خلال موسم الحج، دون الحاجة لمراجعة مقار الجوازات. وتتيح منصة «أبشر أفراد» إصدار التصاريح لمواطني دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي، وحاملي الإقامة المميزة، والمستثمرين، وأم المواطن، والعمالة المنزلية، وأفراد الأسرة غير السعوديين، بعد رفع المستندات المطلوبة. أما من خلال بوابة مقيم، فيتم إصدار التصاريح للعاملين في منشآت مكة أو المتعاقدين معها خلال الموسم.

وأكدت وزارة الداخلية، أنه اعتباراً من السبت القادم لن يُسمح بدخول مكة المكرمة أو البقاء فيها لحاملي جميع أنواع التأشيرات، باستثناء تأشيرة الحج، وذلك حرصاً على سلامة ضيوف الرحمن وتسهيل أداء المناسك. كما أكدت، أن دخول المقيمين للعاصمة المقدسة يتطلّب الحصول على تصريح رسمي، ويُمنع دخول غير الحاصلين عليه، مع استثناء من يحمل هوية مقيم من مكة أو تصريح حج أو تصريح عمل إلكترونياً.

وجددت الوزارة التذكير بأن آخر موعد لمغادرة القادمين بتأشيرة عمرة هو يوم السبت القادم، داعية الجميع إلى الالتزام بالتعليمات المنظمة لموسم الحج، والتعاون مع الجهات المختصة، مؤكدة أن مخالفة التعليمات ستعرّض مرتكبيها للعقوبات النظامية.